TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
Collider
‘FBoy Island’ Cancelled After Two Seasons at HBO Max
It seems like HBO Max is still undergoing massive overhaul, and one of its fan favorites did not survive the ongoing cancellation pattern. Even though FBoy Island succeeded as "guilty-pleasure reality TV" just by embracing self-awareness, HBO Max's hit American dating reality series has been canceled after a two-season run, which could be attributed to the merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia earlier this year, according to Variety.
Legendary Cancelled After 3 Seasons as HBO Max Purge Continues
HBO Max has dropped the ball, cancelling the voguing competition series Legendary after three seasons, TVLine has confirmed. This is HBO Max’s second unscripted cancellation in two days, following Monday’s axing of FBoy Island. It’s also the latest in a long list of HBO Max casualties triggered by the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, joining original series Made for Love, Raised by Wolves and Gordita Chronicles and the Batgirl movie (we have a full roundup of the bloodletting here.) Premiering in May 2020, Legendary pitted more than a half-dozen voguing houses against each other via a series of balls. Dashaun Wesley was the Master of Ceremonies,...
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in December 2022
December is nearly here, and HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reason to keep warm indoors as the temperatures continue to drop and winter approaches. The streaming giant has unveiled its complete list of December 2022 incoming titles, and there are plenty of series and films subscribers should be adding to their watch list this streaming season.
Barry Pepper, Sam Neill to Star in Mob Thriller ‘Bring Him to Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Barry Pepper takes the lead in feature film “Bring Him to Me,” which is now shooting in Queensland, Australia, under director Luke Sparke (“Occupation Rainfall”). The picture is a mob thriller written by Tom Evans and which also stars Sam Neill and Rachel Griffiths. Under orders from a ruthless crime boss, a getaway driver must battle his conscience and drive a young and unsuspecting passenger to an uncertain fate. Evans’ script was inspired by the traumatic scene in Martin Scorsese’s “Casino” in which Nicky Santoro (portrayed by Joe Pesci) unwittingly turns up for a meeting in a cornfield and things go...
CBS News
The CW network sets midseason premiere dates for returning favorites
Hit Dramas "Walker" and "Walker Independence" Return on Thursday, January 12, 2023. New Episodes of "Criss Angel's Magic With The Stars" and "World's Funniest Animals" Premiere on Saturday, January 14, 2023. "The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards" Hosted by Chelsea Handler Airs Live on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Alternative Series...
hypebeast.com
Batman Revealed in New 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
Yesterday, The Game Awards celebrated the year’s top titles and ushered in a preview of the next generation of video games. New trailers, game announcements, release dates and more highlighted the exciting event. One of the night’s most special moments came courtesy of Rocksteady Studios and DC Comics. The...
TV Fanatic
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Trailer: Alexandra Daddario Headlines Supernatural Drama
AMC released a new trailer for its forthcoming series Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. As previously reported, the new drama series will premiere Sunday, January 8, on AMC+ and AMC. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the 8-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Alexandra...
CNET
Black Adam: Post-Credits Scene, DC Cameo Explained as Movie Gets HBO Max Release Date
Black Adam is coming to HBO Max next Friday, Dec. 16, after DC Comics' violent antihero movie concludes its theatrical run. With Dwayne Johnson in the lead role, Adam beats up hero and villain alike after being released from a 5,000-year imprisonment, from the early scenes until the credits roll (the post-credits scene is comparatively chill).
James Gunn Calls Superman “Huge Priority,” Debunks Speculation About His Feelings Toward Henry Cavill
James Gunn is taking a fond look back at a classic cinematic take on Superman while simultaneously helping to map out the storied superhero’s path. The new co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios took to Twitter on Saturday to commemorate the 44th anniversary of Richard Donner’s Superman. The seminal comic book film, which hit theaters Dec. 10, 1978, went on to earn three Oscar nominations and marked Christopher Reeve’s star-making turn in the title role. More from The Hollywood ReporterJames Gunn Says DC Plan Will "Build Upon What Has Worked" and "Rectify What Has Not"Patty Jenkins' 'Wonder Woman 3' Not...
