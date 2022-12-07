Read full article on original website
Security guard shot after argument with customer outside game room in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A security guard was shot after Houston police say he was involved in an argument with a customer outside a game room in southwest Houston. It happened in the 12600 block of Hiram Clarke Road near Highway Alt. 90 at around 1:44 a.m. Police said the security...
Who killed Manuel? Reward offered after 2021 deadly double shooting in north Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a double shooting that left one victim dead and another hurt in north Houston back in December of 2021. Manuel Vidal Garza was shot and killed inside his home after several suspects broke inside, according to police. Another victim, who was with Vidal Garza at the time, was shot but survived.
MISSING PERSON: 22-year-old Veronyka Johnson last seen in SW Houston
HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for a 22-year-old who they say was last seen in southwest Houston. According to police, Veronyka Johnson disappeared Lemon Ridge Lane and Dryad. Johnson was described as a Black woman, standing at 5′5″ tall, and 140-lbs.
Man found fatally shot outside of motel room in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot outside of a motel room in southwest Houston, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Rest Up Inn motel located at 10015 Main St. around 6:55 a.m. Police...
Man killed after being shot in the head in Greater Third Ward, police say
HOUSTON – A man has been pronounced dead after he was reportedly shot in the head on Saturday afternoon in Greater Third Ward. According to Houston police, the shooting took place in the 4970 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard near Arvilla at around 5:18 p.m. It is unclear...
Families demand answers after the bodies of 3 men were found in Houston waterways
HOUSTON – Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, along with the family of 26-year-old Delano Burkes say that there may be more information about his death. Hours after the news conference, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner released a statement saying, in part, that the department’s detectives have worked countless hours on the case.
Double stabbing reported in Sunnyside area, HPD says
HOUSTON – Officials say two men have been reportedly stabbed in the Sunnyside community. According to Houstn police, the stabbing took place Thursday night in the 300 block of Sunnyside. Authorities say the men were transported to area hospitals, but have yet to give word on their condition. It...
New details released in deadly shooting of Takeoff: Migos associate also fired shots during altercation, docs show
HOUSTON – A search warrant for the suspect accused of killing Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston on Nov. 1 details the altercation that led up to the deadly shooting. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, has been charged with murder and 22-year-old Cameron Joshua was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and a felon in possession of a weapon in connection to Takeoff’s death.
HPD homicides clearance rate rising, but families of unsolved homicides have questions
HOUSTON – Houston and homicides -- the two have been much more prevalent since 2020. A historic surge producing numbers not seen in nearly 30 years on the streets of Houston. However, as 2022 begins to close its final chapter, there is good news... The city is seeing fewer...
Pocket knife found on aircraft traveling from Houston to Chicago, officials report
HOUSTON – An aircraft traveling from Houston to Chicago was delayed after a passenger reportedly found a knife onboard. Officials from the Houston Airport Systems say after passengers boarded the United Airlines flight on Saturday morning, someone claimed to have found the pocketknife which had possibly been located under their seat.
Boyfriend arrested, charged in death of Houston woman who was found shot to death in burning car 6 years ago, deputies say
FORT BEND COUNTY – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it has made an arrest in the six-year-old case involving the murder of a Houston woman who was shot to death allegedly by her boyfriend. On Jan. 11, 2017, at around 1:42 a.m., FBCSO’s deputies...
Woman killed, man injured in double shooting in San Leon, police say
HOUSTON – Officers say a woman was killed and a man was critically wounded in a double shooting Friday night in San Leon. According to deputies, the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 600 block of 25 Street. Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Major Ray Nolen stated that...
Driver dead after crash involving wrecker on 610 West Loop near Westheimer; 21-year-old driver charged with DWI, police say
HOUSTON – A driver is dead after Houston police say he slammed into a wrecker driver while towing a stalled vehicle on 610 West Loop. At 1:35 a.m. Thursday, Houston TranStar reported a stalled vehicle, a silver-colored Lexus in a moving lane of traffic on 610 West Loop southbound lanes near Westheimer Road.
METRO police chief talks safety following pair of deadly confrontations on METRO Rail
HOUSTON – For many people in the Houston area, METRO is a critical mode of transportation moving them to and from work, school, doctor’s appointments, and even entertainment events over a 1,300 square-mile area. “I think it’s pretty fair, I don’t have a problem with it,” said rider...
Capital murder suspect out on $1.2M bond arrested after driving stolen vehicle in Spring, deputies say
SPRING, Texas – A capital murder suspect and a female passenger were both arrested after being caught driving a stolen vehicle in Spring Wednesday, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office. Deputies stopped a vehicle that was reportedly stolen in the 100 block of Cypresswood Drive. Deputies...
🔒Self-care on a budget in the Houston area: 9 places to unwind, grab some peace without breaking the bank
HOUSTON – We all need some time to slow down, take care of ourselves and just breathe. In the Houston area, that also doesn’t have to be an incredibly expensive. Here are some ways to take care of yourself on a budget in our area. Get a haircut...
Man could spend life behind bars after FBI, HPD say he targeted trans people on dating app then assaulted them
HOUSTON – The FBI and Houston police are working together to find more victims in targeted attacks against transgender people. Authorities say Salih Ali Alhemoud would allegedly set up fake dates through the Grindr dating app, and then assault the unsuspecting victims in their homes. Kidnapping, possession of a...
Son of Galveston ISD teacher sentenced to 45 years in prison for stabbing his 61-year-old mother to death: DA
GALVESTON – A 33-year-old man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of his 61-year-old mother, according to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office. Gregory Paul Hartnett Jr., 32, of Galveston, plead guilty in the stabbing the death of his mother, a long-time bilingual...
Authorities seek more possible victims of man accused of beating, robbing transgender victims he allegedly called ‘demons’
HOUSTON – A 28-year-old Houston man remains in custody pending trial on federal hate crime charges allegedly motivated by gender identity and sexual orientation, and authorities are seeking more possible victims, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Salih Alhemoud is charged with committing a hate crime, kidnapping, and...
‘Severe overreaction to nothing’: Member of Gangster Disciples sentenced to 25 years for man’s murder that stemmed from argument over $40, DA says
HOUSTON – A documented member of the Gangster Disciples, an infamous street gang that also operates in prison, was sentenced by a judge this week to 25 years for murder, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. Terrance Thomas, 24, was sentenced Tuesday for the 2020 murder of Jaquan...
