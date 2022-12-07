Read full article on original website
Florida man confesses to robbing Circle K with ‘police’ hat because he was ‘bored,’ officers say
ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — An Orlando man was arrested this past Wednesday after being connected to a pair of robberies, according to police. NBC affiliate WESH reported that Orlando police first began their investigation when a TD Bank was robbed by a man wearing a hat that said “police” and a pair of sunglasses. Detectives […]
WESH
Deputies: 12-year-old girl brought loaded gun to Seminole school
LAKE MARY, Fla. — Seminole County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 12-year-old girl who brought a loaded gun to her middle school on Friday, according to an arrest report. The girl was arrested around 4 p.m. Friday at Greenwood Lakes Middle School in Lake Mary after a loaded Glock...
cw34.com
Florida man found in swamp 2 days after he was accused of beating his father
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man spent two nights in the swamp after deputies said he beat his father. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Cory Philippe was wanted by deputies after he had brutally beaten his father with a metal object. The search started on Wednesday...
click orlando
43-year-old Lakeland man struck, killed in hit-and-run crash on U.S. Route 98, sheriff says
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 43-year-old man from Lakeland died Saturday after he was struck while walking along U.S. Route 98 in a hit-and-run crash, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. Polk County deputies and fire rescue personnel responded around 7:15 a.m. to a report of a person...
click orlando
2 injured in Fruitland Park shooting, police say
FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. – Two people were injured in a shooting in Fruitland Park Thursday night, according to police. Officers said they responded around 5 p.m. to Spring Lake Cove Apartments, located at 1508 Spring Lake Cove Road, in reference to an argument between three people that led to a shooting.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Police arrest Ormond man who was reported to cause nightly disturbances in his neighborhood
12:07 a.m. — First block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Disorderly intoxication. Police responded to a local restaurant after receiving a call about a fight amongst patrons. Once they arrived, restaurant staff and the people involved told officers that it was just a verbal argument, and that they had been separated and were in the process of leaving.
WESH
Police: Eustis teen shot man who made advances on his girlfriend
Police arrested and charged a teenager in Eustis after they say he shot a man for making advances toward his girlfriend. Police said the teen asked the 22-year-old man to stop, but the man refused and threatened to fight him. That’s when police say the teen shot the man in the thigh.
WESH
Deputies: Woman, teen girl accused of fatally shooting, stabbing man after argument at Orlando bus stop
ORLANDO, Fla. — New details have been released in the investigation into the killing of a man in Orlando back in October. Police said Sean Ruben Acosta was killed along Lexington Avenue on Oct. 9. Kelonshay Watson, 24, and Anaitasha Santana, 17, are charged with second-degree murder in his...
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County middle school girl arrested for bringing loaded gun to school
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Greenwood Lakes Middle School student was arrested for reportedly bringing a loaded gun to school on Friday, deputies said. Around 4 p.m., deputies said they responded to the school on reports of a student with a firearm on campus. Deputies said they watched the school...
fox35orlando.com
FHP: 52-year-old woman dies in fiery crash in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 52-year-old woman died after crashing through several fences and her car caught on fire, Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the woman, from Leesburg, was driving eastbound on County Road 42 just after 3 a.m. on Saturday. They said she drove off the north side of the road and struck four fences.
Mother of man shot, killed 6 years ago advocates to solve Cocoa cold cases
COCOA, Fla. — A Brevard County mother says she can’t rest until she knows who fatally shot her son six years ago. “It’s been six years, but I’m gonna have that day, I’m going to have my day,” his mother Anita Gibson said. >>>...
ocala-news.com
Woman arrested after stealing over $3,000 worth of merchandise from WEC
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 39-year-old woman after she admitted to stealing over $3,000 worth of merchandise from two retail stores located at the World Equestrian Center. On Wednesday, December 7, an MCSO corporal responded to the World Equestrian Center (WEC) located at 1750 NW 80th Avenue...
click orlando
12-year-old student brings loaded Glock to Central Florida middle school, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County deputy confiscated a loaded handgun from a 12-year-old girl who brought the weapon to Greenwood Lakes Middle School on Friday, according to an arrest report. A faculty member who met the deputy at the school’s bus loop around 4 p.m. had the...
leesburg-news.com
Jailed Publix burglar charged with breaking into another business
A Leesburg man already in jail for breaking into a Publix store had additional charges added after he was identified as a suspect in a burglary at another Leesburg business in October. Edward Lee Brown, 61, was charged with burglary of a dwelling or structure causing more than $1,000 and...
click orlando
S.R. 44 reopens in Volusia County after possible deadly crash, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – State Road 44 was temporarily closed in both directions after a possible deadly crash early Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. [TRENDING: ‘Christmas miracle:’ News 6 helps DeBary mother get lotto winnings after DEO issue | Woman convicted of teen’s murder to be released from prison | Become a News 6 Insider]
Police: Man shot at extended stay motel in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting at an Orlando motel. Officers responded to Home Suite Home on East Colonial Drive late Thursday night. The extended stay motel is at the intersection of Primrose Drive. Orlando police told WFTV that when officers arrived at the scene around midnight,...
WESH
Orange County mother accused of suffocating child to death
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman in Orange County is facing a list of charges, including second-degree murder and manslaughter, in the death of a child. It was mid-November when a 911 call came in from a hotel on Major Boulevard. The caller said she “killed her baby by suffocation.”
westorlandonews.com
Orlando Search Warrant Busts Local Financial Crime Operation
The Orlando Police Department recently celebrated the arrests of suspects committing financial crimes locally. OPD financial crimes detectives recently executed a search warrant on a suspect vehicle that was used in the commission of multiple fraud offenses, using victims personal identification information to open loans and bank accounts and doing cash withdraws immediately, in Orlando as well as other Central Florida jurisdictions. Here’s what police found:
askflagler.com
35 Suspects Charged in Mass Narcotics Sting by FCSO
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the recovery of massive amounts of illegal drugs at the conclusion of a year-long undercover operation. The investigation began in January of this year, and led to 35 suspects facing various charges. According the FCSO’s release, the drugs seized included heroin,...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man robbed two Orlando stores because he was 'bored:' Police
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man who was arrested after police connected him to two recent robberies told officers he did the crimes because he was "bored." Nicolas Zapater-Lamadrid, 45, reportedly robbed a TD Bank in Orlando and a Circle K gas station two days apart, police said. On Dec....