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Recently Considered Justice League Sequel With Zack Snyder's Cast
Earlier tonight a new report from The Hollywood Reporter took the world by storm with the news that Wonder Woman 3 was no longer happening due to the script not fitting in with James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for DC Studios. The report also revealed that Jason Momoa might exit his role as Arthur Curry / Aquaman after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and become Lobo in the new universe. Also hidden inside the news was that Warner Bros. Pictures co-CEO's Micheal De Luca and Pamela Abdy once wanted to do another Justice League film with actors Zack Snyder cast. This no longer seems to be the plan with Gunn and Safran taking over the studio.
thedigitalfix.com
George RR Martin’s original plan for Game of Thrones sounds wild
When the fantasy series Game of Thrones came to an end, fans weren’t happy. Accusations abounded that the TV series had been rushed, that characters were mistreated, and the general sense of displeasure was palpable. Inevitably then, fans turned to George RR Martin’s books for solace in the hopes...
Gamespot
The Dark Tower Adaption Back At Amazon With Mike Flanagan And Trevor Macy At The Helm
It's been an interesting week for Mike Flanagan and his partner Trevor Macy. After the duo announced their Netflix departure, the streaming service announced it was canceling their new series, The Midnight Club, an adaption of the Christopher Pike YA horror book series. However, talking to Deadline about the departure,...
BMF season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the drama series
BMF season 2 kicks off 2023 in style with new cast addition Mo’Nique. Here’s everything we know about the new episodes.
‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2: Showtime Sets Streaming, On-Air Premiere Dates (Video)
“Yellowjackets” Season 2 will premiere on Friday, March 24, on streaming for Showtime subscribers, the cabler announced on Thursday. It will then debut on-air on Sunday, March 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The highly addictive series received seven Emmy nominations, including nods for stars Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci,...
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gets a May release date, confirms Kevin Conroy as evil Batman
The long awaited anti-superhero game finally reemerged at The Game Awards
‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 Adds Eight to Cast in Recurring Roles
“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is continuing to build out its cast for Season 2. The epic fantasy series has added eight new recurring cast members. They are: Oliver Alvin-Wilson (“Murder in Provence,” “The Bay”), Stuart Bowman (“Bodyguard,” “Slow West”), Gavi Singh Chera (“The Undeclared War,” “The Lazarus Project”), William Chubb (“Vampire Academy,” “The Sandman”), Kevin Eldon (“The Last Kingdom,” “Hugo”), Will Keen (“Ridley Road,” “The Pursuit of Love”), Selina Lo (“Boss Level,” “Hellraiser”), and Calam Lynch (“Bridgerton,” “Derry Girls”). As with past announcements, character details for the new additions to the cast are being kept...
Amanda Seyfried turned down massive Marvel role because she thought the movie would bomb
We’re fast approaching the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The movie is set to release on 5 May 2023 and will be the second film in Phase Five of the MCU (following Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania). There’s plenty to be excited about, and if you’re feeling the hype, I guess there’s always the new Holiday Special to watch, complete with its God of War reference.
James Gunn speaks out on Wonder Woman 3 and Man of Steel 2 cancellations: "We know we aren't going to make every single person happy"
"Some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not"
Fremantle, Carnivalesque Films Partner On Doc ‘Kim’s Video’; Film Directed By David Redmon And Ashley Sabin Set For Sundance 2023 Bow
Fremantle and Carnivalesque Films have announced their partnership on Kim’s Video, a new feature documentary unearthing the stranger-than-fiction story of the legendary NYC video rental store Kim’s Video Collection, which will world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, as announced earlier today, screening as the opening day film of the NEXT section. The film directed by award-winners David Redmon and Ashley Sabin (Girl Model) follows modern-day cinephile and filmmaker, Redmon, on a quixotic quest to track down the whereabouts of the massive video collection of the now-defunct Kim’s Video, an iconic shop that once housed more than 55,000 beloved and...
