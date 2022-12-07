Read full article on original website
Related
25newsnow.com
IHSA, Illinois State both excited to have state football finals back in Normal
(25 News Now) - The state football finals are officially headed back to Normal. Illinois State’s Hancock Stadium will host the state championship games from 2023-2027 per a new contract with the IHSA and both sides are very excited to bring the state finals back to the Twin Cities.
25newsnow.com
ISU ready to host first basketball game at Horton Field House since 1988
(25 News Now) - It’s been nearly 32 years since Illinois State basketball hosted a game at their former home, Horton Field House. That changes Saturday as the Redbirds return to their roots to host SIU-Edwardsville at Horton. The Redbirds are excited to “wake up the echoes” of their former home. And they’ll have perhaps Horton’s greatest star in attendance as Hall of Famer and former ISU All-American Doug Collins will be in attendance on Saturday. He was also at practice on Friday night and has very fond memories of his time at Horton Field House.
25newsnow.com
25 Sports High School Saturday - December 10, 2022
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Several Central Illinois high school basketball teams took to the court Saturday for a full day of action. The Class 3A No. 3 Peoria Notre Dame girls welcomed Metamora to the kitchen. Metamora led by as many as 7 in the first half, thanks to 17 points from Katy Ramage, however, the Irish rallied behind 22 points from Mya Wardle. Peoria Notre Dame outscored Metamora 42-19 in the second half to win 62-42 and remain unbeaten.
25newsnow.com
“No Effort”: No. 17 Illinois falls to Penn State 74-59
(25 News Now) - On an afternoon that saw Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood describe his team’s leadership as “zero” and that his squad had “no effort”, the No. 17 Illini dropped to 0-2 in Big Ten play with a 74-59 loss to Penn State on Saturday in Champaign. The Nittany Lions hit 12 threes in the contest that saw only Matthew Mayer (14) and Skyy Clark (11) score in double figures for the Illini.
25newsnow.com
25 Sports High School Friday - December 9, 2022
(25 News Now) - It was another busy Friday night of high school hoops action across Central Illinois this week. In a terrific Mid-Illini matchup, Metamora outlasted Morton 56-50 thanks to 28 points from junior guard Tyler mason. Washington, meanwhile, rebounded with a 55-45 overtime victory against Pekin. Elsewhere in the Mid-Illini, Dunlap topped Limestone 70-52 and East Peoria beat Canton 57-32. In the Big 12 Conference, Peoria Manual went on the road and the beat defending conference champ Normal Community 40-36. Back in Peoria, Richwoods beat Bloomington 58-50. Normal West handled business with a 68-47 win over Champaign Centennial while Peoria Notre Dame beat Class 1A No. 9 Yorkville Christian 63-61 behind Cooper Koch’s 26 points.
25newsnow.com
Holiday festivities continue in Central Illinois - December 10
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Holiday cheer is in the air! Check out these fun events happening in Central Illinois on December 10, 2022. Stop by for gift shopping, free carriage rides, Santa visits and more. 13 locally-owned businesses will be there to sell a variety of items. And it gets better! If you spend $25 or more at a participating business, you will receive free admission to the Festival of Lights Winter Wonderland drive-thru display.
25newsnow.com
Bradley University President performs in ‘The Nutcracker’
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Dr. Stephen Standifird is exchanging his presidential robe for a 10-foot wide skirt. Standifird, the President of Bradley University is portraying “Mother Ginger” in the Peoria Ballet Company’s performance of ‘The Nutcracker.’. Live music from the Heartland Festival Orchestra will accompany...
25newsnow.com
Early morning fire in Bloomington leads to partial demolition of building
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a building fire shortly after 1 o’clock Saturday morning. It happened in the 800 block of W. Jackson Street. Upon arrival, first responders found fire coming from both floors of the commercial building. The fire quickly intensified and...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Gun and Knife show returns to the Expo Gardens
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Gun and Knife show made its’ return to the Expo Gardens. Gun and knife enthusiasts gathered at the event to show off their hardware. Over 20 vendors and store owners from across the Midwest attended the event. The show featured classics such...
25newsnow.com
State Rep. Keith Sommer officially submits resignation, creating opening for remainder of 102nd General Assembly
(25 News Now) - 88th District State Rep. Keith Sommer submitted his resignation December 1 from the Illinois House of Representatives. Tazewell County Republican Party Chairman Jim Rule says this creates an opening for the remainder of the 102nd General Assembly in Illinois - including the lame duck session that runs from around January 4-10.
25newsnow.com
Portion of West Camp to be closed Monday for permanent road repair
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A portion of eastbound West Camp Street between Main Street and Mach Drive in East Peoria will be closed Monday from 7-3 p.m. The City of East Peoria says crews will make permanent road repairs in the area of a previously repaired water main break on November 29.
25newsnow.com
Closed portion of Glen Avenue reopening beginning Dec. 9 for winter
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The closed portion of Glen Avenue in Peoria is reopening Friday - through the spring of 2023. The City of Peoria says construction on West Glen Avenue between Knoxville Avenue and North Sheridan Road will stop during the winter months, due to colder temperatures and the increased risk of inclement weather.
25newsnow.com
Whittier Primary staffer blessed with new car
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A staff member at Whittier Primary School received a new ride at school Thursday. Shakyra Smith received the keys to her new car, a donation from Nu Gees Auto Sales in Peoria. The donation was made in memory of Quadreka Payne, shot and killed in...
25newsnow.com
3 Normal residents argue they should be on ballot for currently unelected positions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A previous legal confirmation of Normal’s town status is now causing further legal questions on how the town is run. Three citizens -Amy Conklin, Charles Sila and Robert Shoraga - filed petitions to be on the ballot for the Town’s Clerk, Collector, and Supervisor, respectively. Normal’s town code does not include a collector or supervisor, and classifies the position of the city clerk as an appointed one, not elected.
wglt.org
Bloomington woman dies in crash on Rivian Motorway
A Bloomington woman died Friday morning following a three-vehicle crash in west Normal. According to a news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder, the crash happened at the intersection of Rivian Motorway and West College Avenue. Yoder said Charlene Jones, 57, of Bloomington, was the sole occupant in a...
25newsnow.com
Chicago non-profit launches holiday campaigns
CHICAGO (25 News Now) - A Chicago-based nonprofit launched a holiday fundraiser to make sure children had what they need in the classroom to succeed in the future. The campaign is called ‘Make a World of Difference’ and it was launched by Back 2 School America. Their goal for this holiday season is to lessen the burden on families and teachers by providing free school supplies to thousands of students.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Bloomington school board member pleads guilty to agg. DUI, driving with revoked license
McLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Bloomington District 87 school board member Fitzgerald Samedy has pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI and driving with a revoked license. In early May, Bloomington Police said they were called to a report of a disturbance on South Evergreen Lane. Samedy, 36, reportedly got out...
25newsnow.com
2 more COVID deaths in McLean County, new hospitalizations continue to rise
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The McLean County Health Department reports two more people, including a woman in her 50s, have died from COVID-19-related illnesses. Data released Friday also new cases and hospitalizations moved higher during the weekly period, and for a second week, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) classified McLean County’s community level at medium, having been at a low level during most of September and October.
25newsnow.com
Peoria police host another gun buyback event
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria community is coming together to take more guns off the street. Saturday, a gun buyback is going on at First Baptist and Higher Dimension Church. There is a limit of three firearms per person. The weapons must be unloaded, inside a bag, or...
25newsnow.com
Oak Woods apartment dwellers express concern over water, dirty conditions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - When resident Jessica Johnson of the Oak Woods apartments first saw the complex, she was attracted to the welcoming lobby. At the time, there were couches and chairs for residents to sit at and wait for the mail, and pictures on the wall. The complex houses mostly senior and disabled residents using subsidized, income-based rent.
Comments / 0