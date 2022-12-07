ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hadley, MA

South Hadley man charged with murder for allegedly killing his father

By Susannah Sudborough
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

Craig Weise, 35, then reportedly tried to burn down their shared home.

Police charged a South Hadley man with murder Wednesday for the killing of his father last September.

Investigators allege that on Sept. 9, 2022, 35-year-old Craig Weise killed his father, 70-year-old David Weise Sr., in their shared home at 37 Lawn St., and then attempted to set the house on fire, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said.

Craig Weise also faces a charge of attempted arson of a dwelling house, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Police charged Craig Weise via criminal complaint in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown Wednesday.

“We hope this development in the case will assuage any concerns of the community while also providing some answers for David Weise Sr.’s family,” Northwestern Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Suhl said in the release.

South Hadley police were called to the Weises’ Lawn Street home on Sept. 9 around 4 p.m. by a home healthcare agency, the DA’s Office said. There, police found the body of David Weise Sr. and evidence of recent burning within the home.

Police immediately began investigating David Weise’s death, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later ruled the death a homicide, the DA’s Office said.

“Investigators have worked tirelessly since Mr. Weise’s body was discovered on Sept. 9 to identify the perpetrator of this crime. We are confident in the evidence we’ve gathered,” Suhl said in the release.

Craig Weise has not yet been given an arraignment date because he has been detained at the Hampden County House of Correction on unrelated charges since his arrest in Holyoke on Sept. 10, the DA’s Office said. The arraignment will eventually take place in Eastern Hampshire District Court.

The case is still being investigated by state and local police.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Holliston woman, 53, killed in Bellingham rollover crash

Police are still investigating why her pickup went off the road. A 53-year-old Holliston woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Bellingham on Thursday evening, according to Massachusetts State Police. Troopers responded to the scene on Interstate 495 southbound at mile marker 47 around 6 p.m. after receiving 911 calls...
BELLINGHAM, MA
Boston

2 dead after wrong-way multi-car crash in Charlton

The crash happened on Route 20 eastbound Wednesday morning. Two drivers were killed in a wrong-way crash involving three cars and a boat trailer on Route 20 in Charlton Wednesday morning. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) tweeted about the incident at 11:36 a.m., reporting a serious crash on Route...
CHARLTON, MA
Boston

Can you help these 18 horses rescued amid an animal cruelty investigation?

The horses are safe, but many of them have had to be strictly quarantined after arriving with respiratory illnesses. An animal cruelty investigation in western Massachusetts has resulted in the surrender of 18 horses to Nevins Farm in Methuen — the largest single surrender of horses in at least five years, according to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
METHUEN, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
61K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy