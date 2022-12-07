ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Detroit Man charged in connection with drifting incident

Detroit — Police have arrested Detroit resident Johnathan Taylor in connection with a stunt driving and drifting incident at 7 Mile and Greenfield on Monday. Taylor has been charged with drag racing and weapons offenses, Detroit Police announced in a tweet on Friday. A video of the incident shows...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 stolen car chases in Southfield lead to charges against 3 suspects

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield police have arrested three suspects after recent car chases in the city. The first suspect, 20-year-old Jamee Cole, was arrested Saturday after police say he carjacked a victim and robbed a Dunkin' Donuts at gunpoint. It started around 7:40 p.m. at The Heights apartments...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Verdict in for double homicide in Pontiac

The trial of a Pontiac man charged with fatally shooting two other Pontiac men ended with a guilty verdict Thursday in Oakland County Circuit Court. Dazon Louis Mathis, 23, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and related firearms offenses for the July 4, 2021 slayings of Christopher Cintron-Mateo, 30, and Jonathan Alvarado-Santiago, 29. The two were killed after showing up outside a home at 563 Valencia Drive, where Mathis had reportedly been staying. Both died from multiple gunshot wounds.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect on trial for murder caught with loaded gun in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect who is currently on trial for murder was caught with a loaded gun during a traffic stop Thursday in Inkster. Michigan State Police said Michael Kevin Nathan was speeding near Glenwood and Inkster when he was pulled over around 8:30 p.m. Troopers discovered...
INKSTER, MI
peakofohio.com

Lima woman arrested on felony drug charge

A Lima woman was arrested on a felony drug charge just outside of Russells Point Thursday night around 9 o’clock. Officers from Washington Township Police were on patrol on Route 33, near Township Road 94, when they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for only having one headlight.
LIMA, OH
CBS Detroit

Detroit police release video of drive-by shooting outside Westin Book Cadillac

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for the person who wounded four people in a drive-by shooting late Thursday night outside a downtown hotel.On Friday, Detroit police released surveillance footage of the shooting that shows an SUV pulling up to the Westin Book Cadillac minutes before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.Moments later, another SUV drives by, unloading a barrage of bullets. One of the victims got out to fire back at the suspect.Detroit Police Chief James White said the shooting wasn't random."They met up at a previous location, had some type of conflict moved from that location at separate...
DETROIT, MI
WIFR

Alleged killer of teen Mason Hada arrested in Detroit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Deahri Steele, 19, the alleged killer of 16-year-old Mason Hada, is now in custody. The teen was found in Detroit by the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Thursday. Steele was charged with reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Police: Officers shot at while pursuing 3 suspects, 2 nabbed

Two Detroiters were arrested and a third suspect is sought in connection with an incident where police were shot at while in pursuit. According to the Southfield Police Department, the incident unfolded shortly before 1 a.m. on Dec. 5 when an officer spotted a suspicious-looking vehicle leaving the parking lot of a closed business in the area of 13 Mile and Greenfield roads. The vehicle’s occupants were wearing ski masks, and the officer attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle drove off, police said.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Sidney Daily News

City record

-10:59 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Rees Drive. -5:15 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 600 block of Park Street. -4:41 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 300 block of Doering...
SIDNEY, OH
fox2detroit.com

Man accused of shooting up Livonia Taco Bell after argument with off-duty employee

LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say a man shot up a Livonia Taco Bell after getting into an argument with an off-duty employee Dec. 2. According to police, Keon Jackson, 44, of Redford Township, was a customer at the restaurant at 15055 Middlebelt when he overheard the phone conversation of an off-duty worker who was waiting for a ride. Police said Jackson did not like the language the person was using and started arguing with them.
LIVONIA, MI

