Dumfries, VA

WUSA9

1 dead in road rage shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — One man was killed in what police are calling a road rage shooting in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday. At 2:45 p.m., police were called to the 2700 block of Good Hope Road SE. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, a man was shot during an altercation following...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Deputies: Man arrested for attempted kidnapping in Charles Co.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help after a man was arrested and charged following an alleged attempted kidnapping in Charles County. According to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, a 12-year-old girl was walking home just before 1 p.m. in the Meadows at White Oak neighborhood in Waldorf. That is when deputies claim a man began to follow her, yelling out of the window for her to get into his car.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Police investigate homicide in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A homicide investigation is underway in Prince George's County Wednesday night. According to a spokesperson from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), reports of a shooting came in around 9:15 p.m. Officers were called to the 6700 block of Walker Mill Road, near...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

19-year-old Silver Spring man accused of stealing grease from behind restaurants

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — A 19-year-old man from Silver Spring was arrested Wednesday morning after police say he was caught stealing grease from behind multiple restaurants. According to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, deputies were near the Lexington Village shopping center in Lexington Park when they noticed a suspicious car with someone inside at Golden Chicken.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WJLA

16-year-old charged with shooting at Suitland High School last week turns himself in

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 16-year-old student who was charged in the schoolyard shooting at Suitland High School last week has turned himself in to the police. The teen is being charged as an adult with attempted murder, assault, gun offenses, and additional charges, according to Prince George's County Police, He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

1 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Loudoun County on Tuesday night, Virginia State Police (VSP) said. At 11:16 a.m. Tuesday, Virginia State Troopers responded to the Loudoun County crash. According to VSP, a vehicle traveling south on Route 15 crossed the center line and struck two northbound vehicles at Little Oatlands Lane.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Woman dead after crash on BW Parkway near Greenbelt

A woman is dead after a crash early Wednesday on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Maryland. U.S. Park Police said the crash happened around 12:30 am. in the northbound lanes of the parkway near Md. Route 193 in Greenbelt. The woman was the driver and sole occupant of the only vehicle...
GREENBELT, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

