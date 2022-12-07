Read full article on original website
In True Griswold Fashion, Casper Family Goes Bigger Every Year With Holiday Light Show
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Brian Wagner had a dream. He wanted to be able to see his house from the Casper Mountain lookout point at Christmas. That’s why every year his Christmas light display gets bigger and brighter. The Wagner house at 3148 Whispering Springs...
David Street Station Announces Move to The Nolan for Remaining Winter Events
In lieu of their traditional ice skating rink this winter, due to supply and demand issues, David Street Station announced the creation of 'The Den' at David Street Station. The Den would play host to numerous events over the holiday season and beyond, from ugly sweater parties, to indoor concerts, photos with Santa and more.
Casper Bosom Buddies Celebrate A Successful Year with Christmas Joy
Cheerful friends gathered around a crackling fire at the Groves home to reflect and express their thankfulness for one more year of bringing free breast prosthetics to cancer fighters and survivors. In the midst of Covid, the Bosom Buddies group asked, 'should we stop?'. They've been knitting the prosthetics for...
Casper Women Partnering to Create ‘Christmas Miracle’ for Those in Need
It had been a bad year, and he was angry. This young man, we'll call him Carlos, had taken on much more responsibility lately; responsibilities that would be hard for anybody to manage, let alone a 14-year-old boy. His mom had gotten in a car wreck and broken her neck. That wreck, the subsequent medical bills, and the fact that she couldn't work for the time being meant that Christmas was going to be a little tight this year.
Dear Casper: Please Stop ‘Trying’ to Turn Left at Either of These Spots
Casper most definitely does not have bad traffic (especially when compared to large, metropolitan areas like Denver), but during the Christmas season, it does seem like our drivers get more careless. Full disclosure, I will admit to making possibly illegal turns in the past, so I'm not judging, just trying...
Craves Restaurant Announces Its Permanent Closure on Saturday
Just days after the Downtown Casper restaurant Crav-A-Bowl shut it's doors, another Casper restaurant has announced its closure as well. The owner of Craves announced that it will be closing its doors permanently on Saturday, December 10 at 10:00 p.m. "We are so thankful to everyone who has supported us...
oilcity.news
(BACKSTORY) Henning: The home-grown millionaire behind one of Casper’s grandest mansions
CASPER, Wyo. — It was Thursday evening, July 29, 1948, and Welker W.F. “Bill” Henning was inside the palatial mansion he and his wife, Lucille, had built with much fanfare nearly 25 years earlier. Most accounts of his life claim that Henning spent little time inside the...
Downtown Casper Eatery ‘Crav-A-bowl’ Is Closing
Casper is losing one of its favorite downtown restaurants. Crav-A-bowl is closing their doors this Saturday afternoon (December 10th, 2022). The official Crav-A-bowl Facebook shared a heartfelt message along with a caption that read:. Thank you Casper for all your support, we hope to be back this spring. This is...
Tacos Mexico Donating 20 Percent of Profits to NCSD Students’ Negative Lunch Debt
Tacos Mexico is partnering with Susie Lucchi-Evenson of Indulgence Salon and Spa for her annual 'Hollidazzle Fundraiser.'. The restaurant will be donating 20% of their profits on Wednesday to help pay off Natrona County School District students' negative lunch balances. "This is my fourth year doing a Holidazzle fundraiser," Lucchi-Evenson...
oilcity.news
Crav-A-Bowl to close downtown Casper location, relaunch food truck next year
CASPER, Wyo. — Local healthy fast food restaurant Crav-A-Bowl is closing its downtown location, according to its owner, Darbi Westman. “It’s with a heavy heart that I have to close down Crav-A-Bowl,” she posted on the restaurant’s social media earlier this week. In a message to...
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Casper residents capture lenticular cloud hovering in Friday morning sky
CASPER, Wyo. — Anyone in or headed around Casper on Friday morning had an opportunity to see a unique formation in the sky. The strange, otherworldly cloud hovered over the city, but despite its appearance, there’s a logical explanation, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. It’s...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming-Based Visionary Broadband Announces $100 Million Expansion
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The little town of Lusk in the eastern part of Wyoming is among communities that have made the short list for the latest expansion of fiber optic internet in the West. To that end, Gillette-based Visionary Broadband has announced a $100...
Mills to Evansville Road Closed to Light, High-Profile Vehicles
Here's the tweet from @WYDOT_Central about five hours ago and it hasn't improved on Casper's Outer Drive. "09-DEC-2022 01:12 - WY258 Mills - Evansville: Closed to light, high-profile veh BOTH DIR due to Gusting Winds." WYDOT District 2 posted this to their Facebook Page:. "Our weather station near the McKinley...
Check out Pictures of Winter Fest at David Street Station
On Friday, David Street Station hosted Winter Fest, where the community could come enjoy hot cocoa, games, and sledding. Check out the pictures of Winter Fest below.
Douglas Budget
A Truck Parking Nightmare
Heavy trucks, some carrying explosives, regularly park on streets near schools, homes, as long-time activist demands city officials stop illegal practice. Patrick Ostlund understands trucking. He’s been in the oil field and trucking business his whole adult life. What he doesn’t get is why City of Douglas officials have been allowing heavy trucks, many hauling crude oil, explosives and other hazardous materials to drive through – or worse, park overnight or even longer term – on city streets next to residential areas and schools.
oilcity.news
Strong winds in store for Casper over the weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — This weekend will feature strong wind gusts throughout Casper and Natrona County, though clear skies should keep any precipitation at bay until the start of the new week. The National Weather Service reports that Casper will see strong winds coming from the southwest at up to...
WATCH: Thomas Gobbles Gang Showing Their Force Comes From Numbers
Casper residents have long found themselves the victims of a local gang of notorious criminals that are known to terrorize the streets of our fair city. The "Thomas Gobbles Gang" (more commonly known on Facebook by their less sinister name: Thomas Gobbles & Friends), have been know to attack vehicles of all models and sizes, with no regard for the consequences, even when it put its own members in danger. They quite literally have no fear.
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (11/30/22–12/6/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Nov. 30 through Dec. 6. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/2/22–12/6/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
oilcity.news
NWS: ‘Significant snow’ possible Monday in Casper area, 60 mph gusts today
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is in the forecast for early next week as high winds stick around through the weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, gusts of up to 60 mph are likely today, with 50 mph gusts on Saturday. The highs will be in the upper 30s today and tomorrow, with a high around 45 on Sunday.
