Bipartisan bill targets New Mexico’s orphaned oil and gas wells

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Senator Ben Ray Lujan is behind a bipartisan bill that would develop new technology to plug orphaned oil and gas wells. Lujan and North Dakota Republican Kevin Cramer have introduced the Abandoned Well Remediation Research and Development Act.

If approved, it would provide new ways to find and catalog orphaned wells, seal them up, and look at how they affect nearby groundwater. This bill comes after Lujan and Cramer worked to get the Regrow Act into President Biden’s infrastructure bill last year.

That act set aside billions in federal funds to clean up abandoned wells. The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department says there are about 1,700 orphaned and abandoned wells on state and private land. They have plugged more than 200 over the last five years.

