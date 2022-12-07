ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Troy Trimble
3d ago

No Democrat will subpoena their 70 million dollar cash cow! Then they might have to give the money back to his victims he defrauded!

Uncle Fester 60
3d ago

Persuade😅🤑 With Christmas just around the corner I'm guessing her Persuading will arive in a Christmas Card with a DODGE COIN as a joke to dodge the subpoena😅

Walt Rice
3d ago

maybe because they all got money 💰 🤑 💸 from him. we wouldn't want that getting out that tax payers money was laundered through it.

CoinDesk

Did Sam Bankman-Fried Finally Admit the Obvious?

Despite the focus on FTX following its catastrophic collapse, it’s remarkable how little we know about how the crypto exchange and its in-house trading firm Alameda Research actually operated. New CEO John Jay Ray III has called Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto trading empire the “greatest failure of corporate controls” he’s seen.
kitco.com

Rep. Maxine Waters insists that Bankman-Fried attend Dec. 13 FTX hearings

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “The collapse of FTX has harmed over one million people,” wrote Waters in a series of testy tweets...
cryptopotato.com

Maxine Waters Is Not Playing With SBF. Says It Is Imperative That He Attends Their Hearing

Maxine Waters asked SBF nicely to attend a hearing on December 13. SBF refused. Now she insisted —using a less friendly tone. Following the controversial interview between Sam Bankman-Fried and journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times DealBook Summit, SBF received a cordial invitation on December 13 from Congresswoman Waters to understand what happened during the FTX collapse.
