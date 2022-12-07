ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Who killed Manuel? Reward offered after 2021 deadly double shooting in north Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a double shooting that left one victim dead and another hurt in north Houston back in December of 2021. Manuel Vidal Garza was shot and killed inside his home after several suspects broke inside, according to police. Another victim, who was with Vidal Garza at the time, was shot but survived.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Families demand answers after the bodies of 3 men were found in Houston waterways

HOUSTON – Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, along with the family of 26-year-old Delano Burkes say that there may be more information about his death. Hours after the news conference, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner released a statement saying, in part, that the department’s detectives have worked countless hours on the case.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Double stabbing reported in Sunnyside area, HPD says

HOUSTON – Officials say two men have been reportedly stabbed in the Sunnyside community. According to Houstn police, the stabbing took place Thursday night in the 300 block of Sunnyside. Authorities say the men were transported to area hospitals, but have yet to give word on their condition. It...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

New details released in deadly shooting of Takeoff: Migos associate also fired shots during altercation, docs show

HOUSTON – A search warrant for the suspect accused of killing Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston on Nov. 1 details the altercation that led up to the deadly shooting. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, has been charged with murder and 22-year-old Cameron Joshua was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and a felon in possession of a weapon in connection to Takeoff’s death.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Pocket knife found on aircraft traveling from Houston to Chicago, officials report

HOUSTON – An aircraft traveling from Houston to Chicago was delayed after a passenger reportedly found a knife onboard. Officials from the Houston Airport Systems say after passengers boarded the United Airlines flight on Saturday morning, someone claimed to have found the pocketknife which had possibly been located under their seat.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Woman killed, man injured in double shooting in San Leon, police say

HOUSTON – Officers say a woman was killed and a man was critically wounded in a double shooting Friday night in San Leon. According to deputies, the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 600 block of 25 Street. Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Major Ray Nolen stated that...
SAN LEON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Authorities seek more possible victims of man accused of beating, robbing transgender victims he allegedly called ‘demons’

HOUSTON – A 28-year-old Houston man remains in custody pending trial on federal hate crime charges allegedly motivated by gender identity and sexual orientation, and authorities are seeking more possible victims, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Salih Alhemoud is charged with committing a hate crime, kidnapping, and...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘Severe overreaction to nothing’: Member of Gangster Disciples sentenced to 25 years for man’s murder that stemmed from argument over $40, DA says

HOUSTON – A documented member of the Gangster Disciples, an infamous street gang that also operates in prison, was sentenced by a judge this week to 25 years for murder, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. Terrance Thomas, 24, was sentenced Tuesday for the 2020 murder of Jaquan...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

