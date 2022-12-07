ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Pakistan v England: Abrar Ahmed takes seven wickets on Test debut

Second Test, Multan (day one of five) England 281: Duckett 63 (49), Pope 60 (61); Abrar 7-114 Pakistan 107-2: Babar 61* (76) Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed took a sensational seven wickets on debut to bowl England out for 281 on the first day of the second Test in Multan. The...
The Independent

England exit World Cup LIVE: Referee criticised after ‘nightmare’ as Harry Kane accepts penalty blame

England are heading home with their World Cup 2022 dream all over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 defeat to France. Harry Kane scored one penalty to equalise after Aurelien Tchouameni’s opener, but after Olivier Giroud put Les Bleus back in front, Kane spurned his second chance from the spot to send the Three Lions crashing out at the quarter-final stage.The England captain was distraught after the game and accepted responsibility for the miss, but his manager Gareth Southgate backed his striker for big performances along the way. The head coach did, however, stop short of clarifying his own future with the team, saying time was needed before any decisions.Meanwhile, the referee’s performance was criticised and fans of the England team appeared to alter his Wikipedia page in response to his performance.Follow the reaction to England’s World Cup exit and all the latest news on Qatar 2022 below:
BBC

Pakistan v England: Abrar Ahmed says he is 'not a magician'

Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed said he is "not a magician" after taking seven wickets on the first day of his Test debut against England. The 24-year-old claimed 7-114 on the first day of the second Test in Multan to help dismiss the tourists for 281. After taking the first seven...
The Independent

Is England vs France on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup quarter-final tonight

England will look to make it into a third straight semi-final at a major tournament as they go up against France in the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.Gareth Southgate led the Three Lions to their first final-four spot since 1996 when he guided them to the semi-finals in Russia four years ago, before going one further at last summer’s Euros – where England fell to Italy on penalties in the final.France represent arguably the toughest challenge for this iteration of England, however, having won the World Cup in Russia and already broken the curse of defending champions exiting in...
BBC

Welsh rugby: What hopes for regions in Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup?

When Leigh Halfpenny kicked the winning points at Bath almost two years ago to the day, few at the time could have imagined the moment's full significance. Scarlets' victory at the Recreation Ground in December 2020 remains the most recent for a Welsh region in the Heineken Champions Cup. As...
BBC

The seven-day-a-week life of a maid for Qatar's royal and rich

Qatar's human rights record is under scrutiny as the World Cup takes place in Doha. A lot has been written about the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums and hotels, but much less about the foreign maids who work for Qatar's ruling classes. On paper their rights have been strengthened in recent years - but the new rules aren't always followed.
The Independent

When do England play next at the World Cup 2022?

England are through to the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Senegal in the last 16.The Three Lions overcame an awkward start to defeat the African champions 3-0, following goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.Gareth Southgate’s side are the tournament’s top scorers, while 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham was again sublime and has been one of the players of the World Cup so far. Next up for England is defending champions France, and the red-hot Kylian Mbappe.Mbappe scored twice in France’s 3-1 win over Poland and is leading the golden boot standings with five goals so far.England will play France on Saturday 10 December, with kick-off at 7pm GMT.It will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar, where England defeated Senegal.From there, one of Portugal or Morocco will be waiting in the semi-finals after they contest their quarter-final at 3pm GMT on Saturday. Read More World Cup 2022: 'Psychic' lion predicts England v France resultEngland name unchanged team for World Cup quarter-final against FranceSo, how do England stop Kylian Mbappe?
The Independent

Key stats as England prepare for France in World Cup quarter-finals

England have enjoyed back-to-back three-goal wins at the World Cup 2022 but their defensive strength will be key if they are to win their quarter-final against France.The only goals England have conceded in the tournament came in their opening group game against Iran, while leading 4-0 and 6-1 with the latter being a disputed late penalty.They will face by far their toughest test to date against the reigning champions at Al Bayt Stadium, though, and here we look at what the statistics show us.Sharp shootersOnly Brazil, with 70, have exceeded France’s 68 total shots in the tournament while England...
BBC

World Cup: 'I'll miss England's game to be home for Christmas'

A man who spends half of his working life in Qatar has told how a shortage of flights means he will go home before England's World Cup quarter-final. Instead of watching the match against France in person, Jonny Halstein will be at Portman Road to see Ipswich Town v Peterborough United in League One.
BBC

Errol Carter: Cornwall bring in Turkey back from London Skolars

Cornwall have signed Turkey utility back Errol Carter from London Skolars for the 2023 League One season. The 26-year-old began his rugby league career with London Broncos and has also played for England Students. Carter is capable of operating on the wing, at centre or at full-back. "Errol has played...
WNEP-TV 16

Croatia stuns Brazil in penalty kicks to reach World Cup semifinals

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on Friday, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a penalty shootout to reach the semifinals for the second straight time. Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved a penalty attempt by Rodrygo and Marquinhos later hit the post. The...

