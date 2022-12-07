Read full article on original website
Why were flags in North Carolina at half-staff on Thursday and Friday?
All U.S. and North Carolina flags in the Tar Heel state will fly half-staff at state facilities Thursday and Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Administration.
Overcharging in NC becoming more common with 70 stores failing recent checks, agency says
A recent state check found 70 stores in 38 North Carolina counties had price scanning errors.
Walmart in North Carolina among 70 stores fined for ‘excessive errors’ and overcharging
As shoppers continue to check off their holiday shopping lists, a new list has been released — citing 70 stores across 38 counties in North Carolina for price-scanner errors and overcharging.
Here's how Georgia compares to other states in preventing highway deaths
A recent report from the Advocates for Highway & Auto Safety suggests Georgia highways could see fewer deaths with new laws. Georgia lacks laws that require rear-seat passengers to buckle up and children 2 years old or younger are not required to ride in a rear-facing car seat. The report...
5-year-old Aspen Jeter found safe, father arrested for her mother murder after 2-week manhunt
DANVILLE, Va. - Aspen Jeter, the 5-year-old South Carolina girl whose mother’s decomposing body was found at her home on Thanksgiving Day, has been found safe. Her father has been taken into police custody. The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office said the young girl was found with her 47-year-old father,...
North Carolina bank teller pleads guilty to stealing customer account info
Court documents said bank employees were recruited by conspirators to identify customer accounts that contained significant funds and lacked a customer photo on file.
Officials grant Los Angeles girl’s request to keep unicorn
LOS ANGELES - Rules are rules. Animal control officials in Southern California have granted permission for a little girl to keep a unicorn at home, provided she follows strict guidelines. Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control this week shared a letter it received from a child named Madeline. The...
Police looking for car near scene of Idaho murders
New developments in the murder investigation into the four University of Idaho students. Police are now looking for a car that could be connected to the case.
Robeson County teen in foster care part of new lawsuit against NC’s top health agency
A 14-year-old boy from Robeson County has spent nearly three years at a psychiatric facility in Raeford, where he sleeps on a green pad in an otherwise bare room, eats meals and does school work in a small common area, and suffers insults from staff, according to a lawsuit filed this week.
Sunday morning forecast
Parts of North Georgia begin the day cloudy and wet. There's more rain in the forecast next week, but not before some sunshine.
Overcrowding at animal shelters becomes serious issues across metro Atlanta
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Animal shelters across metro Atlanta are hitting capacity or they are over capacity. In some cases they have been at these limits for months. Local rescues are in the same situation. These shelters and rescues are experiencing a concerning trend, more animals are coming in, and...
Husband reports wife missing after shark encounter while snorkeling in Hawaii
MAUI, Hawaii - Authorities are searching for a missing woman after a possible encounter with a shark in Hawaii. The U.S. Coast Guard said the 60-year-old female was last seen about 75 yards off of Keawakapu Beach, Maui, Thursday, while snorkeling with her husband. Dan Dennison, a spokesman for the...
Man wanted in connection to Florence County shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt and a man is now wanted after a shooting early Thursday in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Jason Bryce Floyd is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to an incident on Karl J. Floyd Road, located just outside Olanta.
These new Georgia laws take effect in January 2023
ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed some legislation in 2022 that won’t go into effect until January 1, 2023. Most Georgia laws took effect on July 1, but General Assembly delayed the effective dates of some laws or provisions until Jan. 1. Occasionally, provisions are applicable to taxable...
South Carolina woman accused of faking nursing credentials at 3 care facilities
A woman is accused of using someone else's nursing credentials to work at three Upstate care facilities.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Has Been Named the Best in South Carolina
South Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
United Furniture owner ‘disappeared’ after firing 2,700 workers: sources
The owner of United Furniture Industries — which last week fired 2,700 workers through texts and emails while they slept — has disappeared after squabbling with the company’s board and bankers over whether to file for bankruptcy, The Post has learned. David Belford, a wealthy Ohio businessman, has kept mum since the layoffs of his entire workforce in Mississippi, North Carolina and California in the days before Thanksgiving — despite efforts by lenders and lawyers representing axed workers to reach UFI, according to multiple sources. “No one has heard from the owner. He’s not returning anyone’s phone calls. It’s such a horrible...
These New North Carolina Laws Take Effect December 1
Most of the laws involve more severe penalties for arson and theft.
