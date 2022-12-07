ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, NM

TWO JUVENILES CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF A FIREARM

The following is a press release from Clovis Police Department regarding two juveniles with a possession of a firearm. The release reads:. On Monday, December 5th, 2022 at around 1:00 p.m., Officers responded to the Clovis High School in reference to a student receiving a Snapchat video. The video showed two juvenile males who appeared to be walking along the side of the Clovis High School. In the video, one of the juveniles opens his jacket revealing what appears to be the handle of a shotgun that has the buttstock sawed off, and then reveals his waistband showing what appears to be the handle of a pistol. Both juveniles in the video were identified by law enforcement and school staff.
Clovis Police to conduct DWI checkpoints in December

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department said that officers will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and DWI saturation patrols throughout the month of December. According to a news release from the department, the DWI checkpoints are expected to be conducted on Dec. 16, with officers targeting alcohol and drug-impaired drivers.
Early morning fire causes 'significant damage' to Clovis High School

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KVII) — An early morning fire caused "significant damage" to Clovis High School. According to the school district, the fire started around 3 a.m. Thursday in a classroom in the Industrial Arts Building (Building H). It took firefighters about three ours to put out the fire...
CLOVIS MUNICIPAL SCHOOLS JOINS PORTALES IN DECISION TO CONDUCT SCHOOL VIRTUALLY

Clovis Municipal Schools will shift to Remote Learning beginning Friday due to a strain on local healthcare resources stemming from an increase in communicable illnesses. Currently CMS is anticipating to return to regular in-person learning on Monday. In recent days, a marked increase in cases of flu, COVID and (RSV) has placed a strain on local healthcare resources, including hospital availability and access to care.
