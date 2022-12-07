Read full article on original website
holtvilletribune.com
Christmas Tree Takes Root in Calexico Promenade
CALEXICO – As part of a longstanding tradition, Calexico resident Laura Talamantes and her family like to attend Christmas holiday events the city sponsors. The tradition dates back to when Talamantes’ mother would watch her perform in the Calexico High School Mighty Bulldog Marching Band during its participation in the city’s annual Christmas parade.
holtvilletribune.com
Santa Draws Locals to El Centro Christmas Parade
EL CENTRO – Cloudy skies didn’t dampen the crowd’s spirits at the 76th annual El Centro Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. Families lined the sides of the roads to watch the parade, and children’s eyes lit up as the colorful groups and floats passed them by. People were getting into the spirit of the season by singing, clapping, even dancing to the Christmas music playing from almost every float and band.
Imperial County AAA cancels December meeting
The Imperial County Area Agency on Aging has released a statement, saying they have canceled this month's Advisory Council meeting. The post Imperial County AAA cancels December meeting appeared first on KYMA.
Highlights from El Centro Christmas parade
The Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce had its Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 3. The post Highlights from El Centro Christmas parade appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial County Treasurer-Tax Collector issues reminder
The Imperial County Treasurer-Tax Collector, Karen Vogel, issues a reminder to all taxpayers. The post Imperial County Treasurer-Tax Collector issues reminder appeared first on KYMA.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Plans call for apartment complex on Arizona Ave in Yuma
The owner of property located on South Arizona Avenue, between 17th and 18th streets, stretching east to the railroad tracks, intends to clean up the parcels and then sell them for construction of a multifamily apartment complex. The owner, Bruce and Linda D. Butcher Living Trust, requested annexation of the...
kawc.org
Here are the visitation policies at Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Cases of flu, COVID-19 and the respiratory illness RSV are rising in Yuma County and elsewhere. Recently, Yuma Regional Medical Center announced that all hospital visitors must be 16 years of age and older unless a visitor is a patient. Deb Aders, chief nursing officer at YRMC, explained the hospital’s...
holtvilletribune.com
Cartoonist Dave Garcia Gets Hometown Recognition
HOLTVILLE – As an artist, Holtville native Dave Garcia has had something of a colorful career. Today, he’s best known for his work in the comic book industry, most notably as the creator and artist behind the “Panda Khan” and “Shadow of the West” series.
Yuma man under investigation in connection with runaway gets sentenced
A Yuma man, charged with sexual abuse after a runaway teen was found in his home, received his sentence in court yesterday. The post Yuma man under investigation in connection with runaway gets sentenced appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma Police unveil details about Mary A Otondo school threat involving a gun
The parent's child overheard one student telling another student about bringing a toy gun that shoots orbeez, but the student only heard the word "gun." The threat was not credible. The post Yuma Police unveil details about Mary A Otondo school threat involving a gun appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
City of El Centro announces Scott Avenue closures December 12-13
EL CENTRO — Eastbound and Westbound traffic lanes will be closed at Scott Avenue near the intersection of Scott Avenue and Imperial Avenue for roadwork in the area on Monday, December 12 and Tuesday, December 13, according to a press release. Imperial Avenue will be opened for northbound and...
kyma.com
Quiet weather for now before a another storm system moves in
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's been a quiet afternoon with average temperatures, today we tied our high with our average temperature for today's date. For the rest of tonight we will see partly cloudy skies, but thankfully weather conditions will continue to stay dry and calm. Chillier temperatures will...
thedesertreview.com
Land advisory group brokers sale of industrial property in Holtville
101,665-square-foot facility on ±21.3 acres sold for $4.2M. Cushman & Wakefield announced Tuesday, Dec.6, in a press release that the firm had brokered the sale of a 21.3 acre industrial site in Holtville. Currently a cooler facility, the property consists of 101,665 square feet of industrial building improvements, comprising 57,310 square feet of cooler space, two shop buildings, and office space.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Potential for storms in the Imperial Valley over the weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A weak weather system will pass through the region today and Wednesday with chances for light showers focused over the high terrain north and east of Phoenix. By Wednesday night into Thursday, a gradual drying trend will begin and last through the rest of the week, while temperatures stay slightly below normal through the upcoming weekend.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms still expected for the area along with cooler temperatures
As rain is still expected to make it's way to the Desert Southwest, cooler temperatures will also be coming soon. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Quiet weather will continue through at least Saturday, along with slightly cooler than normal temperatures. A powerful early winter storm will then develop over the West by Sunday and Monday. Clouds will increase, and precipitation is likely to form late Sunday through early Tuesday, in the form of rain for the lower deserts and snow over the mountains. Much colder air will filter over the area behind this system and freezing temperatures are becoming more likely across a large portion of the lower desert by the middle of next week.
yumadailynews.com
Yuma police are looking for the people involved in the car crash shooting
No injuries have been reported from a car crash that happened in Yuma. Police received the call about shots being fired. The incident happened on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at around midnight in the area of 1400 block of South 11th Avenue. Police say that multiple shots were first fired...
calexicochronicle.com
El Centro Man Arrested for Alleged Stabbing
EL CENTRO – A 20-year-old El Centro man was arrested by El Centro police in connection to a stabbing in the 1000 block of South Third Street that left another person hospitalized at about 4 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Francisco Jacob Flores was identified by police as the suspect...
yumadailynews.com
About 90 pounds of meth found by Wellton border agents
While patrolling the desert east of Yuma, Welton border agents found about 90 ponds of meth in a backpack. 90 pounds of meth equals almost $150,000 according to border agents. No word on who the backpacks belong to, or where they came from.
kyma.com
Tigers host Imperial Classic boys basketball tournament
IMPERIAL, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - From near and far, several boys hoops teams traveled to Imperial last this week and into the weekend for an early season tournament. On Friday, Calipatria led off the day with a big win over Holtvile 55-27 to earn their sixth win of the year.
kyma.com
Buzz off! Hornets snap 9 game losing streak to Central
Marcella Lyerly's double-double helps Calipatria edge by Central 32-30 on Wednesday night. EL CENTRO, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Central's star senior guard Moyra Garcia was out with the flu on Wednesday night and the Calipatria Hornets took full advantage. The Hornets started the game on a 16-2 run. Central would storm back to make the game close in the end. Trailing by two points with :30 seconds to play, the Spartans had numerous chances to tie and take the lead. Most notably was a three point try by senior Briana Martin that hit the side of the rim. Calipatria senior Audrey Zendejas came up with the ball and eventually was fouled by Central with :04 seconds remaining. The Hornets would then run out the clock and hang on to a 32-30 win.
