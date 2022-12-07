(25 News Now) - It’s been nearly 32 years since Illinois State basketball hosted a game at their former home, Horton Field House. That changes Saturday as the Redbirds return to their roots to host SIU-Edwardsville at Horton. The Redbirds are excited to “wake up the echoes” of their former home. And they’ll have perhaps Horton’s greatest star in attendance as Hall of Famer and former ISU All-American Doug Collins will be in attendance on Saturday. He was also at practice on Friday night and has very fond memories of his time at Horton Field House.

NORMAL, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO