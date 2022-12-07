Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
New relationships making progress on child care crisis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – More than one year after $100 million in federal funding was awarded for child care in South Dakota, one advocate believes progress continues to be made on the issue. The biggest change for Kayla Klein, former child care provider turned advocate, has been the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pipestone employees pack 14,000 boxes for Feeding South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every single week, Feeding South Dakota assists in providing temporary food assistance to approximately 21,000 hungry individuals and families. That is in part due to the help of many volunteers. Employees at Pipestone took three hours out of their day on Friday to...
New focus on homeless Indigenous needs in South Dakota
Native Americans make up 8.8 percent of South Dakota's population, but comprise nearly 70 percent of the 2022 state homeless count. These groups are making a difference
KELOLAND TV
SD might start to limit nonresident archers
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota regulations could get more complicated for some archery hunters seeking deer and antelope next fall. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission on Thursday proposed changing several of its regulations and cap the number of nonresident licenses that could be used on public lands.
Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota all Land on ‘Worst Winters in U.S.’ List
Which U.S. states have the worst winters? The answer might not be what you're expecting. The Midwest States of Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota all have some of the harshest winters in the country, but according to a new list from Thrillist, Minnesota has it the worst. All three states...
KELOLAND TV
Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Federal data shows a spill from the Keystone pipeline this week dumped enough oil to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool into a northeastern Kansas creek. The data shows it’s the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in nine years, and the biggest in the system’s...
KELOLAND TV
Money hasn’t yet stopped spread of zebra mussels
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The most effective answer to South Dakota’s problem of zebra mussels spreading into more lakes is simply having every boater clean, drain and dry their watercraft every time they leave the water, a state Wildlife Division official said Friday. Jake Davis told the South...
hubcityradio.com
State Treasurer Josh Haeder talks about Governor Noem’s executive order about investments
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is calling for an immediate review of all investments under the control of the South Dakota Investment Council in order to determine if taxpayer dollars are being invested in companies that pose a threat to national security, like those based in China. She challenged the Investment Council to complete the review.
These Iowa-South Dakota Border Towns Are Shrinking Fast
There is plenty of evidence all around us that the United States is continuing to grow. The latest figures show a population increase of more than five million people (up 2.7%) from 2016 to 2021. But not everyone is in on the influx of new people. 24/7 Wall St., after...
KELOLAND TV
Lawmakers agree funding for prison upgrades important
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s 2022 budget is calling for funding to build new prisons in the state. It would include construction of a new women’s prison facility in Rapid City, as well as a new state penitentiary for men in Sioux Falls. Rep. Erin...
KELOLAND TV
SD regulators take co-op’s grain-buying license
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Nebraska business has agreed to surrender its South Dakota grain-buying license. Organic Producers of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota also will pay a $5,000 fine. The decision to accept the settlement Tuesday marked the first time the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission had taken...
Winter storm in South Dakota Thursday and into Friday
A winter storm is forecast to move across South Dakota Thursday and into Friday.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota governor orders review of Chinese investments
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday called for an immediate review of the state’s investments to determine if it has stakes in Chinese companies, stepping up her rhetoric against the ascendant Asian economic giant that has also emerged as a powerful rival to the United States.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota’s first class of certified Community Health Workers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s first class of certified community health workers graduates this week at Southeast Tech. It’s a program that’s been years in the making to help fill an important gap in health care and social services across the state. “You go...
dakotafreepress.com
Noem Growing State Budget and Dependence on Federal Money
Hey, I’m sure we heard something from Kristi Noem about not growing government. But with a full-throated mandate for four more years of purportedly conservative government, Noem is proposing a budget 25% larger than last year. In Fiscal Year 2019, South Dakota’s state government expenditures totaled $4.314 billion. In...
KELOLAND TV
Making the case for replacing the pen
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s call to start laying the groundwork for a possible new penitentiary in South Dakota is gaining interest from both lawmakers and law enforcement. During her budget address on Tuesday, Noem called for millions of dollars to get the process going.
KELOLAND TV
Dakota 38 + 2 to host final ride beginning Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year will be the final 38 + 2 Memorial Ride. The 330 mile horseback ride from Lower Brule, South Dakota to Mankato, Minnesota honors the 40 Dakota warriors who were hung after the Dakota War. The memorial ride will start on December 10th...
KELOLAND TV
Another banner year for SD’s state campgrounds
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The 396,365 nights that people camped in South Dakota’s state parks and recreation areas through November this year were the most ever. They were 1% more than the old record of 394,714 covering the full year that was set in 2021, according to Scott Simpson, director for the state Parks and Recreation Division.
sdpb.org
Southeast South Dakota facing winter weather system Thursday
Another winter weather system is set to impact southeast South Dakota. A winter weather advisory takes effect at noon Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The system stretches from south central South Dakota to the Brookings area, though areas further south are expected to get more snow. “We are...
KELOLAND TV
Flu positivity rate increasing, Sanford doctor says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the holidays approach, respiratory illnesses are ramping up across Sioux Falls and beyond. According to the Center for Disease Control, influenza activity in South Dakota is “high.” Doctors at Sanford tell KELOLAND News that the health system is seeing an increase in those seeking influenza tests and a high rate of positivity at 26%.
