Confidence into Christmas: Oswego State men’s hockey ends semester with win at Fredonia
FREDONIA — Hugs, handshakes and smiles. The Oswego State men’s hockey team can head into the Christmas break feeling good about itself, after a 3-0 shutout at SUNY Fredonia on Saturday to close out the first half of the season.
Youth Basketball Night set at Oswego State game
OSWEGO — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has announced that Youth Basketball Night will be held Jan. 6 at the Oswego State men’s basketball game against Buffalo State at Max Ziel Gymnasium. The city of Oswego and SUNY Oswego have partnered to hold the event. Spots are reserved for...
Susan L. Lamb
Susan L. Lamb, 74, of Oswego, passed at home on Dec. 8, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Columbus, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late William and Eileen (Jenkins) Whipple.
Howard Rose memoir donated to Fulton library
FULTON — Christine Rose, wife of the late Howard Rose of Fulton, recently donated six copies of his memoir, “Diary of a Disposable Soldier,” to the Fulton Public Library, said Caroline Chatterton, director. “We’re extremely grateful to Christine for sharing these copies of her husband’s book with...
Varsity roundup: Mexico wrestling wins nail-biter over Phoenix
Mexico 42, Phoenix 34: It came down to the 118-pound weight class, but Mexico’s Kyren Stock pinned Phoenix’s Scott Hunneyman at 1:52 to secure the 42-34 win for the Tigers on Wednesday. After Caleb Jolly (P) pinned Cody Neville (M) at 2:18 in the 126-pound weight class, Mexico...
Skip’s Fish Fry to close; mobile operation to continue
OSWEGO – A seafood eatery on the city’s West Side will close its brick-and-mortar location, but continue its mobile food operation. Skip’s Fish Fry will close its physical location at 42 W. Second St. on Dec. 16, the business announced in a post on its Facebook page. Until then, it will continue to be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays.
Mary Rose Manno
Mary Rose Manno, 81, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Dec. 7, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Mary Rose was born in Fulton, New York, to Daniel and Ellen Allen on Sept. 19, 1941, and attended Oswego Catholic High School and Fulton High School. As the devoted and loving mother of ten children, she spent her life at home raising her family. At any time, you could find her at home doing laundry, cooking, cleaning, or tending to the needs of one of her children. Her greatest joy was watching her children begin their own families. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren filled her heart with love and brought the biggest smile to her face. She enjoyed cooking, doing crossword puzzles, and most importantly, spending time with her large family.
John P. White Jr.
John P. White Jr., of Webster, passed away on Dec. 1, 2022, at the age of 56. Born in Oswego, John leaves his wife of 20 years, Lisa Marie; daughter, Karissa (Ray); parents, John Sr., and Sharon; brother, Jerry (Sherri); nieces, Kati (Drew), Caroline (Seth); great-nephew, Liam; his officiating and sports family.
