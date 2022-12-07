ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Body camera footage in St. Paul police shooting of Howard Johnson: RAW

Authorities on Thursday released body camera footage and images from the St. Paul police shooting that left Howard Johnson dead. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the shooting, Johnson, 24, was killed in an exchange of gunfire with Sgt. Cody Blanshan in St. Paul on Monday, Dec. 5.
SAINT PAUL, MN
St. Paul police shooting: Body camera footage released

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities on Thursday released body camera footage and images from the St. Paul police shooting that left Howard Johnson dead. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the shooting, Johnson, 24, was killed in an exchange of gunfire with Sgt. Cody Blanshan in St. Paul on Monday, Dec. 5.
SAINT PAUL, MN
After body cam footage of fatal police shooting released, some remind to prioritize mental health

MINNEAPOLIS -- At a rally Saturday in St. Paul, demands were made for more video be released of the deadly police shooting that killed Howard Johnson.  "Release the footage... release the footage," cried out Monique Johnson, the victim's mother.Some footage was released on Thursday that showed what appeared to be St. Paul Police Sgt. Cody Blanshan shooting and killing Johnson. For many, videos such as these can be hard to watch."With the presence of social media you see more than you sometimes should," said Jessica Villery, an occupational therapist at PrairieCare. "Any time you see something that violent and unfiltered,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Father sentenced for role in quadruple St. Paul slaying

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The quadruple St. Paul murder in September 2021 that rocked communities and shattered several families saw its first sentencing in court on Friday. Four tight-knit friends and loved ones were shot to death in a Mercedes Benz – 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III, 26-year-old Matthew Isiah Pettus, 30-year-old Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, and 30-year-old Jasmine Christine Sturm. Their bodies were eventually abandoned in a rural Dunn County, Wisconsin, corn field.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Man charged in July fatal shooting on Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Hennepin County prosecutors charged a 23-year-old man from St. Paul for his alleged role in a Minneapolis shooting that left one person dead in July. Jose Antonio Martinez-Gonzalez, 23, was charged on Wednesday with second-degree murder and being a prohibited person in possession of a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wanted DOC Fugitive Arrested In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police say a wanted fugitive with a long violent criminal history was arrested Thursday just after 3 p.m. Duluth Police Officers, members of the Tactical Response Team, and Deputies from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office all went to the 4700 block of Decker Road to arrest the 29-year-old Department of Corrections Fugitive.
DULUTH, MN
Darren Osbourne sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison in quadruple murder

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 57-year-old St. Paul man has been sentenced to nearly five years in jail for his role in a quadruple murder last year.Darren Osborne pleaded guilty in October to one felony count of aiding an offender, accomplice after the fact, as part of a plea agreement.Osborne is sentenced to 58 months in jail with 458 days of credit for time served.Osborne's 38-year-old son Antoine Suggs is charged with four counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of St. Paul residents Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30, Loyace Foreman III, 35, Matthew Pettus, 26, and Jasmine Sturm, 30.MORE: 'It's Unimaginable': Families Of...
SAINT PAUL, MN
St. Paul officer who shot, killed 24-year-old man has been identified

ST PAUL, Minn. — The officer who shot and killed a 24-year-old man earlier this week in St. Paul has been identified. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Sgt. Cody Blanshan, who has been in law enforcement for 10 years, fired his handgun while responding to a domestic assault on Monday, Dec. 5. He is now on standard administrative leave.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Police fatally shoot man who allegedly had gun in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A police officer in Minnesota fatally shot a man who authorities say displayed a handgun as officers were trying to arrest him, the St. Paul Police Department said Tuesday. Police said that officers were responding to a domestic assault Monday evening and were told by the caller that the man had a gun, before the call ended abruptly. The man ran away before officers arrived. According to a statement from police, officers saw the man running with a gun in his hand. When they saw him appear to attempt a carjacking, officers drove up to the man and police believe they struck him with a squad car. “As the officers got out of their car, the man was standing with the gun in his hand and an officer fired multiple rounds, striking the man in the torso and leg,” the statement said. “Officers immediately rendered aid to the man and called for St. Paul Fire medics.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
Two Car Fires In St. Cloud Thursday

(KNSI) – Two car fires kept the St. Cloud Fire Department busy on Thursday. Personnel were called to an incident at Veterans Drive and 41st Avenue North just before 10:00 a.m. Flames were coming from the engine compartment of a vehicle and were rapidly extinguished thanks to crews from an engine and tower truck. Total damage is estimated at over $20,000.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
St. Paul's Operation Warm coat distribution event cancelled

ST PAUL, Minn. — City officials say a coat distribution event in St. Paul has been postponed. The event was originally set for Friday, Dec. 9 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Eastern Heights Elementary in St. Paul. St. Paul Local 21 firefighters partnered with national nonprofit Operation Warm, hoping to...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Arrest made in cold case murder of Wisconsin woman after 34 years

(FOX 9) - A Wisconsin sheriff's office said an arrest has been made in the 1988 unsolved sexual assault and killing of Betty Rolf. Gene Clarence Meyer, 66, was charged on Tuesday with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree sexual assault for the death of Rolf decades ago, according to Wisconsin court records.
APPLETON, WI
UPDATE: Laurel murder suspect still in custody in Ohio

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel murder suspect who was arrested in Ohio is still in custody in the Buckeye State. According to Laurel Police Cheif Tommy Cox, Ronald Buckley has decided not to waive extradition from Ohio. “If a subject waives extradition, you get him pretty immediately, usually...
LAUREL, MS

