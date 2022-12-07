Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket locationKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
‘Shop with a Cop’ event brings holiday joy to 150 Forsyth County kidsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Dear Atlantans, How Are You Spending This New Year's EveJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Cumming Police honors its top officers of 2022Michelle HallCumming, GA
Luxury Apartments In And Around AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
10-year-old Milton pianist releases album of original compositions
MILTON, Ga. - He’s appeared on national television, performed at Carnegie Hall, and released an album of his original piano compositions. We’re talking about incredible piano prodigy William Zhang, of course, whom we first featured back in 2020. Since then, the Milton fifth-grader wrote most of the pieces featured on his album "Original Compositions for Piano: Sonatas and More, 2019-2021." That said, writing music is nothing new for the young artist.
‘It literally launched itself onto my dog’: Woman, pet attacked by dog at Atlanta park
ATLANTA — The search is on for a dog accused of attacking another dog. The attack happened at Chastain Park in North Fulton County. The owner said she was walking her dog early in the morning when her dog was attacked. “Then all of a sudden, a dog starts...
Eater
Atlanta’s First Zero-Proof Bottle Shop Opens
The Zero Co. opened over the weekend in Poncey-Highland, becoming Atlanta’s first bottle shop dedicated to selling non-alcoholic wines, beers, and spirits. Located next door to Highland Row Antiques on North Highland Avenue, the Zero Co. is a collaboration between natural wine and small batch liquor shop Elemental Spirits Co. and non-alcoholic distributor the Zero Proof. The shop carries over 300 non-alcoholic spirits, wines, beer, and canned beverages and will eventually offer tastings and other drink events, including zero-proof pop-up bars.
The Best Georgia Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
Welcome to Flavortown.
MARTA hosts holiday gift giveaway on Dec. 17
Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will host a holiday gift giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. until noon outside MARTA headquarters. Families of children ages 2-10 who have pre-registered will use a drive-thru service to receive gift cards and bicycles. MARTA joined its Employee Charity Club and Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local […] The post MARTA hosts holiday gift giveaway on Dec. 17 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
fb101.com
OMNI ATLANTA HOTEL AT CNN CENTER CROWNS HOTEL’S OFFICIAL PEACH BOWL-INSPIRED COCKTAIL WINNER, TY NICOLE TUCKER
Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center launched its first-ever, Peach Bowl Signature Cocktail Exhibition at the Vues Lobby Bar, and crowned Ty Nicole Tucker as their official Peach Bowl-inspired cocktail winner. Tucker created the “Peach Spice & Everything Nice” cocktail, a mixture of:. Uncle Nearest. St. George’s pear...
Video shows truck plow into Delta worker guiding plane on tarmac (WARNING: GRAPHIC)
ATLANTA — Horrifying video shows a truck slamming into a Delta worker who was guiding a plane on the tarmac at Atlanta’s airport. The incident happened on Dec. 10 at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Delta confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they are investigating an accident involving an employee who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Atlanta Shoe Market’s February Show Is Already Sold Out
Atlanta Shoe Market is continuing its growth into 2023 by already declaring it’s sold-out. “We have never sold out this early in the 40 years that I’ve worked here,” Atlanta Shoe Market executive director Laura Conwell-O’Brien told FN. “We typically hit this mark right before the show opens, not two months before it’s set to start.” Now, Conwell-O’Brien said there are over 20 additional exhibitors on the waiting list for the next edition of Atlanta Shoe Market, slated to run Feb. 18-20. “We have over 1 million-square-feet of shoes from 858 exhibitors with over 1,500 brands for retailers to shop in February,”...
fox5atlanta.com
Three arrested for throwing rocks, fireworks at fire station
At least three people are behind bars accused of throwing rocks and fireworks at a fire station in DeKalb County. It happened along Bouldercrest Road in the woods right near the planned site for the controversial training center for first responders. Critics call it “cop city.”
fox5atlanta.com
Arbor Mall shoplifter wanted for snatching jewelry
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Do you recognize this man? Douglasville police are looking for a suspect they said shoplifted jewelry from the Arbor Place Mall on Sunday. The man captured on surveillance entered the Diamonds Forever store in the mall to look at a gold bracelet. The police were told that's...
Madame Noire
Jayda Cheaves’ Jingle Jam Brings An Early Christmas To Kids In Atlanta
Social media influencer and entrepreneur Jayda Cheaves is basking in the success of her first annual Jingle Jam holiday toy drive event. “Today was such a success,” Cheaves recapped on Instagram. “And thanks to all the guests who came out and enjoyed this amazing experience with us. It was every bit of perfect, everybody left HAPPY. And that’s what it’s all about 🙏🏽.”
fox5atlanta.com
Body found in Fulton Industrial Parkway parking lot, police investigating
ATLANTA - Investigators are working to identify the body of a person discovered in a parking lot on Fulton Industrial Boulevard in Atlanta Tuesday morning. Officials confirmed with FOX 5 that a body was found before 10:45 a.m. in a lot on the 4100 block of Fulton Industrial Boulevard between Martin Luther Jr. Boulevard and Wendall Drive.
fox5atlanta.com
Good Day Atlanta viewer information: December 14, 2022
ATLANTA - 10-year-old Milton pianist releases album of original compositions:. He’s appeared on national television, performed at Carnegie Hall, and released an album of his original piano compositions. Oh, and did we mention he’s only 10 years old?. We’re talking about incredible piano prodigy William Zhang, of course,...
luxury-houses.net
Your Imagination is Limitless at this $9.15M Amazing Estate in Atlanta, GA
The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home designed for entertaining while providing developing options of the land investment in the future now available for sale. This home located at 825 Davis Dr, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 07 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 14,847 square feet of living spaces. Call Ben Hirsh – Hirsh Real Estate Buckhead.com (404-492-9000) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
Popular Douglas County restaurant fails inspection with multiple violations, including live roaches
LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. — A popular Douglas County restaurant failed its health inspection for violations including live roaches. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Applebee’s Grill and Bar sits next to the Pointe at Lithia Springs Shopping Center on Thornton Road. On Dec....
Atlanta to shut off water for 27,000 properties with unpaid bills
Atlanta is going to begin shutting off water services for people with delinquent bills beginning Jan. 2, according to th...
cobbcountycourier.com
“C’mon, adopt me! At 13 pounds I don’t take up a whole lot of room!” Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day, Dec 12: Happy Dog category
On thing that’s been difficult to figure out in choosing a Dog of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking doggies who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened or shy dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t continue to be frightened and sad.
Georgia woman struck by two cars after standing in middle of road, officials say
BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was hit by two separate cars after Georgia State Patrol said she was standing in the middle of the road. GSP said Chedeline St Louis of Stone Mountain was standing in the road between the left and right northbound lanes of State Route 87 when a Kia Optima approached her that was traveling north in the right lane.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Arrest made in murder of beloved Buckhead grandmother
INTERVIEW: 'Caroling with Q Parker & Friends' is today!
