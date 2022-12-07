ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No criminal charge against former Bills punter Araiza

By Wben Com Newsroom
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 3 days ago

San Diego, CA (WBEN) Former Bills punter Matt Araiza will not face criminal charges in an alleged gang rape.

The San Diego County DA says in a statement "it is clear the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges and there is no path to a potential criminal conviction." Neither Araiza nor his two then San Diego State teammates accused will be charged.

A civil suit filed August in San Diego County Superior Court alleged the then 21-year-old Araiza had sex with an inebriated 17-year-old high school senior outside of an off-campus party in October 2021 before bringing her inside a room where she was allegedly assaulted by multiple men for nearly 90 minutes.

2 days after that suit was filed, the Bills released Araiza.

