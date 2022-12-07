ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xenia, OH

Jury finds Xenia man guilty of drug trafficking

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
XENIA — A Xenia man is facing over four decades in prison after being convicted on multiple drug charges.

A jury found Adam Norris II, 38, guilty on four counts aggravated trafficking in drugs and four counts of aggravated possession of drugs on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson from the Greene County Common Pleas Court.

Evidence presented during the trial showed Norris sold methamphetamines on four occasions to a person working with the Greene County A.C.E. Drug Task Force. Norris was arrested in February with a cellphone linked to the drug transactions. He also had other evidence connecting him to the drug trafficking.

Norris was on parole for a 2018 drug trafficking conviction at the time of his arrest.

“Drug dealers need to know that when you sell your poison here in Greene County, you will be caught and you will be prosecuted,” Greene County Prosecuting Attorney David Hayes said.

Norris is set to be sentenced on Dec. 14 and faces up to 43 years in prison.

