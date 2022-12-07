No criminal charge against former Bills punter Araiza

San Diego, CA (WBEN) Former Bills punter Matt Araiza will not face criminal charges in an alleged gang rape.

The San Diego County DA says in a statement "it is clear the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges and there is no path to a potential criminal conviction." Neither Araiza nor his two then San Diego State teammates accused will be charged.

A civil suit filed August in San Diego County Superior Court alleged the then 21-year-old Araiza had sex with an inebriated 17-year-old high school senior outside of an off-campus party in October 2021 before bringing her inside a room where she was allegedly assaulted by multiple men for nearly 90 minutes.

2 days after that suit was filed, the Bills released Araiza.