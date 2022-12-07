ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Police investigate after two homes were hit by gunfire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after two houses were hit by gunfire on Wednesday morning on the city’s north and northeast sides. The incident first happened around 1:15 a.m. on Henry Street. RPD responded to the area for a shot-spotter activation. When officers arrived they found...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

North Winton Village neighbors shaken after mass shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – One grew up in her home. Another has lived there for four decades. And both are now thinking of moving after five people were shot, one fatally, inside a home at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Illinois Street. “And six shots. Bang, bang, bang, bang....
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police: Monroe Ave. fight escalates to shooting, one injured

Rochester, NY — Monday evening, Rochester police officers responded to Monroe Avenue for the report of a person shot. 30-year-old male from Rochester was found with one gunshot wound to his lower body. Police say the victim was outside when two unknown males began arguing with him, leading into...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Five Men Shot on the City's East Side

Police in Rochester are investigating the shooting of five men on the city's east side. It happened around 10:30 last night near Atlantic Avenue and Illinois Street. The victims range in age from 18 to 30. One man was pronounced dead at the hospital, one is in critical condition, and three are expected to survive.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man convicted of plotting to kill judge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man was convicted Tuesday of planning to kill a Monroe County Family Court judge. Dimitri Cash, 30, was found guilty of conspiracy for plotting the murder of Judge Stacey Romeo. Cash and others plotted to kill her because they were upset with her family court...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Farmington woman extricated from crash with jaws of life, flown to hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Farmington woman was hospitalized after a serious two-car crash Tuesday in the Town of Canandaigua, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said. Police said that Tuesday afternoon, Penn Yan resident Nathan Somers was driving his 2013 Ford pickup truck west on State Route 5&20 in Canandaigua.
FARMINGTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Business owner calls for action after Monroe Ave. shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A bar owner is begging the mayor and police chief for more foot patrols on Monroe Avenue. This comes after a shooting on Monroe Avenue near Meigs Street around 6:15 p.m. Monday. Police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the lower body after two men started arguing with him. He was taken to Strong Hospital and is expected to survive.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Crews put out fire at mutli-family home on Driving Park Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department now has a significant house fire under control. The fire happened at a multi-family home on Driving Park Avenue just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Fire officials say the fire started downstairs and then continued to spread upstairs through the walls. There...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

NYS Police: Car pursuit started in Rochester and ended on Route 104

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A vehicle pursuit on Saturday by New York State Police started in Rochester and continued to State Route 104 until it ended for safety reasons. State Troopers say the chase began around 1 p.m. and an investigation is ongoing. Troopers didn’t provide information on why they were chasing the vehicle.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man arrested on weapons charges in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have announced the arrest of a Rochester man that fled the scene of an investigation and disposed of an illegal weapon on Saturday. According to police, Voshon Carpenter, 28, of Rochester, was arrested early Saturday morning and has been charged with the following. At around 2:05 a.m. on Saturday, […]
ITHACA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy