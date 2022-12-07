ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USPS temporarily closes South Chattanooga post office Friday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Just weeks before Christmas, USPS has temporarily closed the South Chattanooga post office due to "safety reasons." This is the post office located on the 1000 block of West 40th Street:. USPS says this will only affect retail operations and that the P.O. Box lobby will...
Low energy: Chattanooga saves almost $2M in building energy costs since 2013, says city

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The City of Chattanooga has saved almost $2 million in energy costs over the last decade, city officials announced on Thursday. The U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) says the Scenic City reduced its energy use by 36 percent across 2 million square feet of municipal building space compared to 2013 levels, resulting in an annual savings of nearly $2 million in operational costs.
