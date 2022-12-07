Read full article on original website
BBC
Pakistan v England: Abrar Ahmed takes seven wickets on Test debut
Second Test, Multan (day one of five) England 281: Duckett 63 (49), Pope 60 (61); Abrar 7-114 Pakistan 107-2: Babar 61* (76) Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed took a sensational seven wickets on debut to bowl England out for 281 on the first day of the second Test in Multan. The...
England exit World Cup LIVE: Referee criticised after ‘nightmare’ as Harry Kane accepts penalty blame
England are heading home with their World Cup 2022 dream all over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 defeat to France. Harry Kane scored one penalty to equalise after Aurelien Tchouameni’s opener, but after Olivier Giroud put Les Bleus back in front, Kane spurned his second chance from the spot to send the Three Lions crashing out at the quarter-final stage.The England captain was distraught after the game and accepted responsibility for the miss, but his manager Gareth Southgate backed his striker for big performances along the way. The head coach did, however, stop short of clarifying his own future with the team, saying time was needed before any decisions.Meanwhile, the referee’s performance was criticised and fans of the England team appeared to alter his Wikipedia page in response to his performance.Follow the reaction to England’s World Cup exit and all the latest news on Qatar 2022 below:
BBC
Pakistan v England: Abrar Ahmed says he is 'not a magician'
Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed said he is "not a magician" after taking seven wickets on the first day of his Test debut against England. The 24-year-old claimed 7-114 on the first day of the second Test in Multan to help dismiss the tourists for 281. After taking the first seven...
Is England vs France on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup quarter-final tonight
England will look to make it into a third straight semi-final at a major tournament as they go up against France in the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.Gareth Southgate led the Three Lions to their first final-four spot since 1996 when he guided them to the semi-finals in Russia four years ago, before going one further at last summer’s Euros – where England fell to Italy on penalties in the final.France represent arguably the toughest challenge for this iteration of England, however, having won the World Cup in Russia and already broken the curse of defending champions exiting in...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Argentina and Netherlands charged by Fifa after bad-tempered quarter-final
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina and the Netherlands after their bad-tempered 2022 World Cup...
BBC
Welsh rugby: What hopes for regions in Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup?
When Leigh Halfpenny kicked the winning points at Bath almost two years ago to the day, few at the time could have imagined the moment's full significance. Scarlets' victory at the Recreation Ground in December 2020 remains the most recent for a Welsh region in the Heineken Champions Cup. As...
BBC
The seven-day-a-week life of a maid for Qatar's royal and rich
Qatar's human rights record is under scrutiny as the World Cup takes place in Doha. A lot has been written about the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums and hotels, but much less about the foreign maids who work for Qatar's ruling classes. On paper their rights have been strengthened in recent years - but the new rules aren't always followed.
When do England play next at the World Cup 2022?
England are through to the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Senegal in the last 16.The Three Lions overcame an awkward start to defeat the African champions 3-0, following goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.Gareth Southgate’s side are the tournament’s top scorers, while 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham was again sublime and has been one of the players of the World Cup so far. Next up for England is defending champions France, and the red-hot Kylian Mbappe.Mbappe scored twice in France’s 3-1 win over Poland and is leading the golden boot standings with five goals so far.England will play France on Saturday 10 December, with kick-off at 7pm GMT.It will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar, where England defeated Senegal.From there, one of Portugal or Morocco will be waiting in the semi-finals after they contest their quarter-final at 3pm GMT on Saturday. Read More World Cup 2022: 'Psychic' lion predicts England v France resultEngland name unchanged team for World Cup quarter-final against FranceSo, how do England stop Kylian Mbappe?
Nat Sciver stars again as England clean sweep West Indies in ODI series
Nat Sciver’s 85 off 69 balls rescued England from 84 for 4, led her team to victory and took her to 833 ODI runs for 2022
Who are the BBC commentators for Croatia vs Brazil at World Cup 2022?
Guy Mowbray and Jermaine Jenas are the BBC commentators on microphone duties for Croatia vs Brazil at World Cup 2022
Key stats as England prepare for France in World Cup quarter-finals
England have enjoyed back-to-back three-goal wins at the World Cup 2022 but their defensive strength will be key if they are to win their quarter-final against France.The only goals England have conceded in the tournament came in their opening group game against Iran, while leading 4-0 and 6-1 with the latter being a disputed late penalty.They will face by far their toughest test to date against the reigning champions at Al Bayt Stadium, though, and here we look at what the statistics show us.Sharp shootersOnly Brazil, with 70, have exceeded France’s 68 total shots in the tournament while England...
From Brentford to Durban: new-look Heineken Cup prepares for takeoff
With three South African sides added this season, long flights and absurd contrasts in temperature and altitude will be part of the Champions Cup package
CBS Sports
England vs. France, FIFA World Cup 2022: Les Blues plagued by defensive questions ahead of Three Lions matchup
France and England meet at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. ET in the FIFA 2022 World Cup quarterfinals and it brings two of the most talented squads up against each other. Les Bleus' Kylian Mbappe leads the scoring in Qatar with five goals while the Three Lions' Jude Bellingham has been key to their solid form up until now.
BBC
Championship: Kolo Toure in at Wigan and Coventry's woes continue as second tier resumes
The Championship makes its full return on Saturday after a four-week break for the opening stages of the World Cup. It's been a highly eventful first few months in a congested second tier, with just eight points between 22nd-placed Wigan and sixth-placed QPR. BBC Sport takes a look at what...
BBC
World Cup: 'I'll miss England's game to be home for Christmas'
A man who spends half of his working life in Qatar has told how a shortage of flights means he will go home before England's World Cup quarter-final. Instead of watching the match against France in person, Jonny Halstein will be at Portman Road to see Ipswich Town v Peterborough United in League One.
CBS Sports
Majestic Antoine Griezmann lifts France into World Cup semifinals, continues to make case for top player
One of the major questions that England faced coming into their FIFA 2022 World Cup quarterfinal with France was how to slow down Kylian Mbappe. Gareth Southgate's men found the answer to that particular poser but failed to account for Antoine Griezmann's brilliance in a 2-1 French win as he became his nation's all-time top assist provider with 28.
England World Cup 2022 squad: Gareth Southgate's full team
The England 2022 World Cup squad reached the quarter-finals where they were defeated by France
England fans are getting more confident of a World Cup win – and betting stats prove it
Fans really do believe it's coming home – here's how many more bets are getting placed on England to lift the World Cup with every game
BBC
Errol Carter: Cornwall bring in Turkey back from London Skolars
Cornwall have signed Turkey utility back Errol Carter from London Skolars for the 2023 League One season. The 26-year-old began his rugby league career with London Broncos and has also played for England Students. Carter is capable of operating on the wing, at centre or at full-back. "Errol has played...
WNEP-TV 16
Croatia stuns Brazil in penalty kicks to reach World Cup semifinals
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on Friday, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a penalty shootout to reach the semifinals for the second straight time. Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved a penalty attempt by Rodrygo and Marquinhos later hit the post. The...
