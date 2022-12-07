ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King City, CA

KION News Channel 5/46

Two arrested in Marina face DUI and loaded firearm charges, police

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said they arrested a Fresno man and a Salinas woman suspected of driving under the influence with a loaded firearm in the vehicle on Thursday. At around 4:08 p.m., the Bike Patrol noticed a vehicle driving recklessly along the 200 block of Reservation Road. They stopped the driver of the The post Two arrested in Marina face DUI and loaded firearm charges, police appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA
KSBW.com

Manual recount requested in Hollister city council race

HOLLISTER, Calif. — In San Benito County, at least one candidate who lost their bid for a Hollister City Council seat has requested a ballot recount. The manual recount was requested by Celeste Toledo-Bocanegra who lost to the incumbent Rolan Resendiz by more than 400 votes. Election leaders started...
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

13-year-old knocked unconscious in Greenfield, 3 teens arrested: Police

GREENFIELD, Calif. — Three teens were arrested after they knocked another teen unconscious during a fight on Wednesday, Greenfield police reported. According to police, officers were called about teenagers fighting. When officers arrived they found a 13-year-old boy who had been knocked unconscious before he was taken to the hospital.
GREENFIELD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man arrested in Watsonville with recycling bin full of stolen tools

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they arrested a man who stole more than $1,000 worth of tools from a business. Police said 20-year-old Baudel Sanchez was running from a crime scene with a recycling can full of stolen tools. The burglary occurred on the 200 block of Rodriguez Street. Police said they found the The post Man arrested in Watsonville with recycling bin full of stolen tools appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Police searching for armed and dangerous robbery suspect

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police is looking for a man who is wanted for armed robbery of a gas station Wednesday night. Police said the robbery occurred just before midnight at the Quik Stop at 1300 Fourth Street. He brandished a gun and then drove off in a silver pickup truck. Police warn he is The post Hollister Police searching for armed and dangerous robbery suspect appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Deputies: Las Lomas 76-year-old man arrested for allegedly molesting three children under 14

LAS LOMAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said that they arrested a Las Lomas man on several felony counts, including kidnapping to commit rape, false imprisonment and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14. Deputies went to a residence in Las Lomas to conduct a welfare check. During the check, a The post Deputies: Las Lomas 76-year-old man arrested for allegedly molesting three children under 14 appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Pacific Grove Police arrest man waving replica gun at Fairway Shopping Center

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Pacific Grove Police said they arrested a Marina man behaving erratically while waving a replica gun around on Thursday. Around 12:30 p.m., police were sent to the Fairview Shopping Center parking lot on Forest Avenue. Police were told he was waving a handgun before driving off in a Grey Honda. Local The post Pacific Grove Police arrest man waving replica gun at Fairway Shopping Center appeared first on KION546.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KSBW.com

Cal Fire lifts burn permit suspension in Monterey and San Benito counties

SALINAS, Calif. — Effective Dec. 8 at 8 a.m., Cal Fire announced the burn permit suspension in San Benito and Monterey counties will be lifted. According to Cal fire officials, the cancelation of the burn permit will let those who are currently processing burn permits and valid agriculture burn permits can now resume burning on permissible burn days.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
kingcityrustler.com

King City ‘Move It’ winners receive their prizes

KING CITY — City of King employees Leah Amaya, Yolanda Cervantes, Adriana Granados and Yesenia Rivas with Elisa Martinez of King City Police Department recently received their prizes for winning the team category in Transportation Agency for Monterey County’s Move It Monterey County Challenge this October. The City...
KING CITY, CA
pajaronian.com

Suspect arrested with guns, drugs at Watsonville motel

WATSONVILLE—A Watsonville man with several outstanding felony warrants was arrested Dec. 2 when police found two loaded guns and nearly 200 grams of methamphetamine in his room. Watsonville Police spokeswoman Michelle Pulido said officers arrested Angel Contreras, 35, at a motel on the 900 block of Main Street late...
WATSONVILLE, CA

