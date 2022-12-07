Read full article on original website
Jody
3d ago
And we pay their parents at least $3,000 per child. Housing, healthcare and SNAP. Just why can’t they feed their kids? I don’t get it.
Thousands of metro Atlanta kids will get new bikes this Christmas thanks to Delta
ATLANTA — This holiday season, Toys for Tots is making sure that every child has a gift on Christmas morning. This is the 75th year of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation’s founding. Each year, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines helps the Marine Corps Reserve meet its goal. Channel...
secretatlanta.co
6 Free & Festive Things To Do For A Wallet-Friendly Holiday Season In Atlanta
With prices for just about everything on the rise, Christmas and the holiday season not only feels like the most wonderful time of the year, but the most expensive! Luckily, Atlanta is home to so many free things to do over the holidays that’ll put you in the spirit of the season and make your bank balance look a little jollier, too! Check out these free and festive things to do in Atlanta this holiday season that won’t cost you a thing (of course, you might have to consider a budget for travel).
atlantanewsfirst.com
Volunteers provide free dental care for metro Atlanta children
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some metro Atlanta dentists and hygienists teamed up Friday to provide complimentary dental care for 200 local students, some of who’ve never been to a dentist. The Gateway Center Arena in College Park served as the setting for the services, providing a...
'It's going to be missed' | Disco Kroger closes its doors Friday
ATLANTA — It's the end of an era for the Atlanta icon known as Disco Kroger. The store, which got its name from the former neighboring club "The Limelight," closed its doors Friday. It was a bittersweet day for shoppers and employees who grew up with the Kroger that...
Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membership
Pastor Jamal BryantPhoto byMarcus Ingram/Getty Images. Pastor Jamal Bryant of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in DeKalb County, Georgia, near Lithonia. Bryant's plan is to get more members into his megachurch. He is launching a business to teach Black men to grow and sell weed.
Atlanta renames Buckhead park to honor former Black community
The city of Atlanta has renamed a popular Buckhead park to commemorate the Black community that lived in the area before they were driven out for redevelopment. Mayor Andre Dickens recently signed legislation to rename Frankie Allen Park off Pharr Road to Historic Bagley Park. The athletic fields, where Buckhead Baseball leagues play, will keep […] The post Atlanta renames Buckhead park to honor former Black community appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Overcrowding at animal shelters becomes serious issues across metro Atlanta
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Animal shelters across metro Atlanta are hitting capacity or they are over capacity. In some cases they have been at these limits for months. Local rescues are in the same situation. These shelters and rescues are experiencing a concerning trend, more animals are coming in, and...
Jim Ellis Automotive Group founder passes away at 90
DULUTH, Ga. — The founder of an automotive group that has since grown to nearly two dozen car dealerships across metro Atlanta has died at the age of 90. Jim Ellis Jr., the founder of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group, died peacefully on Friday while surrounded by his family.
Protestors attack firefighters at site of controversial APD training facility, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters battling a dumpster fire at the site of the controversial Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County were attacked, police say. DeKalb County police say crews were called to a fire at the Key Road facility just after 10:30 a.m. When they got there, protestors began throwing objects at them.
‘Get closer to your kids’: Family, friends remember slain 12-year-old
Family, friends and community members wearing red, white and black sat at a solemn gathering Saturday as they faced a br...
Gwinnett County now offers glass recycling in three locations
The county opened a new dropoff this fall at E.E. Robinson Park in Sugar Hill.
CareSource and Team Smile provide free dental care to area youth
College Park, Ga. – Team Smile, a Kansas City-based advocacy group that partners oral health professionals with professional athletic organizations and CareSource, a national public healthcare provider, teamed up to help provide kids with a chance to smile, literally, this holiday season. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, dozens of kids from three […] The post CareSource and Team Smile provide free dental care to area youth appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Emory Healthcare fires 4 nurses for viral TikTok making fun of patients
ATLANTA, Ga. — Emory University Hospital Midtown announced that it has fired four nurses after they posted a video making fun of hospital patients on TikTok. In the TikTok video, the former nurses recorded themselves talking about their “Labor Delivery Icks.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Kroger is Closing a Couple of Locations in Georgia
Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Georgia Walmart shooting: 1 shot outside Atlanta-area store as panicked shoppers flee for the exits
A shooting outside of a Walmart Supercenter in Marietta, Georgia, has left 1 person injured, while shoppers inside say people were fleeing for the exits.
wfxg.com
MISSING: Teen disappears after taking bus to Atlanta
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a teen who went missing from a bus headed to Atlanta. Eighteen-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen Nov. 30 at 12:30 a.m. boarding a Southeastern Stages bus in Augusta en route to Atlanta. He reportedly arrived in Atlanta shortly before 3 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus. However, officials says he did not get on that Greyhound bus.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Teen missing after traveling on bus from Augusta to Atlanta, deputies say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Georgia are looking for a teenager who disappeared after traveling on a bus from Augusta to Atlanta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen on Nov. 30 around 12:30 a.m. getting on a Southeastern Stages bus in Augusta headed to Atlanta. They say Bradley arrived in Atlanta at 2:45 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus, but it appears he did not transfer to the other bus in Atlanta.
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The Requirements
Several states are issuing payments to residents, one of which is Georgia. The one-time bonus is between $500 to $1,500. But recipients will have to meet the criteria to get the cash. Are you someone who will see the extra funds in December?
atlantanewsfirst.com
Vending machine opens in Midtown Atlanta to help families during the holidays
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A very different kind of vending machine just opened in Midtown Atlanta. The “Light the World” mobile giving machine near Howell Mill and 14th Street at the interlock is filled with items to help someone else. “We want to make sure others...
HBO docuseries shines light on controversial church’s plans in Ga.
In between emotional interviews with victims of sexual abuse, a new HBO docuseries about a megachurch’s pedophilic leade...
