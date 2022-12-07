Read full article on original website
Related
Two arrested in Marina face DUI and loaded firearm charges, police
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said they arrested a Fresno man and a Salinas woman suspected of driving under the influence with a loaded firearm in the vehicle on Thursday. At around 4:08 p.m., the Bike Patrol noticed a vehicle driving recklessly along the 200 block of Reservation Road. They stopped the driver of the The post Two arrested in Marina face DUI and loaded firearm charges, police appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Manual recount requested in Hollister city council race
HOLLISTER, Calif. — In San Benito County, at least one candidate who lost their bid for a Hollister City Council seat has requested a ballot recount. The manual recount was requested by Celeste Toledo-Bocanegra who lost to the incumbent Rolan Resendiz by more than 400 votes. Election leaders started...
Atascadero man convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm
An Atascadero man is facing up to 3 years in jail after being convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm while a felon.
KSBW.com
19-year-old pleads no contest to DUI manslaughter charges in Monterey County
SEASIDE, Calif. — A 19-year-old woman out of Seaside pleaded no contest on Wednesday to charges stemming from a fatal DUI collision. On Sept. 19, 2021, just before 11 a.m., Emely Rivera Vigil was traveling northbound on Highway 1 between Seaside and Marina in a 2020 Ford Fusion with two high school friends.
KSBW.com
13-year-old knocked unconscious in Greenfield, 3 teens arrested: Police
GREENFIELD, Calif. — Three teens were arrested after they knocked another teen unconscious during a fight on Wednesday, Greenfield police reported. According to police, officers were called about teenagers fighting. When officers arrived they found a 13-year-old boy who had been knocked unconscious before he was taken to the hospital.
AOL Corp
Live updates: Power outages leaves over 20,000 customers in the dark across SLO County; multiple reports of flooding
Update, 9:42 p.m.: Multiple trees and power lines fell Saturday evening, with 20,110 customers out of power as of 9:41 p.m. Across San Luis Obispo and Atascadero, roads also flooded, resulting in delays and road closures. The Highway 101 on-ramp at South Main Street in Templeton was closed at 8:26...
16-year-old boy from Atascadero dies in apparent DUI crash on Highway 41
The boy was a passenger in the car when it hydroplaned on a curve.
Man arrested in Watsonville with recycling bin full of stolen tools
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they arrested a man who stole more than $1,000 worth of tools from a business. Police said 20-year-old Baudel Sanchez was running from a crime scene with a recycling can full of stolen tools. The burglary occurred on the 200 block of Rodriguez Street. Police said they found the The post Man arrested in Watsonville with recycling bin full of stolen tools appeared first on KION546.
Hollister Police searching for armed and dangerous robbery suspect
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police is looking for a man who is wanted for armed robbery of a gas station Wednesday night. Police said the robbery occurred just before midnight at the Quik Stop at 1300 Fourth Street. He brandished a gun and then drove off in a silver pickup truck. Police warn he is The post Hollister Police searching for armed and dangerous robbery suspect appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Areli Garcia has been missing for two months but her family is not losing hope
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — It has been two months since a Salinas woman, Areli Garcia, 25, went missing. On Sept. 22, her car was found in Big Sur near the Little Sur River. According to Salinas police, the last time she was seen was the morning she went missing.
Deputies: Las Lomas 76-year-old man arrested for allegedly molesting three children under 14
LAS LOMAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said that they arrested a Las Lomas man on several felony counts, including kidnapping to commit rape, false imprisonment and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14. Deputies went to a residence in Las Lomas to conduct a welfare check. During the check, a The post Deputies: Las Lomas 76-year-old man arrested for allegedly molesting three children under 14 appeared first on KION546.
Pacific Grove Police arrest man waving replica gun at Fairway Shopping Center
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Pacific Grove Police said they arrested a Marina man behaving erratically while waving a replica gun around on Thursday. Around 12:30 p.m., police were sent to the Fairview Shopping Center parking lot on Forest Avenue. Police were told he was waving a handgun before driving off in a Grey Honda. Local The post Pacific Grove Police arrest man waving replica gun at Fairway Shopping Center appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Man receives maximum sentence in connection to 2019 crash that killed Salinas woman
SALINAS, Calif. — Three years following the fatal crash, Jacque Clark was sentenced for willfully failing to help the victims in the deadly crash. He’ll serve a year in the Monterey County Jail. Charged with a felony, for riding as a passenger in his own car and not helping the victims.
KSBW.com
Cal Fire lifts burn permit suspension in Monterey and San Benito counties
SALINAS, Calif. — Effective Dec. 8 at 8 a.m., Cal Fire announced the burn permit suspension in San Benito and Monterey counties will be lifted. According to Cal fire officials, the cancelation of the burn permit will let those who are currently processing burn permits and valid agriculture burn permits can now resume burning on permissible burn days.
New Times
SLO County supervisors adopt controversial new Paso Robles basin ordinance
Despite pleas and legal threats from the local agricultural industry, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors narrowly adopted a new planting ordinance for the Paso Robles Groundwater Basin on Dec. 6. The ordinance—the first major change in county policy for the parched basin in almost a decade—expands landowners'...
Highway 1 to Big Sur closed due to flash flood warning in Monterey County fire areas
The highway had just reopened Wednesday following a rock slide last weekend.
KSBW.com
Missing 20-year-old considered to be at risk, according to Marina police
MARINA, Calif. — The Marina Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman considered to be at risk. Sandy Thi Huynh, 20, was reported missing by her family on Dec. 5 and has not been seen or heard from since. She was last seen leaving her home in Marina.
kingcityrustler.com
King City ‘Move It’ winners receive their prizes
KING CITY — City of King employees Leah Amaya, Yolanda Cervantes, Adriana Granados and Yesenia Rivas with Elisa Martinez of King City Police Department recently received their prizes for winning the team category in Transportation Agency for Monterey County’s Move It Monterey County Challenge this October. The City...
pajaronian.com
Suspect arrested with guns, drugs at Watsonville motel
WATSONVILLE—A Watsonville man with several outstanding felony warrants was arrested Dec. 2 when police found two loaded guns and nearly 200 grams of methamphetamine in his room. Watsonville Police spokeswoman Michelle Pulido said officers arrested Angel Contreras, 35, at a motel on the 900 block of Main Street late...
Slated to close, California Men’s Colony facility was originally Camp SLO’s hospital
The lower-security West Facility was repurposed as part of the prison in 1954.
Comments / 1