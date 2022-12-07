Read full article on original website
WIBW
Ty Zentner reflects on his Big 12 Championship-winning kick
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - When Shawnee Heights alum and K-State kicker/punter Ty Zentner was sent out to kick the winning field goal in the Big 12 Championship game, it was a special moment. “I kinda looked back to the sideline as I was taking the field. And I was like,...
WIBW
No. 6 Kansas dominates Mizzou in Border War
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 6 Kansas men’s basketball rolled over Missouri on Saturday, taking down the Tigers 95-67. It was the first time the rivalry has been renewed in Columbia in 10 years. Kansas’ starting five shined, with four of the five scoring in double figures. Jalen Wilson...
WIBW
Two Jayhawks receive AP All-Big 12 honors
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Kansas football players received All-Big 12 honors on Friday as announced by the Associated Press. Defensive end Lonnie Phelps and defensive back Cobee Bryant were both named to the AP All-Big 12 second team for their work in the 2022 season.
WIBW
Jess Pope takes home gold buckle in NFR
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jess Pope took home the 2022 Gold Buckle in the National Finals Rodeo, Saturday. “All of the people who have helped me all along since I was 7-years-old, that’s what it’s about, that’s who this is for,” Pope said. Pope finished first...
kuathletics.com
🏀 Unbeaten Jayhawks Host Wichita State on Sunday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – An in-state battle is set for Sunday afternoon at Allen Fieldhouse as the Kansas Jayhawks put their unbeaten record on the line against Wichita State. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW, with Brian Hanni and Jill Dorsey-Hall on the call. Jayhawk fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis and David Lawrence calling the action.
WIBW
Coffey County kids celebrate local rodeo star
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at Waverly Elementary and High Schools are celebrating local rodeo star Jess Pope. Pope calls Waverly home. He’s competing at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Students wore special shirts Friday featuring the number 14, Pope’s competition number.
WIBW
Actions taken for fan behavior at Topeka High/Valley Center basketball game
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools and Valley Center Public Schools say investigations have concluded on the incident from Saturday’s Topeka High School at Valley Center High School boys basketball game. Players and coaches say Valley Center fans made racist and inappropriate comments toward Topeka High players. Video...
kuathletics.com
⚾️ Perfect Game Ranks Kansas’ JUCO Recruiting Class No. 1 in the Nation
"The No. 1 ranking is a great accomplishment and shows the outstanding efforts of our entire staff. Jon Coyne is an incredibly gifted recruiter and did an amazing job coordinating all aspects of the class. The University of Kansas is an incredible institution, and we have quickly seen the desire that recruits have to be a Jayhawk. We are going to continue recruiting the best people and student-athletes to build our program into a group that competes at the highest level."
K-State Wildcats prepare for the Sugar Bowl
The Wildcats are now preparing for the Sugar Bowl against Alabama on New Year's Eve.
Kansas State football commit Jordan Allen addresses rumors
Tis the season for recruiting rumors and K-State's 2023 pledge Jordan Allen has certainly been in the middle of plenty over the past month. Committed to the Wildcats since early September, the defensive end earned a scholarship offer from Oklahoma in late October and has become a hot topic for both fanbases ever since.
Four K-State football players receive All-American honors
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State football had four players named All-Americans following a Big 12 Championship-winning season. Offensive lineman Cooper Beebe was named a first team member by the Athletic. Running back Deuce Vaughn was also named a first team member by the Athletic. Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah was named a second-team member by the […]
allsportstucson.com
No. 12 Arizona loses big to Kansas in first loss of season
Kansas dominated in the post, outscoring No. 12 Arizona 50-26 in the paint and handing the Wildcats its first loss of the season in a 77-50 win on Thursday night at McKale Center. “First of all, credit to Kansas. They came in here and manhandled us,” Arizona head coach Adia...
rockmnation.com
How many different ways can we say “kansas sucks”?
Never forget, it’s been 4,299 days since the University of kansas men’s basketball team has won a basketball game in Columbia, Missouri. That’s 859 days for every MAJOR Level One Infraction Bill Self is accused of committing in violation of NCAA bylaws... it’s Five by the way. Five Major Infractions.
WIBW
Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.
Daily Delivery: Kansas State football may be poised to be king of the hill when the New 12 arrives
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The 14-school version of the Big 12 arrives next football season as the four new schools in the conference arrive two years before Oklahoma and Texas deaprt for the SEC. As Fitz explains, this is a crucial time for the eight schools that will remain from the current Big 12, as someone can assert themselves as the new top dog in the New 12 once OU and UT are gone. And while Kansas State, as Big 12 champs, seemed poised to do so, last year's title teams — Oklahoma State and Baylor — sunk to the middle of the pack this year, so be warned Wildcats.
WIBW
United Methodist Church’s new bishop for Kansas makes history
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Methodist Church recently elected new leaders for its various regions, and the new bishop coming to Kansas is making history. Rev. Dr. David Wilson is the first Native American bishop ever elected in the denomination. He currently serves in Oklahoma City, and will be based from Topeka as he moves to lead the UMC congregations in Kansas and Nebraska.
WIBW
KCSL host Toepka’s annual Red Stocking Breakfast
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Breakfast is served, with a side of VIP, all for a great cause. Kansas Children’s Service League hosted their annual Red Stocking Breakfast on Saturday morning. The event was hosted for the second time at the Pennant, located at 915 S. Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka.
WIBW
International group awards Visit Topeka for Pride events, Dino Days
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Visit Topeka will be awarded by an international hospitality sales and marketing group for 2022′s Pride events and Dino Days. Visit Topeka announced on Thursday, Dec. 8, that it will be honored for its travel marketing excellence by the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International at its annual Adrian Awards Celebration to be held on Feb. 23 in Los Angeles.
