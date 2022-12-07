Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Confidence into Christmas: Oswego State men’s hockey ends semester with win at Fredonia
FREDONIA — Hugs, handshakes and smiles. The Oswego State men’s hockey team can head into the Christmas break feeling good about itself, after a 3-0 shutout at SUNY Fredonia on Saturday to close out the first half of the season.
yourerie
Cathedral Prep Announces Field for 2023 Burger King Classic
The 39th edition of the Burger King Classic takes place on January 6-7 at the Joann Mullen Gymnasium. Friday night’s game one features Lincoln Park versus Canisius at 6 p.m. followed by De La Salle versus Cathedral Prep at 7:30 p.m.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Varsity roundup: Mexico wrestling wins nail-biter over Phoenix
Mexico 42, Phoenix 34: It came down to the 118-pound weight class, but Mexico’s Kyren Stock pinned Phoenix’s Scott Hunneyman at 1:52 to secure the 42-34 win for the Tigers on Wednesday. After Caleb Jolly (P) pinned Cody Neville (M) at 2:18 in the 126-pound weight class, Mexico...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Youth Basketball Night set at Oswego State game
OSWEGO — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has announced that Youth Basketball Night will be held Jan. 6 at the Oswego State men’s basketball game against Buffalo State at Max Ziel Gymnasium. The city of Oswego and SUNY Oswego have partnered to hold the event. Spots are reserved for...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Susan L. Lamb
Susan L. Lamb, 74, of Oswego, passed at home on Dec. 8, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Columbus, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late William and Eileen (Jenkins) Whipple.
True Or False- Is Ames Returning To Central New York In 2023?
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome New York in the 90s, you might be able to shop there once again. Or, will you?. A very bizarre website has gone viral on social media this last week with the following message:. Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse University unveils renderings of new Dome seating
On Thursday, the Syracuse Orange announced that all bleachers in the JMA Dome would be replaced with chairback seats by the 2024 football season. That puts the project a year behind its original estimate, but we won’t have to wait that long to catch a glimpse at what it may look like when it’s finished.
Cazenovia College to close after nearly 200 years
Cazenovia, N.Y. -- Cazenovia College said Wednesday it will permanently close after its spring 2023 semester. The private Madison County college, which started 199 years ago as the Genesee Seminary, cited financial difficulties for the pending closure. “We’re deeply disappointed that it has come to this,” Ken Gardiner, chair of...
cnycentral.com
They kept Cazenovia College 'in the family' and the closing hurts
Cazenovia, New York — Fred “Fritz” Scherz of Verona got his first college teaching job at Cazenovia College in the early 2000s. His daughters graduated from the College. The news of its closure next year was a shock, even though Scherz grew concerned in recent years about the College’s decision to close a dormitory and convert it to offices.
wrvo.org
Cazenovia leaders plan for community change following Cazenovia College closing
When Cazenovia College closes in the spring, the Village of Cazenovia will lose part of its community. Bill Zupan, the Town of Cazenovia supervisor, said the college's closure came as a shock. "I always expected that they could pull a rabbit out of their hat or a white knight would...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Anthony P. ‘Buddy’ Lombardo
Anthony P. “Buddy” Lombardo, 79, of Oswego, passed Dec. 6, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Oswego on Sept. 9, 1943, to parents Anthony C. and Kathryn M. (Enwright) Lombardo, Buddy was a proud lifelong Oswegonian. Buddy was a graduate of Oswego High School. He served...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
‘A complete turnaround’: Bucs’ coach says boys basketball team improves despite loss
OSWEGO — It might’ve been a loss, but Oswego varsity boys basketball coach Bob Connelly called the Bucs’ Thursday game against Carthage “big turnaround” compared to Tuesday. Oswego fell 64-54 to the Comets. The Bucs led at halftime, but Carthage’s offense came to life during...
cnycentral.com
Probability of a white Christmas in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Christmas is only a couple weeks away and there isn't any snow on the ground in Syracuse. How much snow should we normally have up to this date? And what's the probability of having a white Christmas in Syracuse? Let me show you!. Up to this date,...
whcuradio.com
Developers close on former Emerson Power Transmission Plant property in Ithaca, announce SouthWorks
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – All systems go for a new project at the former Emerson Power Transmission Plant and Morse Chain site in Ithaca. A partnership of four developers closed on the 95-acre South Hill site on Thursday. The $300+ million-dollar development will be called SouthWorks. SHIFT Capital, spearheded by Project Coordinator and longtime Ithacan Vicki Taylor Brous, will lead the project. They’re partnering with David Lubin of Ithaca’s L Enterprises, and two minority and woman owned firms, Rochester-based US Ceiling Corps, led by Melissa James-Geska, and New York City-based Xylem, led by Nnenna Lynch. The SouthWorks team will transform the site that has been dormant and unoccupied for nearly 12 years into a “mixed-use neighborhood,” which will include housing for diverse incomes, technology, commercial, retail and industrial manufacturing space.
This small New York town is going all-in on legal cannabis
In the early 1900s, the Chadakoin River, nestled into the western corner of New York State, powered Jamestown’s mills and factories, which in turn pumped out crescent wrenches, furniture and voting machines – and positioned the city as a well-established manufacturing hub. But in the mid-20th century, the...
Once Considered ‘Dead’, Upstate New York Lake Comes To Life
Back in the late 1980's, I went out to visit some college friends that lived near Syracuse. As we drove around, I saw this beautiful body of water. Being summertime, I suggested that we should go swimming. The car load of friends broke into laughter. "The lake's dead!" one friend exclaimed. "And you'll be if you swim it." Looking at the polluted, lifeless body of water was like a punch in the stomach. People that lived around the lake dealt with that feeling everyday, until now.
cnycentral.com
Widespread wet snow expected for all of CNY on Sunday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The first half of this weekend featured a bright blue sky, lots of sun and chilly temperatures in the 30s. Our weather will be MUCH different for Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued some WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES for parts of CNY for Sunday and Sunday night. Counties...
Sharpshooters will begin deer culling in city of Syracuse next week
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The city of Syracuse will start culling deer next week as part of its deer management program. Sharpshooters are used to kill deer in select areas of the city’s east, west and south. The process is carried out by United States Department of Agriculture wildlife managers. It is done with the cooperation of the Syracuse Police Department.
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Gas Prices Remain Among Highest in Region
Gas prices are six cents cheaper in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.932 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, but remain above that in Warren County. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.932. Average price during the week of November 28, 2022: $3.996.
Pennsylvanians react to Georgia’s runoff election
A local political analyst and party leaders commented on the Georgia runoff election and explained how it could make an impact in Pennsylvania. As voters in Pennsylvania flipped the Senate seat from Republican to Democrat, Republican voters in Georgia are now looking to make the same impact. The chair of the political science department of […]
Comments / 0