DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Lakes Area could be hit by a major winter storm early next week. The National Weather Service says the exact track of the system is uncertain, but one model suggests big snow across the state. “What we know right now is that most models do have a pretty sizable winter storm moving into the area. What they don’t agree on is where exactly it’s going to go and that will have a big impact on what actual effects will happen on the ground especially come Tuesday and Wednesday of next week,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Tyler Hasenstein.

DETROIT LAKES, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO