It's t-tops as far as the eye can see...

Ah the Pontiac Firebird, one of America’s most unique and pungent muscle cars ever produced. A smooth mix of style and lower the ground sleekness combine with the power and performance he only gets from a screaming V8 engine. Everything about these cars is awesome. The interior was fantastic, the exterior is iconic, and under the hood You’ll find something that everybody at the track will be curious about. Some people are lucky enough to find one Firebird to satisfy their driving desires but this guy has several.

First step, we can clearly see a very beautiful dark green first generation Firebird, made between the years 1967 and 1969. We don’t get a lot of information on that particular car so moving on to its next-door neighbor will have to suffice. And that it does, this is a 1994 25th Anniversary Edition of the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. Under the hood you’ll find a 5.7-liter LT one engine making 275 hp and across the entire body you’ll see a beautiful blue and white exterior paint job reminiscent of the first transition package.

Top of that you have their sort of boss of the group, I lovingly named facelift Firebird. This car would’ve been made between 1998 and 2002, but it isn’t just any old LS one Trans Am. In fact it was built by Hearst, along with another fire bird from the pre-facelift generation, to showcase the best of the Trans Am lineup. On top of that you also have the turbo Trans Am, from the third generation, and some second gen masterpieces. Overall it’s a wonderful collection of one of America’s most prominent and iconic muscle cars, a great throwback to say the least.