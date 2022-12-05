HAWARDEN—An emotional West Sioux High School football coach Ryan Schwiesow bid farewell to 13 seniors during a banquet held Sunday at the Hawarden Community Center. The Falcon community was welcome to attend. Central Catering in Hawarden served the meal and the football players and coaches of the Class 1A state runner-up Falcons were recognized for their astounding season on and off the football field.

