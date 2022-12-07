ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

fox5atlanta.com

Officials grant Los Angeles girl’s request to keep unicorn

LOS ANGELES - Rules are rules. Animal control officials in Southern California have granted permission for a little girl to keep a unicorn at home, provided she follows strict guidelines. Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control this week shared a letter it received from a child named Madeline. The...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
fox5atlanta.com

Sunday morning forecast

Parts of North Georgia begin the day cloudy and wet. There's more rain in the forecast next week, but not before some sunshine.
GEORGIA STATE
WMBF

Man wanted in connection to Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt and a man is now wanted after a shooting early Thursday in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Jason Bryce Floyd is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to an incident on Karl J. Floyd Road, located just outside Olanta.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
fox5atlanta.com

These new Georgia laws take effect in January 2023

ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed some legislation in 2022 that won’t go into effect until January 1, 2023. Most Georgia laws took effect on July 1, but General Assembly delayed the effective dates of some laws or provisions until Jan. 1. Occasionally, provisions are applicable to taxable...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

United Furniture owner ‘disappeared’ after firing 2,700 workers: sources

The owner of United Furniture Industries — which last week fired 2,700 workers through texts and emails while they slept — has disappeared after squabbling with the company’s board and bankers over whether to file for bankruptcy, The Post has learned. David Belford, a wealthy Ohio businessman, has kept mum since the layoffs of his entire workforce in Mississippi, North Carolina and California in the days before Thanksgiving — despite efforts by lenders and lawyers representing axed workers to reach UFI, according to multiple sources. “No one has heard from the owner. He’s not returning anyone’s phone calls. It’s such a horrible...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

