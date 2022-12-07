ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

UFOs in Texas — how many sightings in Lubbock?

By Donovan Young
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nDIWF_0jayea2K00

LUBBOCK, Texas – Recently Travel Lens released its top ten rank of UFO sightings in the United States, with Texas coming in fourth on the list with 5,805, according to data provided by the National UFO Reporting Center.

Lubbock alone had more than 50 reports of sightings since the NUFORC started tracking them in 1998. If other cities near Lubbock are included, the number rose to 73.

Lubbock nurses provide care packages for NICU families

“There have been almost 5,000 reports worldwide this year and counting, which shows that there is still a very clear belief in UFOs,” a spokesperson from Travel Lens said.

“It’s definitely worth doing some research and visiting these states if you have a real interest in extraterrestrial life,” the spokesperson said.

Other states like California come in at one with 15,457, Florida at two with 7,790, Washington at three with 6,885, with New York rounding out at five with 5,618.

Some Lubbock sightings like one on September 11, 2022 were specific.  It said, “V-shaped object with about 8-10 dim white lights passed southbound directly over Lubbock, Texas.”

Rep. Burrows to discuss Uvalde shooting, LISD trustee to speak on district safety

Another in August 2021 said, “Saucer shaped craft surrounded by pulsating, expanding and contracting white and green light followed me and wanted me to see it.”

Others were more vague.

A Lubbock sighting in November 2020 said, “I had gone to the kitchen to get a drink of water and noticed that it was bright outside.”

Here is the link of sightings of UFOs in Texas: https://nuforc.org/webreports/ndxlTX.html

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘You just have to be vigilant:’ How to look out for hidden recording devices

LUBBOCK, Texas – Earlier this week, Seagraves Superintendent Joshua Goen was charged with invasive visual recording after a camera disguised as a phone charger was accidentally found inside a girls’ locker room. This whole incident has brought up the important conversation of secret recording devices and how to look out for those disguised as other […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Knocksville hosts Josh Jung Meet & Greet

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Ranger’s third baseman Josh Jung will take part in a meet & greet Friday at Knocksville Baseball + Softball Training Facility Friday. The event includes a VIP session from 5-5:30 p.m. where Knocksville members have a chance to go head-to-head against Jung to see if they can hit a home run […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

LCU men and women look for bounce back wins

LUBBOCK, Texas – After being held to their lowest scoring performance in nearly 12 years on Thursday, the Lubbock Christian Lady Chaps are back in action facing Texas A&M-Kingsville at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Steinke Physical Education Center in Kingsville. Steve Gomez’s team saw their 22-game conference win streak end against Texas A&M-International, […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy