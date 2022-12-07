ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Downtown Jacksonville hotel claims ‘significant negative financial impact’ from USS Orleck

By Logan MacDonald, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o6NTg_0jayagBq00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The USS Orleck has reportedly attracted over 10,000 visitors since its arrival in downtown Jacksonville outside of the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront hotel back in March. That’s according to the president of the Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship association Daniel Bean.

However, the floating naval museum may have overstayed its welcome.

The USS Orleck’s planned final home is Pier One on downtown Jacksonville’s north bank. It was scheduled to arrive at its permanent Pier One mooring in October but has had the move delayed due to concerns about accessibility.

Pier One still requires further work, like construction on its dock, before the ship’s move from in front of the Hyatt can occur. Also, parking improvements must be completed.

Now, Joe Hindsley, general manager of the Hyatt Regency, claims the ship has caused a “significant negative financial impact” to the hotel.

“I can assure you that since the day that ship was put in front of the hotel, we’ve seen significant negative financial impact on our business,” Hindsley told Jacksonville City Council on Monday.

Hindsley cited the Orleck’s blocking of the hotel’s panoramic views from its terrace decks as a reason for the negative impact.

“We thought the marriage was good, and it was very helpful we thought to both entities, and it gave their clients and customers a place to go,” says Bean. “But apparently they don’t feel that way and so we’re off to Pier One, which is where we were headed to in the future.”

Bean also says he’s yet to see any proof of financial losses from the hotel. In fact, Bean says the Orleck is projected to draw in $3 million to $4 million of revenue for surrounding hotels, restaurants and other businesses each year.

Nonetheless, Bean says he expects the Orleck to be moved to its final destination at Pier One by late February 2023. Meanwhile, Downtown Investment Authority Chief Executive Officer Lori Boyer says the latest possible deadline for the Orleck to make its move under its current agreement is March 31.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 16

Wesley Jung
3d ago

how on earth could the ship being at port in Jacksonville financially possibly cost or hurt the hotel.

Reply(2)
7
Lajuana Brown
2d ago

what Jacksonville need to do is invest in a big theme park damn best in hotels bars they have different shows around town art shows and what have you but they need to invest in a big theme park

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Imeson Landing Business Park adding two North Jacksonville warehouses

Imeson Landing Business Park is adding its last two buildings in North Jacksonville. The city is reviewing construction permit applications for shell Buildings 400 and 500, totaling 128,400 square feet at a combined project cost of $7.5 million. Arco Design/Build is the contractor for the structures on 24.24 acres at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

LEGO Brickuniverse comes to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The ultimate LEGO Fan Event and Brickuniverse will be in Jacksonville December 11 and will feature LEGO artists from around the country, LEGO Building zones, and Lego merchants. The event will be held at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds (510 Fairgrounds Place) from 9:30 a.m. to12:30 p.m. amd...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Ask Anthony: Solar panel problems continue, owner facing legal troubles in North Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have an update on a solar panel company that's accused of bad business practices. In November, we told you about Monique Bates, a disabled Jacksonville veteran who purchased solar panels from a local company called R Solar Group. She contacted First Coast News because she found out her warranty was invalid. That's on top of other issues she was having with the business.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
westorlandonews.com

New Homes Announced in Fernandina Beach

Century Communities, a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, is announced that the first Jacksonville Metro community for its Century Communities brand is now selling at Concourse Crossing in Fernandina Beach. The anticipated new Florida community offers a versatile mix of single-family and townhome floor plans from the $300s, boasting exceptional included features like the builder’s Century Home Connect smart home package.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

A new Wawa could be coming to Palm Coast

A new Wawa could be coming to Palm Coast, replacing the three-story B. Paul Katz Professional Center. The Wawa will be the second one in the area, after the first opened in 2020 on State Road 100. A site plan application for the new convenience store and gas station was submitted to the City of Palm Coast on Sept. 12.
PALM COAST, FL
Action News Jax

FDOT issues two Jacksonville traffic detour alerts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation has issued two separate planned detours. Drivers are urged to stay informed of these changes and to slow down during roadwork. I-10 West exit to Roosevelt Boulevard detour planned this weekend. As part of FDOT’s Interstate 10 from Interstate 295 to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
122K+
Followers
141K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy