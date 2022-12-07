Read full article on original website
Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers: Lineups, TV, radio, game info
OffenseDefenseSpecial TeamsGoaltendingHOW TO WATCH/LISTEN – Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida PanthersWrap Up. The Detroit Red Wings will continue their Florida trip with a matchup tonight against the Florida Panthers. The Red Wings are looking to pick up the third straight win and a fifth road win in a row. The Red Wings enter this one coming off their biggest win of the season, a 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. The Red Wings again got a goal from each line for the second consecutive game, with goals from Michael Rasmussen, Jonathan Berggren, Adam Erne, and David Perron.
Red Wings’ Top Defenceman Is Undeniably Hronek, Not Seider
The Detroit Red Wings have had both positive and negative surprises to begin this season. After a rookie-of-the-year season, Moritz Seider has yet to elevate his game and overcome the dreaded sophomore slump. He’s a young player and regression is normal. If the season were to end today, I...
Detroit News
Red Wings crash back down to earth with 5-1 loss against Panthers
Sunrise, Fla. − The fun times on this Red Wings road trip came to a crashing halt in south Florida. This wasn't enjoyable for the Wings, at all. Like storms on a beach day. After two impressive victories, the Florida Panthers crashed the Wings back down to earth with a 5-1 victory.
Detroit News
Red Wings' David Perron shows ability to adapt in nearing 1,000 games played
Sunrise, Fla. — Just as many other players have said the same thing, and it's true, David Perron had no expectation to get to this point, this number, and he's pleasantly surprised he's now here. On Saturday in Dallas, the veteran Red Wings forward will play Game No. 1,000...
Detroit News
Lions' Jameson Williams amped hearing home crowd chant his name
Allen Park — Jameson Williams did some unbelievable things in his lone season at Alabama, racking up 1,572 receiving yards, ranking among the top 10 in yards per reception and scoring 17 touchdowns, including a pair of long kickoff returns. Despite all those highlight-reel plays he made for the...
How Glenn Robinson prompted Michael Jordan's revenge game against the Milwaukee Bucks
Glenn Robinson got the better of Jordan one time, but His Airness took his revenge the next time out.
Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Has Stern Message For Teammates: `We Ain't That Good'
Leave it to team captain Udonis Haslem to make a blunt assessment about the Miami Heat. After Saturday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs, Haslem got straight to the point in the postgame locker room. "We think that we're that good, that we can figure it out at the end...
Detroit News
Oskar Sundqvist giving Red Wings a needed boost on offense
Sunrise, Fla. — Oskar Sundqvist continues to be a little shaken, and it's been a few days now, about his goal Saturday against Vegas. It was on the power play, and it was a designed, set play, and one Sundqvist should have had an easy tap-in for a goal, stationed as he usually is at the side of the net.
When Steve Kerr led a Chicago Bulls comeback without Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen
Steve Kerr led the Bulls to a comeback win over the Dallas Mavericks with MJ and Pippen sitting on the bench.
Detroit News
Lions notes: Okwara set to debut; Swift's ankle sprain still an issue
Allen Park — After adding him to the active roster last Saturday, the Detroit Lions opted to delay Romeo Okwara's season debut, but it's looking more and more like that will come Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. “Oh yeah, absolutely," Okwara said when asked if he would be ready...
Detroit News
Killian Hayes ties career-high in assists vs. Pelicans: 'I tried to find the hot hand'
New Orleans — Killian Hayes saw the double-team from CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas coming toward the top of the key and attacked it. However, before he got too close to the defensive pressure applied by the New Orleans Pelicans, Hayes dumped off a behind-the-back pass to Isaiah Stewart.
Detroit News
Meet The Detroit News 2022 High School Football Dream Team
The Detroit News presents its high school football Dream Team for the 2022 season. Jarrett had an outstanding junior season at receiver after playing defensive back at River Rouge his sophomore year. He had 64 receptions for 1,252 yards and 14 TDs to help A&T win the OAA White Division title.
Detroit News
Predictions: Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings
Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo, Justin Rogers and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer predictions for Sunday's Lions-Vikings game at Ford Field in Detroit (1 p.m., Fox/97.1). ▶ Nolan Bianchi: The Lions desperately need to win this football game, and for the first time in a long time, that simple fact is enough to make you believe that they will. Slowing down the Vikings will be no easy task — it's hard to expect Justin Jefferson will be shut down the way he was in Week 3 — but Detroit's defense now is a night-and-day difference from where it was to start the season. It's important for the Lions to keep the energy on their side, meaning Jared Goff and Co. have to keep the ball in their hands. But, if they do that — and the Lions' defense can force a timely turnover the way it has in recent weeks — Vegas won't regret making Detroit the favorite. Pick: Lions, 30-20.
Detroit News
Scouting report: Lions vs. Vikings
Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News breaks down the Lions' Week 14 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. This might be a little simplistic, but if you're wondering how nine straight Vikings wins can come down to one score — or how the Lions always seemed to lose by one score early in the season — their plus-eight turnover differential is probably the place to start. Of late, the Lions have started to reap their own rewards in this area — DeShon Elliott's forced fumble on Jacksonville's opening drive set the tone for a huge Lions win — and with Jared Goff's recent ability to protect the ball, the Lions' defense has ample opportunity to turn Ford Field into a house of horrors with one or two turnovers this weekend.
