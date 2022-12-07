Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo, Justin Rogers and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer predictions for Sunday's Lions-Vikings game at Ford Field in Detroit (1 p.m., Fox/97.1). ▶ Nolan Bianchi: The Lions desperately need to win this football game, and for the first time in a long time, that simple fact is enough to make you believe that they will. Slowing down the Vikings will be no easy task — it's hard to expect Justin Jefferson will be shut down the way he was in Week 3 — but Detroit's defense now is a night-and-day difference from where it was to start the season. It's important for the Lions to keep the energy on their side, meaning Jared Goff and Co. have to keep the ball in their hands. But, if they do that — and the Lions' defense can force a timely turnover the way it has in recent weeks — Vegas won't regret making Detroit the favorite. Pick: Lions, 30-20.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO