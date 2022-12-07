ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskogee, OK

Muskogee plans for new incentives for small business owners

By Naomi Keitt
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 3 days ago
The City of Muskogee is working to help small business owners grow their shops.

Sharon Ross owns Festive Nest and Okie Outfitters on Main Street in Muskogee.

“We try very hard to find unique things,” said Sharon Ross. “Anybody can shop on Amazon and you can find the run-of-the-mill, but we really try to stand out with our selection of products.”

Ross says she’s grateful to hear more about the new incentives for small business owners like herself.

“I feel like maybe it’s something the Festive Nest and Okie Outfitters too will be able to take advantage of just improving our locations,” Ross said.

Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman said there are three different programs to help businesses that the city council passed on Monday night.

“There are lots of locally owned businesses in Muskogee and anything we can do to help them be great, we certainly want to be able to do that,” Coleman said.

Coleman said for existing businesses, they’ll be able to expand and improve their shops and apply for up to 10% back of the costs. Businesses that want to expand to a second location, they’d be eligible for the same 10% capital investment reimbursement.

“It’s a great opportunity for small businesses here in Muskogee to be successful,” Coleman said.

The other business incentive starts right away. It’ll allow retailers and restaurants to apply to use metal buildings for their businesses like the Boxyard in downtown Tulsa. Other business owners are excited about other incentives to start in the new year.

“As a business owner, I see that the growth of Muskogee will be affected by this,” Ross said. “You just can’t quantify that.”

Coleman said they wanted to provide existing businesses with a chance at the same opportunities as new ones.

“If we don’t have the local community supported by those local businesses, we don’t have a community at all,” Coleman said.

The two business incentives that’ll provide reimbursements for business owners will start in the new year after the city prepares new ordinances.

Tulsa, OK
Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

