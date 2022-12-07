CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The City of Chattanooga has saved almost $2 million in energy costs over the last decade, city officials announced on Thursday. The U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) says the Scenic City reduced its energy use by 36 percent across 2 million square feet of municipal building space compared to 2013 levels, resulting in an annual savings of nearly $2 million in operational costs.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO