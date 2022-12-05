Read full article on original website
Related
nwestiowa.com
Brian Williams, 48, formerly of Sheldon
SHELDON—Brian Joseph Williams, 48, Omaha, NE, formerly of Sheldon, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD. A memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Vander Ploeg Funeral Home in Sheldon. Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery in Sheldon. Visitation with family present will be noon-1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
nwestiowa.com
Dolores Schipper, 79, Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Dolores Schipper, age 79, of Sioux Center, IA, passed away Thursday evening Dec. 8, 2022, at Crown Pointe Care Center in Sioux Center, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Memorial Funeral Home of Sioux Center, Iowa, with Pastor Rich Bosman officiating.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley City Council discusses tweaks for fines, website
SIBLEY—An ongoing museum project was the top topic of Sibley City Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 28. Scott Huisenga, Beth Thole and Steve Voss representing the McCallum Museum and Osceola County Livestock Show attended the meeting to discuss the FARM SHED. “The museum board is looking for direction on...
nwestiowa.com
nwestiowa.com
Dec. 9 boys wrestling
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock def. Sheldon-South O'Brien 42-32 MOC-Floyd Valley def. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 56-20.
nwestiowa.com
Dec. 9 girls wrestling
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock def. MOC-Floyd Valley 30-24 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock def. Sheldon-South O'Brien 34-18.
nwestiowa.com
Falcons flock in many awards from district, state
HAWARDEN—An emotional West Sioux High School football coach Ryan Schwiesow bid farewell to 13 seniors during a banquet held Sunday at the Hawarden Community Center. The Falcon community was welcome to attend. Central Catering in Hawarden served the meal and the football players and coaches of the Class 1A state runner-up Falcons were recognized for their astounding season on and off the football field.
Comments / 0