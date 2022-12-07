Will Perdue on the Bulls being in 12th place in the East

The Minnesota Vikings will be going into Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions the most short-handed they have been this season. Late Saturday night, The Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling reported that both left tackle Christian Darrisaw and safety Harrison Smith wouldn’t start and it came out Sunday morning that both wouldn’t play. Blake Brandel and Josh Metellus will start in their places.

