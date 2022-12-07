As rain is still expected to make it's way to the Desert Southwest, cooler temperatures will also be coming soon. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Quiet weather will continue through at least Saturday, along with slightly cooler than normal temperatures. A powerful early winter storm will then develop over the West by Sunday and Monday. Clouds will increase, and precipitation is likely to form late Sunday through early Tuesday, in the form of rain for the lower deserts and snow over the mountains. Much colder air will filter over the area behind this system and freezing temperatures are becoming more likely across a large portion of the lower desert by the middle of next week.

YUMA, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO