Chelsea, MA extends guaranteed income program, gives 650 families $400 a month for 3 additional months
Somerville named a leading global city for climate action
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overhead
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation project
thelocalne.ws
Guest Column: The news is free but you can help
Three years ago, I was so happy and grateful that Bill Wasserman and John Muldoon started the Ipswich Local News (ILN). They both wore lots of hats and enlisted their friends, families, and favorite local businesses in the grassroots effort. Bill and John hit the pavement to gather the news...
thelocalne.ws
Douglas Lang obituary
Douglas H. Lang, 58, of Washington Street, Salem, died on Monday, December 12, 2022, in his home following a sudden illness. He was the loving friend of Wendy Mahoney of Salem. Doug was born in Ipswich on November 27, 1964, one of the two children of the late Robert H....
thelocalne.ws
Teresa Roach obituary
Teresa B. (Fougere) Roach, 90, of Topsfield Road in Ipswich and formerly of Stoneham, died on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in her home following her brief illness. She was the loving wife of Bernard P. Roach. Teresa was born in Medford on November 25, 1932, one of the six children...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich Fire Department Awarded $19,000 in Grant Funding for Safety Equipment
IPSWICH — The fire department has just been awarded a $19,000 grant for water rescue suits, forestry personal protective equipment, rapid intervention team gear, and ballistic gear for active shooter incidents. Ipswich was one of more than 300 fire departments across the state to have been awarded a grant...
thelocalne.ws
Garden Club decorates for holidays
The Ipswich Garden Club decorated the Market Street traffic island for the holidays. Shown in the photo are Ipswich Garden Club members Ann Wright, Pam Low, Norma Forgione, and Susan Brown.
thelocalne.ws
Rowley police and fire log November 28 to December 5, 2022
7:55 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint with a traffic citation issued on Central Street. 8:05 a.m. Emergency medical services to Hillside Street. 9:37 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint with a traffic citation issued on Bradford Street. 9:50 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint with a written warning on Bradford Street. Please Support Local Advertisers.
thelocalne.ws
Select board newslets: Public safety facility headache
With inflation running way ahead of expectations, the public safety facilities committee got a rude shock recently. Estimates for the new police and fire station on Linebrook Road came in $4.5 and $5.5 million above the projected $22 million cost. That’s 20.5% and 25%, for those who prefer percentages.
thelocalne.ws
William Dean obituary
William C. Dean Jr. 78, husband of Marsha A. (Greenwood) Dean of Main Street in Rowley, died on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in the Massachusetts General Hospital following his extended illness. Born in Providence on December 4, 1944, he was one of the three children of the late William C....
thelocalne.ws
Zumis helps Ipswich Education Foundation
In recognition of National Nonprofit Day, Zumis launched a #comPASSIONproject: raising money to be donated to a nonprofit that serves the community, Ipswich Education Foundation. A total of $500 is being donated to IEF thanks to customers (who raised $250 in proceeds from iced coffee and ice tea purchases, plus...
thelocalne.ws
Essex looks to replace or rebuild elementary school
ESSEX — It would cost $26 million to renovate the town’s elementary school or $32 million to replace it, school officials have said. “We’re looking at relatively old systems that are showing their age,” project manager Tom MacLeod said. “They are approaching, if not past, the end of their lives.”
thelocalne.ws
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over
IPSWICH – Police have received a grant to increase the number of impaired driving patrols during the holiday season. It is part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign under the Municipal Road Safety Program. The Baker-Polito Administration recently awarded over $5 million in...
