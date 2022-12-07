Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Related
Detroit News
Detroit Man charged in connection with drifting incident
Detroit — Police have arrested Detroit resident Johnathan Taylor in connection with a stunt driving and drifting incident at 7 Mile and Greenfield on Monday. Taylor has been charged with drag racing and weapons offenses, Detroit Police announced in a tweet on Friday. A video of the incident shows...
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect out on bond with tether, arrested for speeding with gun inside car
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Right now in Wayne County there at least 31 people charged with murder who are free on bond with tethers, and one of them is Michael Nathan. Nathan, 25, was arrested again in Inkster, this time accused of speeding with a gun in his car Thursday night.
Detroit man believed to have stabbed girlfriend 75 times faces felony murder charges
After allegedly stabbing his girlfriend 75 times and setting fire to her condo in February, a 28-year-old Detroit man will stand trial for first-degree murder in a Macomb County court.
fox2detroit.com
2 stolen car chases in Southfield lead to charges against 3 suspects
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield police have arrested three suspects after recent car chases in the city. The first suspect, 20-year-old Jamee Cole, was arrested Saturday after police say he carjacked a victim and robbed a Dunkin' Donuts at gunpoint. It started around 7:40 p.m. at The Heights apartments...
Detroit police identify Jeep Grand Cherokee wanted in connection to quadruple shooting — search for suspects continues
Detroit police said the alleged gunmen who open fired on four victims in a non-fatal shooting outside the Westin hotel in Detroit on Friday were driving in a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the latest update to the case over the weekend.
Suspect facing felony charges after pointing laser at MSP helicopter patrolling Detroit [VIDEO]
Michigan State Police had a warning for residents in Southeast Michigan after their helicopter was struck with a green laser beam while flying over Detroit Friday evening.
The Oakland Press
Verdict in for double homicide in Pontiac
The trial of a Pontiac man charged with fatally shooting two other Pontiac men ended with a guilty verdict Thursday in Oakland County Circuit Court. Dazon Louis Mathis, 23, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and related firearms offenses for the July 4, 2021 slayings of Christopher Cintron-Mateo, 30, and Jonathan Alvarado-Santiago, 29. The two were killed after showing up outside a home at 563 Valencia Drive, where Mathis had reportedly been staying. Both died from multiple gunshot wounds.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect on trial for murder caught with loaded gun in Inkster
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect who is currently on trial for murder was caught with a loaded gun during a traffic stop Thursday in Inkster. Michigan State Police said Michael Kevin Nathan was speeding near Glenwood and Inkster when he was pulled over around 8:30 p.m. Troopers discovered...
peakofohio.com
Lima woman arrested on felony drug charge
A Lima woman was arrested on a felony drug charge just outside of Russells Point Thursday night around 9 o’clock. Officers from Washington Township Police were on patrol on Route 33, near Township Road 94, when they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for only having one headlight.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police hit with pair of $10 million lawsuits claiming excessive force
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The Detroit police are being sued for a couple of assaults, alleging excessive force. "What we are asking for, is $10 million on each individual, it's to set the tone," said attorney Todd Perkins. The City of Detroit is getting hit with a pair of multi-million...
Detroit police release video of drive-by shooting outside Westin Book Cadillac
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for the person who wounded four people in a drive-by shooting late Thursday night outside a downtown hotel.On Friday, Detroit police released surveillance footage of the shooting that shows an SUV pulling up to the Westin Book Cadillac minutes before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.Moments later, another SUV drives by, unloading a barrage of bullets. One of the victims got out to fire back at the suspect.Detroit Police Chief James White said the shooting wasn't random."They met up at a previous location, had some type of conflict moved from that location at separate...
WIFR
Alleged killer of teen Mason Hada arrested in Detroit
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Deahri Steele, 19, the alleged killer of 16-year-old Mason Hada, is now in custody. The teen was found in Detroit by the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Thursday. Steele was charged with reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence...
Charges filed in Southfield police chase and shootout; 1 suspect remains at large [VIDEO]
After engaging police in a high-speed chase and shootout Monday morning, a Detroit man and teen are facing assault charges, and a third suspect is still on the loose.
The Oakland Press
Police: Officers shot at while pursuing 3 suspects, 2 nabbed
Two Detroiters were arrested and a third suspect is sought in connection with an incident where police were shot at while in pursuit. According to the Southfield Police Department, the incident unfolded shortly before 1 a.m. on Dec. 5 when an officer spotted a suspicious-looking vehicle leaving the parking lot of a closed business in the area of 13 Mile and Greenfield roads. The vehicle’s occupants were wearing ski masks, and the officer attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle drove off, police said.
MSP trooper welcomed home months after shooting while working undercover drug case in Detroit
Michigan State Police Sgt. Devin Kachar, who was shot multiple times while working undercover in Detroit, has returned home after more than two months of recovery and rehab.
Sidney Daily News
City record
-10:59 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Rees Drive. -5:15 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 600 block of Park Street. -4:41 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 300 block of Doering...
Suspect in 2-tone Escape sought by police for shooting on Fenkell in Detroit [PHOTO+VIDEO]
The Detroit Police Department is asking for tip from the public to identify and locate a vehicle, after a passenger inside of it shot and injured a man in Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of shooting up Livonia Taco Bell after argument with off-duty employee
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say a man shot up a Livonia Taco Bell after getting into an argument with an off-duty employee Dec. 2. According to police, Keon Jackson, 44, of Redford Township, was a customer at the restaurant at 15055 Middlebelt when he overheard the phone conversation of an off-duty worker who was waiting for a ride. Police said Jackson did not like the language the person was using and started arguing with them.
Homicide victim memorial service to be held in Dayton
The service will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, on the corner of First and Perry Street.
Detroit News
Detroit police seek suspects in non-fatal shooting Sunday on city's west side
Detroit police are asking the public for help to find the man who shot and wounded another man Sunday on the city's west side. The incident started at about 6:50 p.m. Sunday in the 8100 block of Fenkell Avenue between Livernois and Wyoming Avenue, police said. According to a preliminary...
Comments / 1