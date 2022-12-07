Read full article on original website
An Elon Musk associate told Twitter’s fired cleaning staff they would be replaced by robots, according to a report.The employees at the San Francisco headquarters of the social media platform, which the billionaire bought for $44bn, told the BBC that they were fired without any severance pay.Now the firings are being investigated by San Francisco city attorney, David Chiu, to see if the world’s richest person broke the law.“Elon Musk has had a long history of flouting labour laws,” Mr Chiu told the outlet. “While I’m not surprised this happened, I feel for these workers. We will be looking...
Remote work is looking increasingly attractive to companies trying to save money. As companies struggle with whether to bring employees back into the office or allow remote working to continue, a recession might force their hand. Corporate America is preparing for an economic contraction within the next year. A full...
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
Julio Alvarado, a janitor who worked at Twitter for 10 years, told the BBC the tone at the company soured after Elon Musk took over in October.
One of the key moments of Tesla's TSLA AI Day in August 2021 was the unveiling of the Tesla Bot, a humanoid robot, which was highlighted by CEO Elon Musk. The introduction of robots by Tesla that could be used for a number of sectors could bring up an old debate of whether robots should be taxed.
Millennials told Gen Z job stability is overrated, but with a recession looming, some younger workers are prioritizing job security over all else.
Cuts would be largest in online retailer’s history and follow similar moves by tech companies including Meta and Twitter
Giving a thoughtful gift has more power than you can quantify or even put into words. It's a way to say "I'm thinking of you," and "You're special to me." If you're looking to truly wow someone in your life with a great present and you have a budget of $100 to $250, we have some gift ideas for your loved ones.
Amazon is reportedly planning a massive wave of layoffs in its corporate and technology division, which would be the largest cuts in the company’s history. The New York Times reports the retailer will lay off approximately 10,000 workers, largely in its devices organization. That’s the unit that makes the Echo (and voice assistant Alexa), Kindle, and other consumer products.
After thousands of Indians working on temporary visas in the US lost their jobs in recent tech layoffs, their peers have come together to help them find work and stay in the country. California-based journalist Savita Patel reports. Amit (name changed on request), a software engineer, was recently laid off...
Chrome now can take advantage of new passkey technology developed by Google, Apple and Microsoft as a way to fix the logon shortcomings of passwords. Passkeys, which arrived in iOS 16 and MacOS Ventura in recent weeks, most often use a biometric check on your phone or laptop to authenticate your access to an app or website. With Passkeys now available in Chrome, Google's password manager can synchronize passkeys across Chrome on different devices and with Android itself.
"There's a staggering level of access and intimacy in these roles," said Jessica Vann, who hires assistants for Instacart and Palo Alto Networks.
Tech companies are attempting to ride out an industry downturn through a growing wave of layoffs.
After confirming that layoffs had begun at Amazon on Wednesday, CEO Andy Jassy issued a note to employees made public on Thursday that the layoffs would extend into the new year. Jassy said this was the "most difficult decision" he and his team have made since he succeeded Bezos as...
Browsing with Google Chrome on desktop should be a bit smoother and more battery efficient with two new features rolling out with its latest update, Google said in a blog post Thursday. New to the browser are energy saver and memory saver tools. When the memory saver setting is engaged,...
Laid-off employees claim Twitter "persuaded" them not to job hunt in the runup to its acquisition. They said Twitter responded to staff's concerns about layoffs by reassuring them about severance packages. But after being laid off, they weren't given the severance promised, they said in legal filings. Laid-off Twitter employees...
Twitter tweeted Saturday that its Twitter Blue subscription service will relaunch on Monday, giving subscribers the now controversial "blue check mark," but this time with some sort of vetting process meant to prevent impersonations on the site. The check mark and other features will cost users $8 a month if they subscribe via the web and $11 per month if they subscribe on iOS, Twitter said.
Rohan Patil came to the US from India in 2015 to get a graduate degree in computer science. Patil was “fascinated by America,” he said, and when he got a job in machine learning and research at Amazon two years later, he was elated. “It felt great to...
For more than two decades, the U.S. tech industry has been a reliable source of booming stocks and cushy, high-paid jobs. In the span of weeks, the sheen has faded and the ax has fallen. More than 35,000 tech workers across 72 companies have been laid off this month, adding...
A survey sample of working Americans suggests that millennial and Generation Z workers are far more in favor of joining decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and working remotely in the post-Covid-19 world. Over 1,100 Americans took part in a survey conducted by MetisDAO Foundation which explores trends in remote working preferences...
