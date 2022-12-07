TAMPA, Fla. — Metropolitan Ministries is turning to the community for help as it adds an extra day to its holiday tent distribution. "We've never had this happen before, but just last week, we realized that our west Pasco site was, the registrations were full," said Justine Burke, vice president of marketing and communications for the nonprofit. "We were almost full here in Tampa. We got together with a team and said, 'We've got to do something because we still have so many families that need help, and we don't want to turn anyone away.'"

