Rhode Island State

Uprise RI

Prayer vigil held to oppose Governor McKee’s encampment eviction order

“If you want to say a prayer, say a prayer,” said the Reverend Duane Clinker from the Mathewson Street Church in downtown Providence last night to the nearly 200 people in a large circle on the Rhode Island State House Plaza. “God can hear if you talk quiet but we can’t so talk up. If you want to just make a protest because you don’t pray, make a protest. A sentence. Two sentences. Why are we here? What do we want? Fair enough?”
PROVIDENCE, RI
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- December 8, 2022

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has continued to make trips for tautog, between bouts of tough weather, and the results have generally been strong. The tautog trips have been seeing quite a few limit catches, and this remains a great time of year to get into some truly giant fish. Some sea bass and cod are still mixed in with the tautog, so coolers are filling up pretty well, and there is plenty of variety. Be sure to check their website for scheduling details and to book your next trip with the fleet!
RHODE ISLAND STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Rhode Island

Rhode Island may not be the most prominent state (okay, it is the smallest), but when it comes to ponds, lakes, rivers and bays, Rhode Island has it all! The southern and southeastern borders are along the Block Islands Sound, Rhode Island Sound and Narragansett Bay. Just north of the Bay, near the capitol of Providence, is the Providence River. Salt marshes are scattered along the coast, creating a buffer between the coast and the land. Then there are all the beautiful reservoirs and smaller natural lakes found throughout the state.
OREGON STATE
mynbc5.com

Gov. Hochul signs emergency fuel provision for New York home heating

NEW YORK — New York State will help homeowners get emergency fuel for no extra cost this winter. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a resolution on Thursday allowing New Yorkers to get emergency deliveries from any provider if a customer's regular provider can't get fuel. The policy can only be...
GoLocalProv

Three Unique Properties You Can Buy in Rhode Island

While inventory is low, the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three remarkable homes to offer. From historic to a compound in northern Rhode Island complete with pool and stable. To know what your home is worth CLICK HERE. Now, take a tour. Listed by Shirley Page &...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
WPRI 12 News

Doctor: RI could see worst flu season in over a decade

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While the number of COVID-19 and RSV cases are declining, the Rhode Island Department of Health is worried the state will see its worst flu season in more than a decade. The Health Department reports that, over the last four weeks, COVID-19 has been the primary cause of roughly 30% of […]
PROVIDENCE, RI

