Dec. 13: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13, beginning with a two special meetings/closed sessions at 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m. Items on the agenda include mid-year budget amendments for fiscal year 2022-2023 and consideration to award...
Advisory: Sheriff Luna, Actor Danny Trejo, Police Officials,National Board of Pharmacies spoke on “The Dangers of Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals”
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, the Association for Safe Online Pharmacies, the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, Crimestoppers, LAPD, Homeland Security, HALT, The National Intellectual Property Rights Center, and actor Danny Trejo came together to bring awareness on counterfeit medicines that kill people daily. Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals are an...
California Credit Union Awards Grant to Castaic High School Teacher
Students at Castaic High School recently received a boost for an innovative theater-based project to increase access to Theatre Arts, thanks to funding from California Credit Union through its Fall 2022 Teacher Grant program. California Credit Union Senior School & Community Development Officer Mariam Nasiry presented a $500 award grant...
LASD Sheriff, Actor Danny Trejo, Others Speak Out on Dangers of Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, the Association for Safe Online Pharmacies, the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, Crimestoppers, LAPD, Homeland Security, HALT, The National Intellectual Property Rights Center, and actor Danny Trejo came together on Dec. 14 to bring awareness on counterfeit medicines that kill people daily. According...
Dec. 14: SCV Water Agency Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting will be held 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec 14 at Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Engineering Services Section Boardroom, 26521 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. Among the items on the committee’s agenda is receiving reports on the status...
Barger, LACoFD Treat Foster Youth to Six Flags Holiday Party
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, along with the Department of Children and Family Services, the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and other partners celebrated the season of giving Saturday by treating more than 600 children in foster care and their families to a spectacular holiday party at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
SmartAsset: Santa Clarita Ranks 9th Happiest in Nation
SmartAsset, a financial research arm of SmartAdvisor, has ranked the top 50 happiest cities in America, with Santa Clarita breaking the top 10. Research shows that in some cases, money does lead to happiness, in fact, a 2021 University of Pennsylvania study found a correlation between happiness and income growth, even past an annual income of $80,000.
The Old Town Junction Named Wilk’s Small Business of the Month
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recognizes The Old Town Junction, operated by well-known Santa Clarita Valley top chef Daniel Otto, as December’s Small Business of the Month for the 21st Senate District. “Chef Otto is a local celebrity in the Santa Clarita Valley,” Wilk said. “His culinary experiences...
Bill Miranda | Give the Gift of Shopping Local for the Holidays
Santa Clarita is also a foodie’s paradise where you can experience the most delicious dishes from cultures around the world. It’s safe to say that Santa Clarita’s diverse business community offers everything you want close to home. With the holiday gift-giving season upon us, this means that...
All Aboard! Sammy Clarita is Back With a New Book, New Look
The popular ‘I Found Sammy Clarita’ campaign is back and Sammy Clarita has a new look and a new book. The city of Santa Clarita’s favorite four-legged mascot has released the fourth edition of Sammy Stories. In this coloring book, Sammy and his trusty sidekick snake explore Santa Clarita’s rich western history. Welcome aboard to the ride of a lifetime with Sammy Clarita, The Train Conductor.
Dec. 17: Veteran Services Collaborative Food Drive
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will be hosting a food drive Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Grocery Outlet located at 19355 Plum Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. Between 9 a.m.-4 p.m., shoppers have the opportunity to help re-supply the food pantry needed for the Veteran Center. The Santa Clarita...
SCV Chamber Adds New Business Partners
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce recently added new members. Below is the list of the Chamber’s newest business partners. 9Round gives you an outlet to compete against yourself — and get stronger with every workout. Wherever you are on your fitness journey, you’ll feel at home in their intimate, boutique studios.
Hart District Scheduled to Discuss Naming Valencia High’s Softball Facility
The William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will hold a regular/organizational meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14, beginning at 7 p.m., followed immediately by a regular meeting of the Hart District’s Joint School Financing Authority. These will be in-person meetings held at the Administrative Center, located at...
Ocean Water Quality Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to be careful of swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to possible contamination caused by storm drain discharge. Ocean and bay recreational waters, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks...
Hope International Hands Lady Mustangs Second Loss of Season
Lexi Hernandez scored 11 points in the final 3:03 of the game, but it wasn’t enough as The Master’s University lost 85-77 to Hope International in Fullerton Saturday night. The Lady Mustangs led 33-13 at the end of the first quarter, thanks to four 3-pointers by Ella Brubaker,...
