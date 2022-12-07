ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MI

MSP recovers $300,000 in stolen cars, trailers in southwest MI

By FOX 17
 3 days ago
After a months-long investigation, Michigan State Police detectives say they searched three properties in southwest Michigan, uncovering an estimated $300,000 in stolen cars and trailers.

One property was located on Welburn Road, in Newberg Township of Cass County, just north of the Indiana border and west of Three Rivers.

The other two properties were found on Lang Road, in Park Township of St. Joseph County.

Stolen ATV

MSP detectives say they searched these properties on Tuesday, and their search yielded five stolen trucks, three stolen ATVs, and several altered trailers.

No arrests were made on scene, but MSP says charges are being sought for multiple suspects. Further information about those suspects is not available at this time.

Stolen Car

Detectives were assisted at the scene by Sturgis Police, Marshall Post troopers, Southwest Michigan Enforcement Team, Southwest Commercial Auto Recovery, Fifth District Fugitive Team, Special Investigation Section, and Emergency Support Team.

Comments / 7

