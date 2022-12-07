Read full article on original website
otakuusamagazine.com
The Dangers in My Heart Trailer Shares Cast, Crew and Debut
The manga The Dangers in My Heart (known as Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu in Japanese) is getting an anime adaptation that will debut in April 2023. HIDIVE will offer simultaneous streaming. A teaser trailer just under a minute longer has dropped for the show. Looking to the announced...
IGN
Chained Echoes - Official Launch Trailer
Chained Echoes is a 16-bit SNES-style RPG set in a fantasy world where dragons are as common as piloted mechanical suits. Take up your sword, channel your magic or board your Mech. Chained Echoes is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
IGN
Dragon Age: Absolution - Season 1 Video Review
Dragon Age: Absolution is now streaming on Netflix. Review by Alyssa Mora. Complex characters and compelling story beats make Dragon Age: Absolution a memorable installment in the fantasy franchise, but the series’ bite-size length and deep entrenchment in game lore often get in its own way. However, as a whole it’s still a wildly good time that fans of the games are definitely sure to enjoy. Fight scenes are expertly choreographed and the ensemble shines.
IGN
Distant Bloom - Gameplay Trailer | Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition
Transform a ruined world into one blooming with restoration. In Distant Bloom, you'll explore an alien planet, build a thriving community, and unravel a mystery while healing the environment.
otakuusamagazine.com
Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible Anime Reveals More Info in New Trailer
Nene Yukimori’s Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible manga is officially getting its anime adaptation underway on January 10, but that’s not the only new piece of info we have for this one. The second promo debuted along with new details on the cast and staff, so check it out below and read on for the latest additions.
msn.com
PS6 and next-gen Xbox release windows are set! …very tentatively
The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles are part of the ninth generation of consoles along with the Nintendo Switch. It has only been two years since both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles were released, but it looks like the future generation of consoles is already being planned. The PlayStation 6 and the future Xbox console have a new release window that has been announced by both companies.
IGN
The Lords of the Fallen: First Gameplay Revealed for Soulslike Reboot
The first gameplay for Soulsike reboot The Lords of the Fallen was revealed during The Game Awards 2022. The Unreal Engine 5 gameplay shows the tough as nails dark fantasy RPG in action in a brand new trailer, providing a first glimpse at some familiar but still fresh looking melee combat.
tryhardguides.com
Sega teases Like a Dragon: Ishin! gunplay in new overview
Like a Dragon: Ishin!, the highly anticipated sequel in the hit Yakuza/Like a Dragon series, has just shown off some new gameplay in an overview featuring Gunman combat. Like a Dragon: Ishin! will launch on February 21, 2023, for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Here’s the full trailer from Sega’s YouTube channel:
Yakuza's iconic cabaret club is making a comeback
Everyone's favourite game within a game will appear in Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.
IGN
IGN UK Podcast 674: Birdwatching with Blade
Cardy, Matt, and Jesse are here to chat about the highs of Marvel's Midnight Suns, the lows of The Callisto Protocol, and the absolutely fine Evil West. Got a game for us to play or some feedback you'd like read out on the show? Why not email us: ign_ukfeedback@ign.com.
IGN
Epic adventure awaits in your journey against darkness & ruin in Dragonheir: Silent Gods.
Over the years, gaming studios have tried to recapture the magic of tabletop classics like D&D and Pathfinder to varying levels of success, with titles like Baldur’s Gate II and Chrono Trigger among some of the best. However, it’s been a while since a game came along that showed as much promise as SGRA Studios’ upcoming sandbox RPG adventure, Dragonheir: Silent Gods.
IGN
Crime Boss: Rockay City Announced With Cast Including Chuck Norris, Danny Trejo, and Vanilla Ice
Publisher 505 Games has unveiled Crime Boss: Rockay City at The Game Awards, an upcoming stealth action FPS where players work to become leaders of a criminal underworld set in a fictional version of 90s Florida. It's coming out on March 28, 2023. Crime Boss can be played both single-player...
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Gameplay Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Idris Elba is joining the cast of Cyberpunk's new expansion, Phantom Liberty. Here is a new gameplay trailer.
IGN
Super Mario Fan Remake Featuring Chris Pratt is an Exceptionally Designed Title
All the fans are hyped for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and with Chris Pratt playing the role of our favourite plumber, skepticism is at an all-time high. One fan took the fandom to the next level, as they have manage to create an ultra-realistic version of Super Mario, featuring none other than Chris Pratt.
IGN
Behemoth Cinematic Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Watch this new VR trailer for Behemoth, a game set in a Nordic land where you must fight for your survival. Behemoth will be available on Meta Quest, PSVR2, and PC in 2023.
Polygon
FromSoftware reveals new Armored Core coming in 2023
Elden Ring and Dark Souls developer FromSoftware announced the revival of its mech series. at The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. The debut trailer revealed it will be called Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, and it’s coming in 2023 to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam.
IGN
Dead Space: Rebuilding the Iconic Plasma Cutter - IGN First
The Plasma Cutter is Dead Space's most iconic weapon and has been rebuilt for 2023's remake. We take a closer look at how this came together and how all the weapons of Dead Space have been redesigned and upgraded for the remake.
IGN
Pokemon Go Mythic Blade Event: Keldeo Special Research and Collection Challenge
Help Professor Willow with a Special Research story for the chance of a lifetime... an encounter with the legendary Keldeo, the Colt Pokemon. Pokemon Go's Mythic Blade Event debuts Keldeo in a limited-time ticketed Special Research event, running from December 6, 2022 to December 11, 2022. Below, you can find...
IGN
Path of Exile: The Forbidden Sanctum - Official Trailer
Path of Exile: The Forbidden Sanctum is available now on PC, and will be available on consoles on December 14, 2022. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with the free The Forbidden Sanctum update, featuring a new Challenge League, improvements to Path of Exile's endgame, new skills, and more. The expansion also introduces the Ruthless mode, an optional new way to play Path of Exile with extreme item scarcity.
Digital Trends
The best trailers from The Game Awards 2022: Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more
The Game Awards 2022 was full of awesome reveals, and many of them had amazing trailers that we’re still eager to rewatch after the show. From clever music choices to flashy visuals to stunning cast reveals, these seven trailers stuck out above the rest. If you don’t experience anything else from The Game Awards 2022, make sure you still check out these trailers for Replaced, Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more.
