FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady has 3 words for 49ers’ Nick Bosa
Tom Brady has been in the league long enough that you would think the future Hall of Fame quarterback has seen it all and worries about nothing. As San Francisco 49ers rookie starting quarterback Brock Purdy hilariously said this week, "Dude's been playing football longer than I've been alive." Brady...
NBC Sports
49ers' Bosa questionable to face Brady, Bucs in Week 14 matchup
SANTA CLARA -- The frontrunner for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year is questionable to face, perhaps, the greatest player in league history. The 49ers on Friday listed defensive end Nick Bosa as questionable for the team's Week 14 game at Levi's Stadium against seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Detroit Lions' Ben Johnson pining for more big plays; Romeo Okwara readies for debut
The Detroit Lions grinded out four drives of 10 or more plays in last week's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. But as gratifying as it was to dominate the time of possession, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said he prefers a more quick-strike attack. "I love explosive plays," Johnson said...
53-man roster: Eagles get reinforcements at CB for Week 14 matchup vs. Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles are less than five hours away from returning to the field for a Sunday afternoon matchup against the Giants. The Birds are the favorite and will look to move to 12-1 on the season while maintaining their lead in the NFC. Jalen Hurts continues to cement his...
Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Has Stern Message For Teammates: `We Ain't That Good'
After loss to San Antonio Spurs, Haslem tells team it isn't good enough to play well half the time
Jets Thursday report: As flu bug starts to wear off, just about all looking good while Micheal Clemons remains out
The flu bug caused four players to miss practice on Wednesday for the New York Jets. Three of those players returned to practice Thursday. Corey Davis, George Fant and DJ Reed all were listed as limited participants Thursday, but an upgrade nonetheless from Wednesday and they are trending in the right direction for Sunday against the Bills.
Yardbarker
Titans CB Caleb Farley (back) out for season
Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley underwent surgery involving his herniated disk and will miss the rest of the season, multiple outlets reported. Farley, the team's first-round pick in 2021, had a microdisectomy on Thursday, ESPN reported. That procedure is performed when a herniated disk in the spine puts pressure on a nerve root.
