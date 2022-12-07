Mary Rose Manno, 81, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Dec. 7, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Mary Rose was born in Fulton, New York, to Daniel and Ellen Allen on Sept. 19, 1941, and attended Oswego Catholic High School and Fulton High School. As the devoted and loving mother of ten children, she spent her life at home raising her family. At any time, you could find her at home doing laundry, cooking, cleaning, or tending to the needs of one of her children. Her greatest joy was watching her children begin their own families. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren filled her heart with love and brought the biggest smile to her face. She enjoyed cooking, doing crossword puzzles, and most importantly, spending time with her large family.

FULTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO