The Independent

Elon Musk associate told fired Twitter cleaning staff they would be replaced by robots, says report

An Elon Musk associate told Twitter’s fired cleaning staff they would be replaced by robots, according to a report.The employees at the San Francisco headquarters of the social media platform, which the billionaire bought for $44bn, told the BBC that they were fired without any severance pay.Now the firings are being investigated by San Francisco city attorney, David Chiu, to see if the world’s richest person broke the law.“Elon Musk has had a long history of flouting labour laws,” Mr Chiu told the outlet. “While I’m not surprised this happened, I feel for these workers. We will be looking...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Benzinga

Elon Musk Introduces Robots, Will Bill Gates Rally To Tax Them?

One of the key moments of Tesla's TSLA AI Day in August 2021 was the unveiling of the Tesla Bot, a humanoid robot, which was highlighted by CEO Elon Musk. The introduction of robots by Tesla that could be used for a number of sectors could bring up an old debate of whether robots should be taxed.
CNET

Best Gifts Under $250 for 2022

Giving a thoughtful gift has more power than you can quantify or even put into words. It's a way to say "I'm thinking of you," and "You're special to me." If you're looking to truly wow someone in your life with a great present and you have a budget of $100 to $250, we have some gift ideas for your loved ones.
Fortune

Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees this week, the largest cuts in its history: Report

Amazon is reportedly planning a massive wave of layoffs in its corporate and technology division, which would be the largest cuts in the company’s history. The New York Times reports the retailer will lay off approximately 10,000 workers, largely in its devices organization. That’s the unit that makes the Echo (and voice assistant Alexa), Kindle, and other consumer products.
CNET

Chrome Gets Passkey Support for Easier, Safer, Phishing-Proof Logon

Chrome now can take advantage of new passkey technology developed by Google, Apple and Microsoft as a way to fix the logon shortcomings of passwords. Passkeys, which arrived in iOS 16 and MacOS Ventura in recent weeks, most often use a biometric check on your phone or laptop to authenticate your access to an app or website. With Passkeys now available in Chrome, Google's password manager can synchronize passkeys across Chrome on different devices and with Android itself.
CNET

Google Chrome Update Rolls Out Battery and Memory Saving Features

Browsing with Google Chrome on desktop should be a bit smoother and more battery efficient with two new features rolling out with its latest update, Google said in a blog post Thursday. New to the browser are energy saver and memory saver tools. When the memory saver setting is engaged,...
Business Insider

Laid-off Twitter employees claim in a lawsuit that the company 'persuaded' them not to look for new jobs in the run-up to Elon Musk's takeover

Laid-off employees claim Twitter "persuaded" them not to job hunt in the runup to its acquisition. They said Twitter responded to staff's concerns about layoffs by reassuring them about severance packages. But after being laid off, they weren't given the severance promised, they said in legal filings. Laid-off Twitter employees...
CNET

Twitter Blue to Relaunch Monday, With Blue Check Mark, Higher iOS Price, Company Says

Twitter tweeted Saturday that its Twitter Blue subscription service will relaunch on Monday, giving subscribers the now controversial "blue check mark," but this time with some sort of vetting process meant to prevent impersonations on the site. The check mark and other features will cost users $8 a month if they subscribe via the web and $11 per month if they subscribe on iOS, Twitter said.
WEKU

It's the end of the boom times in tech, as layoffs keep mounting

For more than two decades, the U.S. tech industry has been a reliable source of booming stocks and cushy, high-paid jobs. In the span of weeks, the sheen has faded and the ax has fallen. More than 35,000 tech workers across 72 companies have been laid off this month, adding...
CoinTelegraph

Remote work triggers move to DAOs in the post-pandemic world: Survey

A survey sample of working Americans suggests that millennial and Generation Z workers are far more in favor of joining decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and working remotely in the post-Covid-19 world. Over 1,100 Americans took part in a survey conducted by MetisDAO Foundation which explores trends in remote working preferences...

