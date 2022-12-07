Read full article on original website
WNDU
Mishawaka Food Pantry executive director arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The executive director of the Mishawaka Food Pantry was arrested in October after throwing items at a police car. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 29, authorities responded to the 4400 block of E. Shore Drive, at Lake of the Woods in Bremen, for an intoxicated man destroying a home. When first responders arrived, they noticed the suspect, Wesley Spain, intoxicated and “throwing items at an officer’s vehicle.”
wkvi.com
North Judson Man Arrested Following Pursuit in Starke County
A North Judson man was arrested Friday, December 9 following a pursuit that ended in downtown Knox. Police say a North Judson Police Department officer observed a vehicle traveling more than 90 miles an hour through North Judson and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle reportedly did not stop and the driver led officers on a pursuit.
WISH-TV
Suspect in deadly Indiana police pursuit crash arrested
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed two teenagers during a police pursuit in 2020 has been taken into custody after evading authorities for two years. Warrant officers with the St. Joseph County Police Department arrested 24-year-old Jesse Lottie Jr. on Thursday...
22 WSBT
Celebration of Life for Garvin Roberson held at North Side Gymnasium
Saturday the Elkhart community honored Garvin Roberson, the brother of Mayor Rod Roberson, at his Celebration of Life. According to Michigan State Police, Garvin was found dead last week inside his SUV, submerged in water. The celebration was held inside the gymnasium of North Side Middle School in Elkhart. People...
95.3 MNC
Boy, 13, taken into custody after Elkhart boy, 25, was shot
The Elkhart Police Department has taken a juvenile into custody in connection with an investigation into the shooting of another juvenile. It was just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, when 911 dispatch received a call of a shooting with injuries in the 1800 block of Canton Street. Elkhart...
abc57.com
Elkhart bomb squad responds to situation at Cobus Green in Osceola
OSCEOLA, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office and Elkhart bomb squad responded to a situation at Cobus Green in Osceola Thursday morning. According to dispatch, deputies were called to the scene at 3 a.m. When ABC57 arrived just before 7:30 a.m., Elkhart County deputies and officers from the Elkhart...
95.3 MNC
Jessie Lottie arrested in connection with 2020 police chase that killed two teens
A man who was charged in connection with a police chase that led to the deaths of two teenagers is now behind bars. The police chase happened in December of 2020. Investigators say Jessie Lottie was behind the wheel of a Pontiac Grand Prix, trying to outrun police, when he smashed into another vehicle, killing 18-year-old Elizabeth Johnson-Neher and her 19-year-old fiancée Clayton McClish, according to 95.3 MNC’s reporting partners at ABC 57.
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka pair arrested, accused of stealing mail
A man and a woman are in jail in St. Joseph County after being accused of stealing the mail of around 125 people between Indiana and Michigan. Sean Stoeckinger and Taylorann O’Banion were arrested last week in White County. The pair are from Mishawaka. They were caught when a...
YAHOO!
Chop shops busted in St. Joe and Cass counties by MSP
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Michigan State Police raided two locations in St. Joseph County and another in Cass County this week, recovering over $300,000 in stolen vehicles and trailers. Investigators obtained search warrants after several months of investigation. Two properties were searched Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the 51000 block...
abc57.com
Man accused of running from police, being in possession of machine gun
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after allegedly running from police and being found with a machine gun and illegal substances, according to the probable cause affidavit. Deontae Jackson, 22, was arrested on the following charges:. Possession of machine gun. Two counts of resisting law enforcement. Driving...
WISH-TV
Man with knife arrested after trying to get into South Bend high school
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a man with a knife was arrested after trying to get into Adams High School in South Bend. According to a Facebook post made by South Bend Police, it happened around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. An officer found the man at the 1400 block of Mishawaka Avenue with a knife, and he was stopped before he was able to enter the school.
abc57.com
13-year-old accused of shooting 15-year-old in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A 13-year-old boy is in custody after allegedly shooting a 15-year-old boy in the 1800 block of Canton St. Thursday afternoon, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Officers were called to the area around 4:36 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived,...
WNDU
Mishawaka police searching for home invasion suspect
To reduce waste, the city encourages you to create ornaments with only natural or recycled materials you find in or around your house. John Glenn School Corporation students donate over 12,000 food items to Walkerton pantry. Updated: 21 minutes ago. Students with the John Glenn School Corporation are stepping up...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges Piling Up After Pursuit
(Michigan City, IN) - The heat has become hotter for a La Porte man accused of another recent encounter with law enforcement. Matthew Murphy allegedly fled from the police last night before being caught in another jurisdiction. Murphy, 34, was in a GMC Sonoma when he failed to pull over after committing several traffic violations on the west side of Michigan City, per the authorities.
hometownnewsnow.com
Drug Related Arrest at Bar
(La Porte, IN) - A man arrested at a bar in La Porte could be looking at prison time. Jeremy Looney, 41, of Westville is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine. According to court documents, police went to Casey’s Lanes last week after...
22 WSBT
Holiday Lights Parade returns to South Bend for 5th year
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Downtown South Bend was all lit up for the annual Holiday Lights Parade!. The parade kicked off around 6:30 p.m. Friday, covering parts of Notre Dame Avenue, Jefferson and Niles Avenue. Organizers say the route was purposefully close to Howard Park, which is open...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police looking for individual in connection with theft investigation
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person seen in the attached photos in reference to a theft investigation. If you have any information, please call Detective Sgt. Houser at 574-389-4704. You can also email a tip to [email protected] The...
WNDU
Warsaw man severely injured after crashing into tree in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man was severely injured after the SUV he was driving crashed into a tree. Police say Seth Adkins, 35, was driving west on County Road 52 just east of County Road 43 shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Friday when he lost control of his SUV while trying to switch it from two-wheel drive into four-wheel drive. The SUV went off the road and struck a tree.
WNDU
15-year-old boy shot in Elkhart; 13-year-old boy in custody
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody Thursday evening in connection with an investigation into the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Elkhart. Officers were called just after 4:35 p.m. on Thursday to a shooting with injuries in the 1800 block of Canton Street. When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say he was taken to the hospital to get treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
inkfreenews.com
Two From Pierceton Arrested After Domestic Incident
PIERCETON — Two people from Pierceton were arrested after a domestic incident. Amanda Kay Patrick, 33, 4113 E. 100S, Pierceton, is charged with domestic battery with a child under 16 present and strangulation, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor. Charles Lynn Renschler, 44, 111...
