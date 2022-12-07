ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Vrabel: Titans owner sent clear message to win championships

By TERESA M. WALKER
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OfycI_0jaybuC900

Tennessee controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk left coach Mike Vrabel to explain her decision to fire the team's general manager during one of the best stretches in franchise history.

Strunk fired Jon Robinson on Tuesday with five games remaining in his seventh season as general manager with the Titans (7-5) holding a big lead while chasing a third straight AFC South title.

Vrabel said Wednesday that Strunk informed him of the decision and he couldn't speak to either the timing or what prompted the move. The Titans coach, whose contract was extended in February along with Robinson's, spoke for nearly 23 minutes addressing the stunning move instead of Sunday's game with Jacksonville (4-8).

Strunk's statement came through pretty clearly.

“The message is the same as it’s always been, is we’re charged to win,” Vrabel said. "We’re here to win championships, that we all have a job to do and we’re held to a high standard and that we’re evaluated each and every day on that job. And it’s the same thing I told the football team and the players this morning.”

The Titans have done a lot of that since Robinson took over a team that went a combined 5-27 in 2014 and 2015. Since being hired in January 2016, Robinson oversaw a streak of six straight winning seasons that is the second-longest active streak in the NFL and trails only the Kansas City Chiefs' stretch of 10.

Robinson was the franchise's GM with the most winning seasons and a 69-47 overall record that trails only the late Floyd Reese.

Tennessee went 12-5 last season, winning the AFC's No. 1 seed for the first time since 2008.

The Titans also are closing in on a third straight division title, which would be the franchise's first such run since Strunk's late father, Bud Adams, founded the then-Houston Oilers in 1960 in the AFL.

Strunk mentioned roster construction in her statement announcing the firing, and the man who drafted two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry and two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard never signed one of his first-round draft picks to a contract extension. Henry and Byard are the only players still left from his first draft.

Robinson has had several high draft busts with the worst being offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson. The 29th pick overall in 2020 was suspended by the team before his rookie season ended, and Dillon Radunz, a second-round pick in 2021, is a backup.

The offensive line Robinson built gave up a season-high six sacks in last week's loss to Philadelphia , a game featuring the wide receiver the Titans traded to the Eagles during the first round of the NFL draft in April. A.J. Brown has more catches, yards and touchdowns by himself than the Titans' top two receivers combined.

Vrabel said he appreciated how Robinson included himself and the rest of the coaching staff in the evaluation process. Vrabel, who said he ultimately reported to Robinson and that they talked every day, was in no mood to second-guess the decision to trade away the franchise's best receiver in years.

“We made a decision, I mean, that we felt like was in the best interest of the football team and the decision and (direction) that we wanted to head at the time," Vrabel said. "And so A.J. is in Philadelphia, and we’re moving forward.”

The firing surprised the Titans. Byard learned of the firing on Twitter, quickly refreshing for more information. Byard said his wife is close with Robinson's wife, but the owner made a decision that they all have to respect.

Now the attention has to turn to the Jaguars with a chance to eliminate Jacksonville from playoff contention Sunday and take a step closer to another division title.

“Everything that we want to accomplish and that we set to accomplish this year during the offseason and training camp, it's still right in front of us," Byard said. "To go out and try to win a division and make a run in this playoff and try to go win a championship, so that doesn’t change. It’s not going to change at all.”

NOTES: The Titans activated the 21-day practice window for WR Racey McMath (hip) and DB Josh Thompson. Vrabel made clear Monday they would be cautious with McMath, who was placed on IR before the season opener. WR Treylon Burks (concussion protocol) did not practice after being knocked out of the previous game.

___

Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker

___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies

The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Breaking: Veteran NFL Starting Quarterback Is Benched

The Falcons are officially making a change at quarterback. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced on Thursday that Desmond Ridder will be the starter moving forward. Ridder was selected by the Falcons in the third round of this year's draft. He finished his college career at Cincinnati as a two-time AAC Offensive Player of the Year.
ATLANTA, GA
VikingsTerritory

Peyton Manning Is Impressed with You Know Who

Whenever Peyton Manning talks, especially about football, folks listen. He retired with every significant passing record and was an elite player for more than a decade. What makes his words even more noteworthy is that he didn’t possess any outstanding physical tools but was always the smartest player on the field.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

Football world reacts to shocking Jason Garrett news

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett hasn’t been a head coach at any level since he was fired as the Dallas Cowboys head coach in 2019 and hasn’t been involved in coaching at all this season, but it looks like he could be returning to the sidelines in a very surprising new capacity – Read more... The post Football world reacts to shocking Jason Garrett news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
STANFORD, CA
The Spun

Look: Top Jackson State Recruit Announces His Decision

Over the weekend, the football world learned that Deion Sanders was leaving Jackson State to become the new head coach at Colorado. The move sent shockwaves through the college football world. Sanders' decision to leaving Jackson State for Colorado also made an immediate impact on the transfer portal. Some Buffaloes...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly On Verge Of Flipping Major Recruit

Deion Sanders has been active in recruiting since being hired as the head coach at Colorado last Saturday. Sanders has already secured a four-star wide receiver in the class of 2025 and is now reportedly on the verge of adding a four-star running back in the 2023 cycle. Making things more interesting is the fact this ballcarrier had been committed to a major program until Thursday.
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

College Football Analyst Ranks No. 1 Stadium Environment

College football is well known for its ability to produce some of the most electric atmospheres in sports. On Thursday, 247 Sports analyst Brad Crawford named the top 10 stadium environments from the 2022 regular season. Sitting atop the list at No. 1 is Georgia's Sanford Stadium for this year's...
ATHENS, GA
The Associated Press

Titans owner saw no need to wait to fire general manager

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Amy Adams Strunk’s evaluation of Jon Robinson’s performance as the Titans’ general manager never stopped, and the Tennessee controlling owner said Friday she saw no reason to wait once she decided her franchise needed a change. No matter how difficult that was. “At the end of the day, I’ve got to make hard decisions,” Strunk told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview. “Once I made the decision, I was like, ’I can’t sit on it. I’ve got to go ahead and do it to be fair to Jon.′ I don’t know how many weeks we have left in the season. There could be a lot more hopefully in our season, and it just didn’t seem like the right thing to do to drag this along.”
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Jon Robinson’s parting message to the Titans’ players

When Amy Adams Strunk and the Tennessee Titans fired General Manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday morning, shockwaves were sent through the Titans organization and fanbase. Robinson, a GM that had produced six (on the verge of seven) consecutive winning seasons, and just received a long-term contract extension as recently as February, was held accountable for the team’s roster construction in the harshest way possible.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

2 Members Of Tennessee's Staff Leaving With Alex Golesh

Former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is reportedly fortifying his South Florida staff with two former Volunteers. Per FootballScoop's John Brice, Jack Taylor and Tyler Hudanick will join Golesh at USF. Taylor will serve as South Florida's tight ends coach after working as an offensive analyst for Tennesee. Hudanick, a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Former Alabama Player Reportedly Lands Head Coaching Job

Yesterday there were three remaining head coaching vacancies in FBS college football. Today, there are only two after one was filled by a former Alabama star. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Lance Taylor has been hired as head coach of Western Michigan after serving as offensive coordinator at Louisville this past year. Taylor has been a rising star in the coaching ranks over the past 15 years.
MONTGOMERY, AL
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
76K+
Followers
115K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy