A friend told me that the Burger King tucked away in a corner of a mini-mall in Gorham has an indoor playground. I went there one afternoon because I thought, I gotta see this for myself. I had never been to the Gorham Burger King. It's a definite step back in time with the bubble windows and the super old-school feel. Granted that's what BK is going for these days, but I feel like Gorham didn't have to try that hard.

GORHAM, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO