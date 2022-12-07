Read full article on original website
Two occupied residences struck by gunfire in separate incidents in Rochester
RPD asks anyone with information on either of these two incidents are asked to call 911.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester Police investigate after two homes were hit by gunfire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after two houses were hit by gunfire on Wednesday morning on the city’s north and northeast sides. The incident first happened around 1:15 a.m. on Henry Street. RPD responded to the area for a shot-spotter activation. When officers arrived they found...
WHEC TV-10
North Winton Village neighbors shaken after mass shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – One grew up in her home. Another has lived there for four decades. And both are now thinking of moving after five people were shot, one fatally, inside a home at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Illinois Street. “And six shots. Bang, bang, bang, bang....
13 WHAM
Police: Illinois Street house was rented out for rap video during mass shooting
Rochester, N.Y. — Police said up to 30 people were inside an Airbnb on Illinois Street when gunfire erupted around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, killing one man and injuring four others. The house was being rented out for the filming of a rap video in memory of a previous murder...
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Five shot, one fatally, at Rochester home rented to film a music video
UPDATE: Rochester Police say five men were shot – one fatally – at a home on Illinois Street rented to shoot a music video on Tuesday night. RPD Chief David Smith said the video was to commemorate a murder victim from years ago. Chief Smith and Mayor Malik...
WHEC TV-10
Man shot on Monroe Ave. leaves business owners worried for their safety
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Several business owners in Rochester are on edge after a man was shot in the area Monday night. “This area is not safe at all, and it’s getting worse and worse day by day,” said Nick’s Super Store cashier Muhammad Ahsan. Ahsan is...
13 WHAM
Police: Monroe Ave. fight escalates to shooting, one injured
Rochester, NY — Monday evening, Rochester police officers responded to Monroe Avenue for the report of a person shot. 30-year-old male from Rochester was found with one gunshot wound to his lower body. Police say the victim was outside when two unknown males began arguing with him, leading into...
Man shot and killed inside vehicle on Alphonse St.
Police say that they are currently investigating the incident.
iheart.com
Five Men Shot on the City's East Side
Police in Rochester are investigating the shooting of five men on the city's east side. It happened around 10:30 last night near Atlantic Avenue and Illinois Street. The victims range in age from 18 to 30. One man was pronounced dead at the hospital, one is in critical condition, and three are expected to survive.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man convicted of plotting to kill judge
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man was convicted Tuesday of planning to kill a Monroe County Family Court judge. Dimitri Cash, 30, was found guilty of conspiracy for plotting the murder of Judge Stacey Romeo. Cash and others plotted to kill her because they were upset with her family court...
rochesterfirst.com
Farmington woman extricated from crash with jaws of life, flown to hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Farmington woman was hospitalized after a serious two-car crash Tuesday in the Town of Canandaigua, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said. Police said that Tuesday afternoon, Penn Yan resident Nathan Somers was driving his 2013 Ford pickup truck west on State Route 5&20 in Canandaigua.
WHEC TV-10
Business owner calls for action after Monroe Ave. shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A bar owner is begging the mayor and police chief for more foot patrols on Monroe Avenue. This comes after a shooting on Monroe Avenue near Meigs Street around 6:15 p.m. Monday. Police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the lower body after two men started arguing with him. He was taken to Strong Hospital and is expected to survive.
WHEC TV-10
Crews put out fire at mutli-family home on Driving Park Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department now has a significant house fire under control. The fire happened at a multi-family home on Driving Park Avenue just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Fire officials say the fire started downstairs and then continued to spread upstairs through the walls. There...
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest 4 individuals - 2 adults and 2 juveniles- from Rochester on gun and drug charges after traffic stop.
On December 14, 2022, at approximately 2:36 p.m., State Troopers in Rochester initiated a traffic stop on a motorist on Laser Street in the city of Rochester. The operator was identified as Philippe Sheppard, age 25, of Rochester. There were also three passengers, one male identified as Philippe’s brother, Paijon...
13 WHAM
Two Rochester firefighters suspended for allegedly smoking marijuana while on duty
Rochester, N.Y. — Two city firefighters have been suspended for allegedly smoking marijuana while on the job. Barbara Pierce, the city's communications director, confirmed that information to 13WHAM Sunday but didn't provide further details. Captain David Abdoch from the Rochester Fire Department responded to an inquiry by providing the...
WHEC TV-10
NYS Police: Car pursuit started in Rochester and ended on Route 104
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A vehicle pursuit on Saturday by New York State Police started in Rochester and continued to State Route 104 until it ended for safety reasons. State Troopers say the chase began around 1 p.m. and an investigation is ongoing. Troopers didn’t provide information on why they were chasing the vehicle.
Rochester man arrested on weapons charges in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have announced the arrest of a Rochester man that fled the scene of an investigation and disposed of an illegal weapon on Saturday. According to police, Voshon Carpenter, 28, of Rochester, was arrested early Saturday morning and has been charged with the following. At around 2:05 a.m. on Saturday, […]
Man accused of lying about identity while being processed at Genesee County Jail
He's scheduled to be in Town of Batavia Court on January 4.
WHEC TV-10
Homesteads for Hope gets free new roof from Spencerport construction company
SPENCERPORT, N.Y. — One local organization is receiving a free roof replacement from Spencerport-based Oaks Construction. Homesteads for Hope was chosen through a write-in campaign for Oak’s “Oak-tober” roof giveaway. Construction started early Tuesday morning and is expected to be completed by the end of the day.
