Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry Claims William Screamed And Shouted At Him During His Royal Exit Talks
"It was terrifying," the Duke of Sussex said in his Netflix docu-series.
Harry and Meghan – live: Duke claims William screamed at him in ‘terrifying’ row
The Duke of Sussex has told how it was “terrifying” to have his brother, now the Prince of Wales, shout and scream at him at the Sandringham summit during the Megxit crisis.Harry, in the final volume of the Sussexes' controversial Netflix documentary, also said a joint statement was put out without his permission in his and his brother's name on the same day denying a story that William had bullied him out of the royal family.Harry recounted what happened behind the scenes when the Queen summoned Charles, William and Harry to Sandringham in January 2020 to resolve the Sussexes'...
Harry, Meghan vent grievances in final Netflix episodes
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, vented their grievances against the British monarchy on Thursday in the second half of their Netflix documentary series, with Harry describing the royal press machine — including leaking and planting stories in newspapers — as a “dirty game.”
BBC
Prince William and Kate release family Christmas card image
The Prince and Princess of Wales have released their official Christmas card image - showing them hand-in-hand with their children in the countryside. Prince William and Catherine are pictured walking with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on a sunny day in Norfolk this year. The children are in...
Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis
Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
netflixjunkie.com
Prince Philip Gave Astounding Caution to Maiden Kate Middleton to Prevent Her From Being Next Princess Diana
The heir to the throne, Prince William and his Princess Kate Middleton, are hailed as the cutest couple in the royal family. They are college sweethearts as they fell in love with each other in 2001 while attending St Andrew’s university. It took the Prince of Wales ten years to pop the big question and the couple was finally married in April 2011 in a grand royal ceremony.
Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter
Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
BBC
Johnny Depp: Jack Sparrow's message for terminally ill boy
Johnny Depp has resumed the role of legendary pirate Captain Jack Sparrow to fulfil the wish of a terminally ill 11-year-old boy. Pirates of the Caribbean fan Kori has undergone two unsuccessful heart transplants but decided he did not want to face the ordeal of a third. He and his...
BBC
Stephen "tWitch" Boss: Dancing DJ on The Ellen Show dies aged 40
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, best known as the dancing DJ and sidekick on The Ellen Show, has died by suicide at 40. Confirming the news to People magazine, the TV star's wife Allison Holker Boss said he was "the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans".
BBC
Comedian Janey Godley reveals cancer has returned
Comedian Janey Godley has revealed she will undergo cancer treatment just five months after announcing she was clear of the disease. In a video posted on Twitter, Godley told her 276,000 followers she still intended to go on tour early next year. But she admitted it could be the final...
Comments / 0