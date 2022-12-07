Nine South Floridians accused of orchestrating $37 million health care fraud scheme

FBI agents arrested nine Broward and Miami-Dade County residents this week on charges involving a years-long health care fraud scheme to submit $37 million worth of fraudulent claims to Blue Cross Blue Shield, federal prosecutors said.

Those who were indicted by a federal grand jury in Miami are:

Arisleidys Fernandez Delmas, 32; her mother, Leidys Delmas Garcia, 51; her husband Pedro Hugo Prieto Garcia, 32;

Daimara Borroto Garcia, 32;

Elias Caises Maurino, 52;

Yohana Iriza, also known as Yohana Lozada, 51; her ex-husband Gabriel Lozada, 50; their son Anthony Lozada, 23; and

Julio Acosta Perez, 40.

Each is charged with multiple counts of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and health care fraud, and if convicted, faces up to 10 years for each count, according to federal prosecutors.

The scheme, beginning in 2018, involved submitting fraudulent insurance claims through numerous physical therapy clinics that the defendants owned in Miami, Doral, Hialeah, Homestead, Davie and Tampa, according to indictments.

Fernandez Delmas, her mother and her mother’s husband were allegedly owners and managers of 25 of the clinics involved in the scheme, according to their indictment. They offered and paid kickbacks and bribes to two JetBlue employees named in the indictment who were Blue Cross beneficiaries for referring others to the clinics in order to submit fraudulent claims.

The Miami-Dade family members are also accused of paying licensed massage therapists, including co-defendants Borroto Garcia and Maurino, to act as “nominee owners and operators” of the clinics to avoid licensing requirements, the indictment says, and of paying bribes and kickbacks to Blue Cross beneficiaries in return for allowing the clinics to submit false claims.

Acosta Perez, of Miami-Dade County, owned and managed four of the physical therapy clinics involved in the scheme and acted as the nominee owner and operator of others, his indictment says. He is accused of opening the clinics in exchange for kickbacks from his co-defendants.

He also allegedly submitted false claims, offered and paid kickbacks and bribes to Blue Cross beneficiaries in return for allowing the clinics he ran to submit the fraudulent claims, paid bribes and kickbacks to co-conspirators who referred patients to his clinics and received kickbacks and bribes, the indictment says.

Iriza and her ex-husband and son also owned and managed several of the clinics, their indictment says, and are accused of paying licensed massage therapists to serve as owners and submitting false claims.

The defendants also allegedly offered kickbacks to AT&T Inc. and TJX Companies Inc. employees to get them to serve as patients at the physical therapy clinics, according to federal prosecutors.