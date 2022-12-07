ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

KELOLAND TV

New relationships making progress on child care crisis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – More than one year after $100 million in federal funding was awarded for child care in South Dakota, one advocate believes progress continues to be made on the issue. The biggest change for Kayla Klein, former child care provider turned advocate, has been the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Pipestone employees pack 14,000 boxes for Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every single week, Feeding South Dakota assists in providing temporary food assistance to approximately 21,000 hungry individuals and families. That is in part due to the help of many volunteers. Employees at Pipestone took three hours out of their day on Friday to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD might start to limit nonresident archers

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota regulations could get more complicated for some archery hunters seeking deer and antelope next fall. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission on Thursday proposed changing several of its regulations and cap the number of nonresident licenses that could be used on public lands.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Federal data shows a spill from the Keystone pipeline this week dumped enough oil to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool into a northeastern Kansas creek. The data shows it’s the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in nine years, and the biggest in the system’s...
KANSAS STATE
KELOLAND TV

Money hasn’t yet stopped spread of zebra mussels

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The most effective answer to South Dakota’s problem of zebra mussels spreading into more lakes is simply having every boater clean, drain and dry their watercraft every time they leave the water, a state Wildlife Division official said Friday. Jake Davis told the South...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
hubcityradio.com

State Treasurer Josh Haeder talks about Governor Noem’s executive order about investments

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is calling for an immediate review of all investments under the control of the South Dakota Investment Council in order to determine if taxpayer dollars are being invested in companies that pose a threat to national security, like those based in China. She challenged the Investment Council to complete the review.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Lawmakers agree funding for prison upgrades important

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s 2022 budget is calling for funding to build new prisons in the state. It would include construction of a new women’s prison facility in Rapid City, as well as a new state penitentiary for men in Sioux Falls. Rep. Erin...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD regulators take co-op’s grain-buying license

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Nebraska business has agreed to surrender its South Dakota grain-buying license. Organic Producers of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota also will pay a $5,000 fine. The decision to accept the settlement Tuesday marked the first time the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission had taken...
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota governor orders review of Chinese investments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday called for an immediate review of the state’s investments to determine if it has stakes in Chinese companies, stepping up her rhetoric against the ascendant Asian economic giant that has also emerged as a powerful rival to the United States.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotafreepress.com

Noem Growing State Budget and Dependence on Federal Money

Hey, I’m sure we heard something from Kristi Noem about not growing government. But with a full-throated mandate for four more years of purportedly conservative government, Noem is proposing a budget 25% larger than last year. In Fiscal Year 2019, South Dakota’s state government expenditures totaled $4.314 billion. In...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Making the case for replacing the pen

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s call to start laying the groundwork for a possible new penitentiary in South Dakota is gaining interest from both lawmakers and law enforcement. During her budget address on Tuesday, Noem called for millions of dollars to get the process going.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Dakota 38 + 2 to host final ride beginning Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year will be the final 38 + 2 Memorial Ride. The 330 mile horseback ride from Lower Brule, South Dakota to Mankato, Minnesota honors the 40 Dakota warriors who were hung after the Dakota War. The memorial ride will start on December 10th...
MANKATO, MN
KELOLAND TV

Another banner year for SD’s state campgrounds

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The 396,365 nights that people camped in South Dakota’s state parks and recreation areas through November this year were the most ever. They were 1% more than the old record of 394,714 covering the full year that was set in 2021, according to Scott Simpson, director for the state Parks and Recreation Division.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
sdpb.org

Southeast South Dakota facing winter weather system Thursday

Another winter weather system is set to impact southeast South Dakota. A winter weather advisory takes effect at noon Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The system stretches from south central South Dakota to the Brookings area, though areas further south are expected to get more snow. “We are...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Flu positivity rate increasing, Sanford doctor says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the holidays approach, respiratory illnesses are ramping up across Sioux Falls and beyond. According to the Center for Disease Control, influenza activity in South Dakota is “high.” Doctors at Sanford tell KELOLAND News that the health system is seeing an increase in those seeking influenza tests and a high rate of positivity at 26%.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

