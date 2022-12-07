Will Perdue on the Bulls being in 12th place in the East
Will Perdue, former Bulls player and current Bulls analyst for NBC Sports Chicago, joins Lisa Dent to discuss what the Bulls need to do to correct their rocky start to the 2022-2023 season.More with Will Perdue More Bulls coverage Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:
Follow @LisaDentSpeaks
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandevelde Follow @LaurenLapka
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.
Comments / 0