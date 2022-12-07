Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
VDOT to start weather patrol in Fredericksburg & on I-95 at 8 p.m., advising drivers to stay inWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Washington Post Announces Additional Layoffs Amid Employee BacklashNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
The Confederate victory that caused the Union to reevaluate its strategyWilliam Saint ValFredericksburg, VA
Bay Net
Officers Arrest Attempted Kidnapping Suspect In Waldorf, Seeking Additional Victims
WALDORF, Md. – On December 12 at 12:53 p.m., a twelve year old victim was walking home in the Meadows at White Oak neighborhood in Waldorf when a man began to follow her in his vehicle and yell out of the window for her to get into his car.
1 dead in road rage shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — One man was killed in what police are calling a road rage shooting in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday. At 2:45 p.m., police were called to the 2700 block of Good Hope Road SE. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, a man was shot during an altercation following...
Man shot, killed in road rage incident outside Southeast DC gas station
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a person was in custody after a deadly shooting fueled by road rage Wednesday afternoon. Officers said it happened around 2:45 p.m. outside a gas station in the 2500 block of Good Hope Rd. SE. Comm. John Branch with MPD said it appeared a car […]
Deputies: Man arrested for attempted kidnapping in Charles Co.
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help after a man was arrested and charged following an alleged attempted kidnapping in Charles County. According to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, a 12-year-old girl was walking home just before 1 p.m. in the Meadows at White Oak neighborhood in Waldorf. That is when deputies claim a man began to follow her, yelling out of the window for her to get into his car.
Police investigate homicide in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A homicide investigation is underway in Prince George's County Wednesday night. According to a spokesperson from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), reports of a shooting came in around 9:15 p.m. Officers were called to the 6700 block of Walker Mill Road, near...
DC man charged for threatening mom, daughter at gunpoint in apparent road rage case
WASHINGTON — A 36-year-old man was found guilty by a jury of felony assault charges after he threatened a mother and daughter at gunpoint in traffic dated back in 2018, the United States Attorney's Office announced. On April 26, 2018, Jacobi Williams started honking his horn at a mother...
19-year-old Silver Spring man accused of stealing grease from behind restaurants
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — A 19-year-old man from Silver Spring was arrested Wednesday morning after police say he was caught stealing grease from behind multiple restaurants. According to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, deputies were near the Lexington Village shopping center in Lexington Park when they noticed a suspicious car with someone inside at Golden Chicken.
WJLA
16-year-old charged with shooting at Suitland High School last week turns himself in
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 16-year-old student who was charged in the schoolyard shooting at Suitland High School last week has turned himself in to the police. The teen is being charged as an adult with attempted murder, assault, gun offenses, and additional charges, according to Prince George's County Police, He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
Montgomery Co. officer hospitalized with head injury after being struck by DUI driver
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A Montgomery County police officer was struck by an impaired driver Tuesday night. A spokesperson for the department said the officer was hospitalized with a head injury. The officer's condition is not known at this time. This follows another of other crashes involving police cruisers...
Residents shocked no one noticed anything wrong after pregnant woman found dead
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Residents of a Silver Spring apartment complex where the decomposing remains of a pregnant woman were discovered say they're mystified why no one alerted authorities. Police said the body was there for at least a month. The horrible discovery police made at The Enclave was...
DC police officer used his car as a 'murder weapon,' prosecutor says
WASHINGTON — One D.C. police officer is charged with murder; his lieutenant is accused of conspiring with him to obstruct justice, and now their historic trial is finally drawing to a close. After a month and a half, jurors Wednesday listened intently to closing arguments in the case against...
Police: 16-year-old charged with attempted murder after shooting outside Prince George's Co. high school
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department has charged a 16-year-old student in connection with a shooting outside of Suitland High School last Thursday that left one ninth-grader injured. The teen turned himself in on Tuesday, according to police. He is being charged as an...
WTOP
Guilty plea expected in Va. school bus abduction of 9-year-old girl
A Virginia man who was indicted on four felony counts in the abduction of a 9-year-old girl is expected to plead guilty, WTOP has learned. Online court records show 35-year-old Steven Randall Williams is expected to enter a plea on Feb. 17, 2023, in Stafford County Circuit Court. The reported...
Minor Held Without Bail After Identifying Herself As Dead Man, Possessing Vape Pen
A woman was arrested after falsely identifying herself as a dead man at a Virginia hotel, authorities say.Police responded to the Red Roof Inn on Warrenton Road on the morning of Monday, Dec. 12 for a report of vandalism after a staff member said that a woman had broken a window before arguing with…
Man taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after being stabbed in Northwest D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said. The call came in around 8:10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Mass Avenue NW. Police found a man suffering from a stab wound, and he was...
New details about pregnant woman found dead in Silver Spring, body was in apartment for at least a month
SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — 31-year-old Torrey Moore appeared in court for the first time on Monday afternoon, three days after his arrest that came with a shocking discovery. He was charged with murdering a store clerk on December 8. A subsequent search of his apartment revealed the decomposing body of a pregnant […]
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Loudoun County on Tuesday night, Virginia State Police (VSP) said. At 11:16 a.m. Tuesday, Virginia State Troopers responded to the Loudoun County crash. According to VSP, a vehicle traveling south on Route 15 crossed the center line and struck two northbound vehicles at Little Oatlands Lane.
8 Months Pregnant: Suspect police say killed pregnant woman, store clerk denied bail
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Three days after the decomposing body of a pregnant woman was found in a Silver Spring apartment building, Montgomery County prosecutors say they will be seeking justice for the woman and her unborn child. According to officials, the victim was a 26-year-old woman who was...
2 dogs resuscitated after Montgomery County house fire, 3 cats dead
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Two dogs were resuscitated after being pulled from a house fire in Kensington late Tuesday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services. Fire officials responded to Dewey Road, off of Denfield Avenue, around 11:15 a.m. after a postal worker reported that they noticed...
WTOP
Woman dead after crash on BW Parkway near Greenbelt
A woman is dead after a crash early Wednesday on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Maryland. U.S. Park Police said the crash happened around 12:30 am. in the northbound lanes of the parkway near Md. Route 193 in Greenbelt. The woman was the driver and sole occupant of the only vehicle...
WUSA9
