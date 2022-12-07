Read full article on original website
Is a front license plate required in Illinois?
ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through Illinois without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused about whether that is allowed in Illinois. According to state laws, if your vehicle is registered in Illinois...
74 counties at high, medium level for COVID-19
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Seventy-four counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community levels for COVID-19 as of December 9, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The number of elevated counties increased by 11 compared to the previous week, with 45 counties at...
New Area Code Will Be Coming In July 2023
A new area code will be coming to our area of the state next summer. The 730 area code will overlay in the existing 618 coverage area beginning in July. George Light with the Illinois Commerce Commission explains what this means for phone customers. Light says when you dial the...
Home marijuana delivery could be coming to Illinois
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said he is open to the idea of allowing marijuana home delivery in Illinois. The Governor made the comments Wednesday while celebrating the opening of the state’s first “social equity licensee” dispensary, a majority Black-owned business, in Chicago. Illinois set aside “social equity” licenses for minority-owned businesses, […]
Stellantis to close Illinois assembly plant, lay off workers
BELVIDERE, Ill. (AP) — Hundreds of workers are expected to be laid off when automaker Stellantis closes an assembly plant in northern Illinois early next year, citing the challenge of rising costs related to the electric vehicle market and other factors. Stellantis said Friday that its Belvidere Assembly Plant...
Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett Dies at 45
Scott Bennett, a Democratic Illinois State Senator who represented Champaign and Vermilion counties, has died at the age of 45 from complications of a large brain tumor, his wife announced in a statement through his office Friday. “We are devastated to share that our beloved Scott has passed away. We...
Illinois named worst state for the middle class
(The Center Square) – A new report lists the Land of Lincoln as the least tax-friendly state in the nation for middle-class families. The report was done by Kiplinger and ranked the 10 worst states for middle-class families when looking at the state's overall tax burden. "Sorry, Illinois, but...
One Illinois City Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
Property owners to pay for governments' taxation errors, Illinois Answers finds
Illinois homeowners may notice a slight increase in their property taxes this year, thanks to an obscure law that passed in 2021.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Bivalent COVID Boosters Latest
Thinking about getting a bivalent COVID booster shot?. You could be in for some incentives -- and there's some good news in store for younger children. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Getting a COVID Booster? You May Be Eligible for Discounts, Or...
Illinois could ban sale of semi-automatic weapons next year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois could ban the sale of semi-automatic weapons early next year. State Rep. Bob Morgan of Deerfield says he expects his bill to pass when lawmakers return for the lame duck session on Jan. 4. The measure also restricts anyone younger than 21 from getting a FOID...
Freed Russians arms dealer released from Illinois prison with notorious past
The federal penitentiary in Marion, Illinois, is where convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was released in exchange for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russia. Freed Russians arms dealer released from Illinois …. The federal penitentiary in Marion, Illinois, is where convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout...
This May Be Illinois’ Most Bizarre News Story Of The Year
(I was going through some files that I've kept on some of the weirder things that have taken place in 2022 here in the state of Illinois when I stumbled upon this little gem from over the summer):. In the craziness of today's world and the round-the-clock news cycle, it's...
Two Payments Coming From the State of Illinois
counting money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash/Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents during this time of record-high inflation. The state of Illinois is sending out a one-time property tax rebate to you. This tax rebate is in the amount of 5% of property taxes paid, and goes up to $300 per household. (source) While this isn't a total game changer on its own, this amount is definitely is a step in the right direction. This $300 is money that you can use however you want. You can use this money for groceries or utilities or whatever you like.
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
Illinois Housing Assistance Is Available To People In Need
Individuals and families who are at risk of eviction or homelessness are encouraged to apply for emergency rental assistance through SAL Community Services. Until December 31, 2022, applications for back rent and advance rent are open to qualified residents of Henry, Mercer, or Rock Island Counties. “Our focus is on...
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this week
If you're in the mood to try something new, you may be interested to know that a fast-growing food chain is opening a new location in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more.
Pritzker opens door for cannabis delivery in Illinois while touring 1st 'social equity' dispensary
Want your weed delivered like pizza? Pritzker says he's open to the idea.
New laws going into effect in Illinois in 2023
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although much attention has been given to the implementation of the SAFE-T Act, which eliminates cash bail in Illinois on January 1st, 2023, there are a number of other laws residents will have to obey going into effect. SAFE-T Act The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act, which was introduced by […]
