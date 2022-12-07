ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Perdue on the Bulls being in 12th place in the East

By Brian Althimer
 3 days ago

Will Perdue, former Bulls player and current Bulls analyst for NBC Sports Chicago, joins Lisa Dent to discuss what the Bulls need to do to correct their rocky start to the 2022-2023 season.

