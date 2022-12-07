Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVCFOX
"Retention is punishment" Tennessee NAACP brings awareness to affects with retention law
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee passes the third grade reading retention law for the 2022/2023 school year. With this law any third grade student who does not pass as proficient in reading on one test means they fail the third grade and get held back. Members of...
WTVCFOX
Shots fired outside Tyner Academy vs. Brainerd High-School basketball game Saturday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police Department is investigating after multiple shots were fired outside Brainerd High School Saturday night. According to CPD, just before 6:45 p.m. police responded to multiple shots fired near the high school. Police arrived in the area and secured the scene where they found evidence...
WTVCFOX
Jasmine Pace's remains found inside trash bags stuffed in suitcase, officer testifies
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Warning: The details in this story are disturbing. Jason Chen's bond hearing revealed gruesome new details in the Jasmine Pace's death, including that she was stabbed a total of 60 times, according to Hamilton County's medical examiner. First, how the hearing ended: A judge set...
WTVCFOX
USPS temporarily closes South Chattanooga post office Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Just weeks before Christmas, USPS has temporarily closed the South Chattanooga post office due to "safety reasons." This is the post office located on the 1000 block of West 40th Street:. USPS says this will only affect retail operations and that the P.O. Box lobby will...
WTVCFOX
Crews on scene to fix gas main break in Decatur Saturday night
DECATUR, Tenn. — UPDATE: 12/10 @ 8:30 p.m. Jones Street is back open at this time, please use caution in the area as the gas company will be on the scene for a few more hours fixing the gas line. ____. The Decatur Fire Department is on the scene...
WTVCFOX
Crash criteria: Chattanooga Police change protocol for vehicle collision response
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We hope it doesn't happen, but if you get involved in a vehicle collision in Chattanooga, starting next year, there's a chance officers with the Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) may not respond. That's because CPD is changing its police response protocol for traffic crashes. From here...
WTVCFOX
Low energy: Chattanooga saves almost $2M in building energy costs since 2013, says city
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The City of Chattanooga has saved almost $2 million in energy costs over the last decade, city officials announced on Thursday. The U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) says the Scenic City reduced its energy use by 36 percent across 2 million square feet of municipal building space compared to 2013 levels, resulting in an annual savings of nearly $2 million in operational costs.
WTVCFOX
4-month-old tests positive for meth, fentanyl, Rhea County couple charged
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — A couple in Rhea County face child endangerment charges after authorities say a 4-month-old child tested positive for traces of fentanyl and methamphetamine. Rhea County Sheriff's Office Rocky Potter tells us during a recent raid, officers found the presence of both drugs around the child.
WTVCFOX
Dade County deputies searching for man who stole patrol car while under arrest
DADE COUNTY, Ga. — While in handcuffs and under arrest, a man stole a Dade County patrol car and evaded deputies, according to the Dade County Sheriff's Office. They say they're still looking for him. DCSO deputies placed the man under arrest on a warrant. While the deputy was...
Comments / 0