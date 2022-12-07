Read full article on original website
Related
WMDT.com
Legislative Breakfast brings together Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano, Eastern Shore Delegation and County, Municipal Leaders
SALISBURY, Md- County Executive Julie Giordano, and the Eastern Shore delegation, met with local leaders from the Wicomico County Council, Salisbury City, Mardela, Delmar, and Sharptown as part of a legislative breakfast ahead of the legislative session. That agenda includes upgrades to the Salisbury Airport, improvements for local schools, and...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City mayor, council raises official
After more than 30 years with no change, the salaries of the Ocean City mayor and council members now align much more closely with those in similar municipalities across the state. Following the will of a majority of voters in the Nov. 8 election, council members voted Monday to approve...
WMDT.com
Wicomico County School District Blueprint Administrator says the district needs flexibility from the state
SALISBURY, Md- As districts across Maryland begin drafting their plans to meet the Blueprint for Maryland’s Change guidelines for education reform, the Wicomico County Blueprint Coordinator says the district will need more time to implement all the mandated changes from the state Accountability and Integrity Board. The program is...
Ocean City Today
EDUs granted in Mystic Harbor area
The Worcester County Commissioners approved the allocation of two EDUs to the Mystic Harbor service area during their meeting on Tuesday. Worcester County Environmental Programs Director Bob Mitchell explained to the commissioners that the EDUs were for single-family homes near the Eagle’s Nest Road and Stephen Decatur Highway intersection and for an unnamed church whose EDU system had failed.
WBOC
Salisbury Business Adds Lights as Safety Measure for Patrons and Employees
SALISBURY, Md. - Market Street Inn owner Rob Mulford has installed new lights outside the restaurant to keep patrons and employees safe. "Things are different. It's happening in our backyard now," said Rob Mulford. "It's come to a small town, what's happening across America. Thing are different. It's happened in their backyard. At the end of it people are fearful. People are worried. People that were schedule to come here don't want to come here or downtown."
Cape Gazette
Sussex County Council needs to act on Route 1 corridor
What type of development will occur along Route 1 north of the Nassau Bridge in Lewes to Milford, and particularly the section between the bridge and Route 16?. Some say the area is perfect for high-density and commercial development while others say it should be preserved as much as possible and restricted to low-density development.
WBOC
Frustration Builds Over Decision to Scrap Plans for a Worcester County Sports Complex
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to cancel the land purchase for a potential sports complex in Berlin. The commissioners also added language that prohibits the county from being involved in any future sports complex in Worcester County. There was definitely some disappointment following those...
Ocean City Today
New site plan approved at former Ocean City Taylor House property
The site of the historic Talbot House on the corner of Baltimore and Talbot streets finally has a desirable replacement. At a meeting Tuesday, members of the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a site plan for two single-family condo buildings, each with six bedrooms, to be known as The Southern Belle I and II on the downtown corner lot.
WMDT.com
Santa visits Choices Academy
WICOMICO CO., Md. – Students at Choices Academy in Wicomico County and the Birth to Five Playgroup had a visit from Santa and celebrated with some festive activities. Looks like the little ones enjoyed seeing Old St. Nick and hopefully get everything they asked for on their wishlist this year.
WBOC
County Run Liquor Sales Could be a Thing of the Past in Wicomico County
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- At a meeting on Friday, December 9th, County Executive Julie Giordano proposed a transition to private liquor licenses. It would allow businesses to acquire liquor without going through the county-run dispensary. Giordano said the push for this change is really about leveling the playing field. "We’re...
Ocean City Today
Sudlersville Board of Appeals approves drug treatment facility special exception
SUDLERSVILLE — The Sudlersville Board of Appeals chose to approve the requested special exception by Affinity Recovery LLC to install an eight-client Drug Treatment Facility on 106 Charles Street during their November meeting. The Appeals Board requested to postpone the decision following the public hearing that was held on...
WMDT.com
Confederate Controversy Continues in Georgetown: Holiday party planned at Marvel Museum
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The confederate controversy continues this week in Georgetown after it was learned that the town’s annual holiday party will be held at the Marvel Museum, the same location where the confederate flag flies. Georgetown Mayor Bill West is speaking out in frustration following the months...
carolinecircle.com
Deborah E. “Debbie” Bowden ’22 Graduates from Leadership Maryland Caroline County Director of Economic Development & Tourism and Hartley, DE resident recognized at December 6 ceremony
Annapolis, Md. (December 6, 2022) – Leadership Maryland announced that Deborah E. “Debbie” Bowden ’22, Caroline County Director of Economic Development & Tourism, hascompleted the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Leadership Maryland honored Bowden, a resident of Hartley, DE, and the entire Class of 2022 at its 29th annual graduation ceremony held December 6 at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport. As a graduate, Bowden is now a member of Leadership Maryland’s powerful alumni network, consisting of more than 1,300 esteemed leaders from all industries and regions of the state.
whatsupmag.com
CBF Calls on MDE to Deny Hurlock Spray Irrigation Permit
Hurlock, MD - Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) scientists are concerned a groundwater discharge permit renewal that would enable the Town of Hurlock’s wastewater treatment plant to continue spraying 725,000 gallons of treated wastewater per day onto farm fields puts water quality and wildlife at risk. CBF calls on the...
WBOC
Del. Reports New Monthly Record for Suspected Overdose Deaths
DELAWARE- According to the Division of Forensic Science, the number of suspected overdose deaths in November set a new monthly high at 43. This includes 21 people from New Castle County, 18 from Sussex County and four from Kent County. Healthcare facilities across the state are doing the best they...
WBOC
Discussion of Possible New Developments In Trappe
TRAPPE, Md. - Restaurants and carry-out establishments could soon pop up along Route 50 in the town of Trappe. On Route 50, in what is known as the Trappe C-2 zone, restaurants and carry-out dining are not allowed. And on Wednesday night, town leaders discussed changing this. The C-2 zone...
WGMD Radio
SCCC Offender Arrested after Failure to Return
An offender who failed to return to the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown after being extradited to Maryland on a State of Delaware Level IV agreement to return has been arrested. Corrections officials say 48 year old David Connors of the Milton area was extradited to Maryland on a driving charge with a Delaware court order to return to the Sussex VOP Center to complete his Community Corrections sentence in Delaware, however he failed to report back to the DOC on November 25th.
Cape Gazette
Lewes council debating ban on gas-powered equipment
A ban on gas-powered lawn equipment in Lewes is slated to take effect at the end of the year, but some members of mayor and city council believe the ordinance should be delayed until 2025. Proponents of the delay believe the ban places an unfair financial burden on homeowners and...
The Dispatch
Advocacy Group Files Emergency Petition To Implement 10-Knot Rule
OCEAN CITY – While a long-term decision on a proposed rule change to reduce offshore speed limits for recreational and commercial vessels to further protect endangered North Atlantic right whales hangs in the balance, a national environmental advocacy group this week filed an emergency rulemaking petition urging the federal government to institute the change immediately.
The Dispatch
OC Couple Donates $250,000 To AGH
Doris and Joseph Aiello recently made a generous gift of $250,000 to the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation. Longtime residents of the Baltimore area, the couple has semi-retired and spends the majority of the year in Ocean City. The couple recognizes the important role the community hospital plays in supporting the health and wellbeing of the Eastern Shore community and visitors alike. The Aiellos’ donation will assist Atlantic General Hospital with its ongoing mission to provide accessible, high-quality care to every patient they serve.
Comments / 0