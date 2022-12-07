ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

FOX2Now

Is a front license plate required in Illinois?

ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through Illinois without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused about whether that is allowed in Illinois. According to state laws, if your vehicle is registered in Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

74 counties at high, medium level for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Seventy-four counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community levels for COVID-19 as of December 9, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The number of elevated counties increased by 11 compared to the previous week, with 45 counties at...
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

New Area Code Will Be Coming In July 2023

A new area code will be coming to our area of the state next summer. The 730 area code will overlay in the existing 618 coverage area beginning in July. George Light with the Illinois Commerce Commission explains what this means for phone customers. Light says when you dial the...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Home marijuana delivery could be coming to Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said he is open to the idea of allowing marijuana home delivery in Illinois. The Governor made the comments Wednesday while celebrating the opening of the state’s first “social equity licensee” dispensary, a majority Black-owned business, in Chicago. Illinois set aside “social equity” licenses for minority-owned businesses, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN TV

Stellantis to close Illinois assembly plant, lay off workers

BELVIDERE, Ill. (AP) — Hundreds of workers are expected to be laid off when automaker Stellantis closes an assembly plant in northern Illinois early next year, citing the challenge of rising costs related to the electric vehicle market and other factors. Stellantis said Friday that its Belvidere Assembly Plant...
BELVIDERE, IL
NBC Chicago

Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett Dies at 45

Scott Bennett, a Democratic Illinois State Senator who represented Champaign and Vermilion counties, has died at the age of 45 from complications of a large brain tumor, his wife announced in a statement through his office Friday. “We are devastated to share that our beloved Scott has passed away. We...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois named worst state for the middle class

(The Center Square) – A new report lists the Land of Lincoln as the least tax-friendly state in the nation for middle-class families. The report was done by Kiplinger and ranked the 10 worst states for middle-class families when looking at the state's overall tax burden. "Sorry, Illinois, but...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Illinois could ban sale of semi-automatic weapons next year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois could ban the sale of semi-automatic weapons early next year. State Rep. Bob Morgan of Deerfield says he expects his bill to pass when lawmakers return for the lame duck session on Jan. 4. The measure also restricts anyone younger than 21 from getting a FOID...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2now.com

Freed Russians arms dealer released from Illinois prison with notorious past

The federal penitentiary in Marion, Illinois, is where convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was released in exchange for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russia. Freed Russians arms dealer released from Illinois …. The federal penitentiary in Marion, Illinois, is where convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout...
MARION, IL
R.A. Heim

Two Payments Coming From the State of Illinois

counting money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash/Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents during this time of record-high inflation. The state of Illinois is sending out a one-time property tax rebate to you. This tax rebate is in the amount of 5% of property taxes paid, and goes up to $300 per household. (source) While this isn't a total game changer on its own, this amount is definitely is a step in the right direction. This $300 is money that you can use however you want. You can use this money for groceries or utilities or whatever you like.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New laws going into effect in Illinois in 2023

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although much attention has been given to the implementation of the SAFE-T Act, which eliminates cash bail in Illinois on January 1st, 2023, there are a number of other laws residents will have to obey going into effect. SAFE-T Act The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act, which was introduced by […]
ILLINOIS STATE

