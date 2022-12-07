Read full article on original website
Uprise RI
Prayer vigil held to oppose Governor McKee’s encampment eviction order
“If you want to say a prayer, say a prayer,” said the Reverend Duane Clinker from the Mathewson Street Church in downtown Providence last night to the nearly 200 people in a large circle on the Rhode Island State House Plaza. “God can hear if you talk quiet but we can’t so talk up. If you want to just make a protest because you don’t pray, make a protest. A sentence. Two sentences. Why are we here? What do we want? Fair enough?”
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Island loves Brazilian Food: Here’s what else Rhode Island Google’d in 2022
The Providence, RI area was the only place in the United States that had “Brazilian food” as its top trending “near me” search in 2022, according to Google’s recently-released Local Year in Search 2022 data. Google rolls all of Rhode Island, including Newport, into its...
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- December 8, 2022
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has continued to make trips for tautog, between bouts of tough weather, and the results have generally been strong. The tautog trips have been seeing quite a few limit catches, and this remains a great time of year to get into some truly giant fish. Some sea bass and cod are still mixed in with the tautog, so coolers are filling up pretty well, and there is plenty of variety. Be sure to check their website for scheduling details and to book your next trip with the fleet!
Top hospital group Lifespan paid CEO nearly $4 million during pandemic
Both of Rhode Island's major health systems gave their millionaire chief executives sizable pay increases during the first year of the pandemic.
Rhode Island pot sales top $1.6 million in first week
(The Center Square) – Rhode Island’s pot shops saw brisk business during their first week of operation under a new state law allowing retail sales, according to a state agency. The state's six licensed cannabis dispensaries collectively sold more than $1.63 million worth of marijuana from Dec. 1...
ABC6.com
Judge grants restraining order; homeless can stay at R.I. State House for now
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Superior Court judge granted a temporary restraining order Friday morning, allowing homeless people in tents to stay outside the Rhode Island State House until at least Wednesday. Protests were underway at the Rhode Island State House Friday morning. The state originally said the homeless...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Rhode Island
Rhode Island may not be the most prominent state (okay, it is the smallest), but when it comes to ponds, lakes, rivers and bays, Rhode Island has it all! The southern and southeastern borders are along the Block Islands Sound, Rhode Island Sound and Narragansett Bay. Just north of the Bay, near the capitol of Providence, is the Providence River. Salt marshes are scattered along the coast, creating a buffer between the coast and the land. Then there are all the beautiful reservoirs and smaller natural lakes found throughout the state.
mynbc5.com
Gov. Hochul signs emergency fuel provision for New York home heating
NEW YORK — New York State will help homeowners get emergency fuel for no extra cost this winter. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a resolution on Thursday allowing New Yorkers to get emergency deliveries from any provider if a customer's regular provider can't get fuel. The policy can only be...
Another RI man arrested for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
William Cotton of Hopkinton is the third person from Rhode Island to be charged in the attacks on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020.
whatsupnewp.com
Attorney General Neronha announces additional million-dollar settlement with major oil and gas companies over MTBE contamination
PROVIDENCE, RI – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced today that his office has resolved Rhode Island’s lawsuit against two of the nation’s largest refiners of gasoline. More from the press release;. The State’s case, filed in September 2016, alleged that Coastal Corporation (Coastal) and British Petroleum...
More than 100 jobs still vacant at RI Dept. of Human Services after six months
The current acting DHS director is the fourth person to serve as director since Dan McKee became governor in March 2021.
Expert: ‘Tipflation’ could hurt hourly workers in the long run
Shoppers may have noticed tip requests popping up in all sorts of unusual places, such as pin pads and cashier kiosks.
The Best Place To Live In Rhode Island
Perhaps you've heard of the popular Rhode Island cities of Providence and Newport, but what if we told you there was an even better town to consider?
GoLocalProv
Three Unique Properties You Can Buy in Rhode Island
While inventory is low, the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three remarkable homes to offer. From historic to a compound in northern Rhode Island complete with pool and stable. To know what your home is worth CLICK HERE. Now, take a tour. Listed by Shirley Page &...
Here’s how much cannabis was sold in RI in the first week
Less than half of cannabis sales in the first week were for recreational marijuana.
Healey hiring effort “very intense”
Closer now to her swearing-in than to when she was elected, Gov.-elect Maura Healey said Thursday that she is continuing to work on picking people to join her team.
Doctor: RI could see worst flu season in over a decade
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While the number of COVID-19 and RSV cases are declining, the Rhode Island Department of Health is worried the state will see its worst flu season in more than a decade. The Health Department reports that, over the last four weeks, COVID-19 has been the primary cause of roughly 30% of […]
country1025.com
Snow Forecasted For Boston Area – When? How Much? Here’s What We Know
It was inevitable, huh? To be fair some areas of Mass have already seen a little snow – BUT – the Boston area’s first snowfall looks to be coming together as we speak. Before you freak out and start swallowing bread and milk, it’s going to be ok.
Popular Mass. Getaway Finally Gets Approval To Let Women Drop Their Tops
Some of you faithful WUPE listeners in Berkshire County may recall earlier this year(back in May, as a matter of fact) we did a post regarding a popular Massachusetts vacation getaway that approved a measure that would allow women to go topless on private and public beaches. Do you remember which town that was?
Lamont may go alone in seeking end to ownership of AR-15s in CT
CT Gov. Ned Lamont intends to pursue repealing the exemption that allows residents to possess AR-15s bought before the ban on sales.
