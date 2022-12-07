ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wicomico County, MD

WMDT.com

Legislative Breakfast brings together Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano, Eastern Shore Delegation and County, Municipal Leaders

SALISBURY, Md- County Executive Julie Giordano, and the Eastern Shore delegation, met with local leaders from the Wicomico County Council, Salisbury City, Mardela, Delmar, and Sharptown as part of a legislative breakfast ahead of the legislative session. That agenda includes upgrades to the Salisbury Airport, improvements for local schools, and...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City mayor, council raises official

After more than 30 years with no change, the salaries of the Ocean City mayor and council members now align much more closely with those in similar municipalities across the state. Following the will of a majority of voters in the Nov. 8 election, council members voted Monday to approve...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

EDUs granted in Mystic Harbor area

The Worcester County Commissioners approved the allocation of two EDUs to the Mystic Harbor service area during their meeting on Tuesday. Worcester County Environmental Programs Director Bob Mitchell explained to the commissioners that the EDUs were for single-family homes near the Eagle’s Nest Road and Stephen Decatur Highway intersection and for an unnamed church whose EDU system had failed.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Salisbury Business Adds Lights as Safety Measure for Patrons and Employees

SALISBURY, Md. - Market Street Inn owner Rob Mulford has installed new lights outside the restaurant to keep patrons and employees safe. "Things are different. It's happening in our backyard now," said Rob Mulford. "It's come to a small town, what's happening across America. Thing are different. It's happened in their backyard. At the end of it people are fearful. People are worried. People that were schedule to come here don't want to come here or downtown."
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Sussex County Council needs to act on Route 1 corridor

What type of development will occur along Route 1 north of the Nassau Bridge in Lewes to Milford, and particularly the section between the bridge and Route 16?. Some say the area is perfect for high-density and commercial development while others say it should be preserved as much as possible and restricted to low-density development.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Ocean City Today

New site plan approved at former Ocean City Taylor House property

The site of the historic Talbot House on the corner of Baltimore and Talbot streets finally has a desirable replacement. At a meeting Tuesday, members of the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a site plan for two single-family condo buildings, each with six bedrooms, to be known as The Southern Belle I and II on the downtown corner lot.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Santa visits Choices Academy

WICOMICO CO., Md. – Students at Choices Academy in Wicomico County and the Birth to Five Playgroup had a visit from Santa and celebrated with some festive activities. Looks like the little ones enjoyed seeing Old St. Nick and hopefully get everything they asked for on their wishlist this year.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
carolinecircle.com

Deborah E. “Debbie” Bowden ’22 Graduates from Leadership Maryland Caroline County Director of Economic Development & Tourism and Hartley, DE resident recognized at December 6 ceremony

Annapolis, Md. (December 6, 2022) – Leadership Maryland announced that Deborah E. “Debbie” Bowden ’22, Caroline County Director of Economic Development & Tourism, hascompleted the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Leadership Maryland honored Bowden, a resident of Hartley, DE, and the entire Class of 2022 at its 29th annual graduation ceremony held December 6 at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport. As a graduate, Bowden is now a member of Leadership Maryland’s powerful alumni network, consisting of more than 1,300 esteemed leaders from all industries and regions of the state.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
whatsupmag.com

CBF Calls on MDE to Deny Hurlock Spray Irrigation Permit

Hurlock, MD - Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) scientists are concerned a groundwater discharge permit renewal that would enable the Town of Hurlock’s wastewater treatment plant to continue spraying 725,000 gallons of treated wastewater per day onto farm fields puts water quality and wildlife at risk. CBF calls on the...
HURLOCK, MD
WBOC

Del. Reports New Monthly Record for Suspected Overdose Deaths

DELAWARE- According to the Division of Forensic Science, the number of suspected overdose deaths in November set a new monthly high at 43. This includes 21 people from New Castle County, 18 from Sussex County and four from Kent County. Healthcare facilities across the state are doing the best they...
KENT COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Discussion of Possible New Developments In Trappe

TRAPPE, Md. - Restaurants and carry-out establishments could soon pop up along Route 50 in the town of Trappe. On Route 50, in what is known as the Trappe C-2 zone, restaurants and carry-out dining are not allowed. And on Wednesday night, town leaders discussed changing this. The C-2 zone...
TRAPPE, MD
WGMD Radio

SCCC Offender Arrested after Failure to Return

An offender who failed to return to the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown after being extradited to Maryland on a State of Delaware Level IV agreement to return has been arrested. Corrections officials say 48 year old David Connors of the Milton area was extradited to Maryland on a driving charge with a Delaware court order to return to the Sussex VOP Center to complete his Community Corrections sentence in Delaware, however he failed to report back to the DOC on November 25th.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes council debating ban on gas-powered equipment

A ban on gas-powered lawn equipment in Lewes is slated to take effect at the end of the year, but some members of mayor and city council believe the ordinance should be delayed until 2025. Proponents of the delay believe the ban places an unfair financial burden on homeowners and...
LEWES, DE
The Dispatch

Advocacy Group Files Emergency Petition To Implement 10-Knot Rule

OCEAN CITY – While a long-term decision on a proposed rule change to reduce offshore speed limits for recreational and commercial vessels to further protect endangered North Atlantic right whales hangs in the balance, a national environmental advocacy group this week filed an emergency rulemaking petition urging the federal government to institute the change immediately.
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Dispatch

OC Couple Donates $250,000 To AGH

Doris and Joseph Aiello recently made a generous gift of $250,000 to the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation. Longtime residents of the Baltimore area, the couple has semi-retired and spends the majority of the year in Ocean City. The couple recognizes the important role the community hospital plays in supporting the health and wellbeing of the Eastern Shore community and visitors alike. The Aiellos’ donation will assist Atlantic General Hospital with its ongoing mission to provide accessible, high-quality care to every patient they serve.
OCEAN CITY, MD

