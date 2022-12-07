CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help after a man was arrested and charged following an alleged attempted kidnapping in Charles County. According to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, a 12-year-old girl was walking home just before 1 p.m. in the Meadows at White Oak neighborhood in Waldorf. That is when deputies claim a man began to follow her, yelling out of the window for her to get into his car.

CHARLES COUNTY, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO