Related
Lady Gaga Finally Joins In on the "Wednesday" TikTok Dance Trend
Mother Monster has seen the TikToks, and she's here to show us how it's done. On Dec. 8, Lady Gaga re-created Jenna Ortega's viral dance from the Netflix series "Wednesday," dancing to the tune of her own 2011 track "Bloody Mary." In the black-and-white clip, Gaga applies theatrical makeup and quickly pulls on a pair of plaid knee-high socks and her interpretation of a school uniform before stepping into frame with a very Wednesday Addams-style braided hairstyle and beginning to dance. "Bloody Wednesday," Gaga captioned the TikTok.
papermag.com
SZA's 'SOS' Features Phoebe Bridgers, Ol' Dirty Bastard and More
It's hard to believe it's been five years since SZA's genre-defining Ctrl was released, spawning hits such as "Love Galore" and "The Weekend." Her fans, although still perfectly content with her incredible debut, have been itching for a new record. \u201cWhich version for back tracklist?\ud83e\udd14\u201d. — SZA (@SZA) 1670267299. \u201cResponse...
HipHopDX.com
Styles P Recalls Wanting To Shoot JAY-Z & Beanie Sigel During LOX/Roc-A-Fella Beef
Styles P has recalled the time he wanted to shoot JAY-Z and Beanie Sigel during The LOX‘s beef with Roc-A-Fella Records in the early 2000s. The Ghost recently joined Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion where he opened up about how his, Jadakiss and Sheek Louch’s beef with 50 Cent and G-Unit was kept strictly on wax but the Roc-A-Fella war crossed the line and got personal.
Becky G Is Engaged to Soccer Player Sebastian Lletget
Becky G is getting married! On Dec. 9, the music superstar confirmed that she's engaged to her boyfriend, soccer player Sebastian Lletget. They shared photos of their oceanside proposal in a joint Instagram post and wrote in the caption, "Our spot forever." In one photo, Lletget is down on one knee, and in another, they pose for a selfie while she shows off her oval-shaped engagement ring.
NPR
The 20 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2022
A pall has been hanging over hip-hop this year: the ongoing criminalization of being a rapper looms large. The genre has faced over-policing and sensationalism before, dating back to the NYPD's rap intelligence unit in 1999, but the scope of the crusade has expanded: lyrics continue to be treated like transcripts by the law, rappers are painted as crime lords and their imprints are characterized as mob outfits. There has been no shortage of abuses, including New York City getting drill rappers removed from the Rolling Loud bill, but one in particular has reverberated across the rap landscape: Young Thug, Gunna, and the members of YSL record label being rounded up and charged in a RICO case. It feels like the Atlanta rap scene, the epicenter of hip-hop, is still recovering. 26 YSL associates were arrested on criminal conspiracy charges in May, and 25 remain in jail, despite the absurdity of those charges. Its reverberations have been quietly felt throughout the rap world. Thug's lyrics are being weaponized against him. What does a genre built on words do when those words can, and almost certainly will, be held against its artists in court?
sheenmagazine.com
ilham Explains How She Got Cassie & Karrueche In “corazon” featuring French Montana
Ilham is ready to become the superstar she’s always destined to be. Hailing from Morocco, the singer-songwriter arrives as a breath of fresh air in the music industry, with a strong pen game and smooth, buttery vocals that has listeners all around the world tuned in waiting for more.
SZA Releases New Album SOS: Listen
The time has come. After breakout album Ctrl caused a sensation in 2017, SZA has finally released a follow-up after years of leaks, delays, rumors, and label drama. SOS invites a handful of guests across its 23 tracks, with features from Phoebe Bridgers, “Love Galore” collaborator Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Listen to SZA’s new album SOS below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
nexttv.com
Vevo Says Most-Viewed Artist of 2022 Is Karol G
Music-video service Vevo said that Karol G was the most-viewed artist globally in 2022 with 2.76 billion views. Karol G’s Provenza was the most watched video with 546.9 million views. In its year end review, Vevo said that Lil Baby was the top artist in the U.S. for the...
Drake Sets New Career Record As Highest-Selling Singles Artist In RIAA History
Drake has added a new record to his historic Hip-Hop career. The Toronto-bred artist has surpassed Eminem to become the highest-selling singles artist in the Recording Industry Association of America’s history. Certifications issued by the RIAA on Thursday (Dec. 7) pushed The 6 God to the top. According to Chart Data, the 36-year-old’s 10 new plaques bring his total singles sold to 184 million.More from VIBE.comDrake And Son Adonis Enjoy Night Out At The Raptors Vs Lakers Game In TorontoStyles P Claims 21 Savage Isn't A Lyricist2Pac Is Drake's Most Listened To Artist Of 2022 The certifications also set a new...
hiphop-n-more.com
Drake Beats Eminem to Become Highest Certified Singles Artist in RIAA History at 184 Million
Drake keeps breaking records like no tomorrow. The Canadian rapper has now become the highest certified singles artist in history, amassing a massive 184 million in RIAA certifications as a lead act. The previous record was held by Eminem who became the highest certified singles artist at 166 million back in March when at the time, Drizzy was holding a figure of 163.5.
Hundreds of Songs From Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Future and Others Leak
Hundreds of previously unreleased songs from Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Future, Gunna and more have made their way online in a massive track leak. Last night (Dec. 6), a huge file of songs from some of hip-hop's most popular artists landed on popular music leak source leaked.cx. The number of tracks in the song dump comes in at over 200. Three Playboi Carti songs appear in the file, while Thugger and Gunna have 20 songs a piece. Two songs from Future, including a Lil Yachty collab, were included in the leak, as well as two songs a piece from A$AP Rocky and 21 Savage.
Celtic Women to perform Christmas symphony at Auditorium Theatre tonight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Let the beautiful voices of the Celtic Women get you in a festive mood.The international singing sensations are bringing their Christmas symphony to the Auditorium Theatre Sunday night.They will be joined by the Chicago Philharmonic Orchestra.Tickets are available online and start at $47.
Harper's Bazaar
The Beauty and Freedom of Black Punks
Punk is a genre defined by rebellion and it is now half a century old. This contradiction means the legacy of punk is ever changing. Punk's influences are wide-ranging and varied, from bands like Bad Brains to the girl groups of the early 1960s to our December cover subject, Patti Smith. Punk is a space of artistic and political experimentation and from its inception, people of African descent have created, rebelled and influenced within the scene.
Complex
Gucci Mane Drops 80-Track Project ‘So Icy Boyz: The Finale’
Gucci Mane closes out 2022 with a massive music drop. Less than two months after unleashing So Icy Boyz 22, the Alabama rapper returns with So Icy Boyz: The Finale—a New 1017 compilation project that runs three hours and 51 minutes. The ambitious effort is produced by Grammy award-winning hitmaker Zaytoven, and delivers 80—yes, 80—tracks across four discs.
BBC
Emancipation movie: The true story of 'Whipped Peter' in Will Smith's new film
A photograph of an enslaved man who survived a whipping that left his body mutilated and scarred helped to reveal the brutality of American slavery. Actor Will Smith stars in Emancipation, a film that recounts the story of "Whipped Peter" and his journey from slave to soldier. Though his skin...
HipHopDX.com
Best Rap & Hip Hop Producers of 2022 - Nominees
As always, when the year draws to a close, the DX staff converge to puff out their chests and furiously debate, critique and rank the year’s finest across the spectrum of the culture. 2022 was a big year for music, from big newcomers to seasoned veterans; the year’s more...
Roddy Ricch Sued for Allegedly Stealing Part of ‘The Box’ From Another Song – Report
Roddy Ricch is reportedly facing a lawsuit over his diamond single "The Box." On Tuesday (Dec. 6), TMZ reported soul singer Greg Perry has filed a lawsuit against Roddy Ricch, producer 30 Roc and Atlantic Records with allegations that his 1975 song "Come on Down (Get Your Head Out of the Clouds)" was used for the Compton, Calif. rapper's hit song without proper clearance.
TMZ.com
Roddy Ricch & Producer 30 Roc Sued Over 'The Box'
Roddy Ricch's megahit "The Box" is celebrating its 3rd anniversary Tuesday ... but now the Compton rapper is dealing with a new copyright lawsuit over it. According to court documents, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Roddy, his producer 30 Roc, Atlantic Records, and others are being sued by artist Greg Perry ... who claims Roddy and co. took certain key elements of his 1975 song "Come On Down (Get Your Head Out Of The Clouds)" and dropped 'em in "The Box" without permission.
HipHopDX.com
YG Gifts Lil Wayne 4Hunnid Chain Ahead Of New Collaboration
YG has shown Lil Wayne just how much he appreciates him by gifting him a brand new 4Hunnid chain. In footage shared on the Compton rapper’s Instagram page on Wednesday (December 7), fans can see him linking up with the Young Money boss at a photo shoot. YG approached Wayne with a black box in hand, saying: “I got something for you.”
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: A Look Back at Mary J. Blige’s Most Memorable 'Soul Train Awards' Moments
In November, Mary J. Blige took home the distinguished“Certified Soul Award” at this year's Soul Train Awards 2022. The musical icon beat out several outstanding artists, including Chaka Khan, Charlie Wilson, Diana Ross, Maxwell, PJ Morton, T-Pain, Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers. As we look back at yet another illustrious celebration of soul and r&b music, we’re reflecting on some of Mary’s most memorable Soul Train Award moments.
POPSUGAR
